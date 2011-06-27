Vehicle overview

The 2012 Dodge Caliber starts with a unique proposition, which is that a small sedan can be more like a practical utility vehicle and less like a bland transportation module. It's a good idea, but the Caliber doesn't execute the concept well enough to match up against the competition in this crowded segment of small cars.

On paper, this compact four-door hatchback gets all the basics right, with a reasonably fuel-efficient four-cylinder engine and a practical interior filled with a nice array of standard features. The problem is, the Caliber feels lackluster on the road. This is less a matter of sportiness -- nothing says a small car must be sporty -- but instead, a general lack of refinement to the mechanical package.

The passenger cabin is another letdown. This is a practical hatchback configuration, and the combination of split-folding rear seats and easily accessible cargo space is a real asset in a small car, plus there are clever details like a built-in beverage cooler and available speakers that flip down from an opened tailgate to provide a soundtrack to picnics or sporting events. Unfortunately, the fit and finish of the interior still seems like a step behind the competition, even though improvements have been made since this model's introduction.

Overall, we think there are many cars in this category that offer more in terms of function, performance and quality. Notable among these are the Chevy Sonic, Ford Fiesta and Honda Fit, or more similar sized hatchbacks like the Ford Focus, Mazda 3 and Volkswagen Golf. You can do better than the 2012 Dodge Caliber.