Used 2010 Dodge Challenger Coupe Consumer Reviews
Common problem
Be very aware. If you buy a used or new dodge make sure the recirculate actually works. Dodge has a problem with a lot of their products for this. The recirculate door breaks due to a poor design for the connection between the drive motor and the open/ close recirculate door. It breaks yet the light on the button still comes on. Dodge wants to charge 1,000 dollars to fix the problem. Then their going to replace it with the same problematic design. I don't know why there has not been a recall on this.
110,000 miles and going strong
Had my 2010 Challenger R/T 6 speed for 6 years now. The only issue to date is my emergency brake is no longer working properly. Changing out the plugs for tune ups is these easiest of any car I have ever owned (all 16 plugs). Brakes are just as easy. I take long trips (10 1/2 hour long) and feel like I have been in a recliner when I get to my destination. My teenagers ride in the back, plenty of room for them. The trunk space has come in handy many times, I have easily fit a 46 inch TV in there. The car handles great, I average 22 MPH, and when on long trips, consistently get about 26 highway. I still get people stopping and wanting to check to car out all the time. If I would change anything, is to be able to access the rear seats via the driver's side.
All great except material
Ones 2010 RT classic for 8 years all good except the rocker panels are rusting from the inside out even though car is babied and always waxed & undercarriage kept washed. Secondly the seating surfaces are not all leather despite the cost. The surfaces of the seats are part vinyl and are breaking. Love the car planned on giving it to my son except it is rooting away. Runs great though
Love this car! but beware of the back seat
I have had both the 2010 Camaro and now I own a 2010 Challenger. Its far more roomy and attracts quite a bit of attention everywhere. It has that original retro look, like a retro remix....lol like the 70's challenger had a baby and this car is it. I only dont like 1 thing and that is that to get in the backseat you have to go threw the passanger side only. Also the seat release on the back of the passanger seat is not safe. I was hit in the eye trying to get out of my backseat by it, I had to have 6 stiches that really did suck..but I still love it its a trully beautiful machine and is a just delight to drive so I reommend it to others...but beware of the back seat.
We love our Challenger R/T Hemi
We bought a Challenger R/T 5.7L Hemi after a British friend told me what exceptional cars they are - he's a die-hard fan of the movie "Vanishing Point". I wanted a Hemi but frankly the Chrysler 300C seemed overpriced. We'd had a 300 V/6 Touring that was nice but not fully satisfying. The R/T is superior to the 300 in every way; craftsmanship, power, handling, even comfort & ride. It's a great car for long trips and we always arrive refreshed. Very stable & quiet at speed. Nice LED interior accent lighting. It's been a real attention- getter & ppl still gather around it. Nicely finished everywhere. It has an actual top speed of over 165 mph, limited to 140. Our best car ever for fun & long trips.
