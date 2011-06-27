Used 2008 Dodge Challenger Consumer Reviews
MoPower
I've been a Mustang guy all my life. So this is a walk on the wild side for me. But have been very pleased so far. Great road car. Took it on a 1,400 mile road trip the 2nd weekend it had it. Got 22 mpg and it rides great on the slab. Got lots of looks. Mine is Hemi Orange. So it kind of stands out. I usually drive manual muscle cars too. But the 5-speed Autostick is impressive. I manually shift it more than half the time. With an open air element, headers, and a cat-back system she really sings out over 4,000 RPM.
I'm in love!
As a former BMW and Acura driver, I am accustomed to quality and reliability along with performance. I must say, this Dodge is the best car I have ever owned! It's comfortable, quiet and fast. It is also the best looking car on the road. The dealer service is also outstanding. Dodge has finally done it!
2008 Challenger review
Got the silver one w/a sunroof. I can't really rate the performance yet (program made me pick one) because I'm still breaking it in (only has 212 miles on it, manual says it needs 500 for proper break-in). The passenger muffler tip hangs lower than the drivers side. The steering wheel does not adjust downward enough for short guys to ride "low".
Better than you know what!
There is simply no logical reason for a mature man to buy a car like this, except for the fact that it always brings a smile to my face each time I drive it. It's a time machine back to the 60's when we liked our cars big & bad. Something I'm afraid todays "PC" & "green" crowd, driving their Prius' will never understand. However, comparing the 60's muscle cars to this 2008 Challenger is like comparing a manual typewriter to a modern computer. The Challenger is more than muscle. Considering it's size & weight, it handles like a dream; you always feel like you have total control well, depending on how fast you're going. It's simply fun!
Wow!
I've probably owned a 100 cars. This one has made me the happiest. I don't know whay the sticker fuel economy is listed so low as I get over 20mpg. Sure some auto mags say it's too heavy, too big, too what ever and some little car can post better road track times, well so what! I don't drive on a road track course, I drive on a highway. I'm a big guy at 6 foot 5 and 265 pounds. I can still ride in comfort and get there fast. It has plently of room for kids in the back if you need that space. Nothing compares to the thrill of the ride. I've owned Vettes, and BMWs and they don't get a second look when you are out. I bought this car for fun. It's easy to get in and out of and is fun.
