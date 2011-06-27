Vehicle overview

The editors on our staff often get asked what the "bad" cars are these days. The answer is that there isn't really a bad car produced anymore, at least not compared to iconic heaps like the Ford Pinto or the original Hyundai Excel. These days, there's a lot of parity in terms of reliability, power and features. Still, there are certainly cars that qualify as "not as good," and the 2009 Dodge Caliber happens to be one of them.

The Caliber debuted a few years ago as a replacement for the Neon. It's Dodge's most affordable and fuel-efficient car, and it's available only as a four-door hatchback. This body style provides added cargo-carrying versatility, and the Caliber comes with some features you won't find on other small cars, such as liftgate-mounted speakers that flip down for tailgate party entertainment, a chilled glovebox for beverages, and available hard-drive-based audio and navigation systems that can store and play digital music files. Dodge also offers a variety of engine choices, including a thumping 285-horsepower engine in the high-performance Caliber SRT4.

Unfortunately, the Caliber suffers from some obvious faults. Chief among these is acceleration -- the mainstream 2.0-liter and 2.4-liter engines, when paired with the continuously variable transmission (CVT) simply don't offer enough get-up-and-go. Calibers fitted with the smaller 1.8-liter engine are more fuel efficient, but they're even slower. The look and feel of the Caliber's interior is another problem, with disappointing build quality and an abundance of hard, low-quality plastics.

While none of the above drawbacks is necessarily a deal breaker on its own, these faults conspire to make the 2009 Dodge Caliber one of the least appealing small hatchbacks or wagons on the market. Competitors like the redesigned Pontiac Vibe/Toyota Matrix twins, the aged but still highly regarded Mazda 3, the distinctively styled Scion xB and the European-influenced Volkswagen Rabbit are all better choices. The Caliber SRT4 is certainly potent, but its uninspiring handling and lackluster overall execution make it a poor choice compared to hot hatches like the Mazdaspeed 3 or Subaru WRX. Overall, you won't be getting a "bad" car if you buy a Caliber, but you certainly won't be getting a particularly good one, either.