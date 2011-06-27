  1. Home
  2. Dodge
  3. Dodge Caliber
  4. Used 2007 Dodge Caliber
  5. Review
Consumer Rating
(445)
Appraise this car

2007 Dodge Caliber Review

Pros & Cons

  • Versatile interior, fuel-efficient powertrain choices, availability of all-wheel-drive system.
  • Lackadaisical acceleration, many safety features are optional.
Other years
2012
2011
2010
2009
2008
2007
Dodge Caliber for Sale
2012
2011
2010
2009
2008
2007
List Price Range
$1,995 - $5,998
Used Caliber for Sale
Select your model:
See all for sale
Get More For Your Trade-In

Get More For Your Trade-In

Edmunds shoppers get on average $235 more for their trade-in.
Find out what your car is really worth in minutes.
See your car's value

Edmunds' Expert Review

Though it doesn't quite live up to Dodge's "grab life by the horns" ad tagline, the Caliber has enough versatility and special features to make it a decent compact hatchback purchase.

Vehicle overview

The new 2007 Dodge Caliber, going on sale in the spring of 2006, is a replacement for the now discontinued Neon and serves as the company's most affordable car. As a bit of a change-up, the Caliber is a hatchback/wagon, and there is no accompanying sedan version. It would seem that Dodge decided a compact hatchback would be a swell idea in light of America's recent and slightly elevated interest in smaller, more fuel-efficient vehicles. The Caliber is not a hard-core fuel miser, though, and is instead a pretty normal-sized compact. It features an all-new chassis design, and is being built at DaimlerChrysler's retooled Belvidere, Illinois, plant. Dodge placed a priority on giving the Caliber a high level of versatility, style and safety.

The Dodge Caliber is pretty easy to identify thanks to its distinctive styling cues. Up front, it apes the look of Dodge's big Ram truck with its large headlights, crosshair grille and buff fender flares. Eighteen-inch wheels are available on the Caliber, which is unusually large for this class of car. Inside, one will find the basic hatchback formula of seating for five and a 60/40-split-folding rear seat. There are interesting additions, though, including a chilled bottle cooler in the glovebox, illuminated rings for the front cupholders, an iPod holder and optional liftgate-mounted speakers.

In just about every regard, the 2007 Dodge Caliber is better than the now departed Neon. And for most of the things compact hatchbacks are expected to do, the Caliber suffices well enough. But shoppers in this segment should be aware that there are many other interesting choices, such as the Mazda 3, the Toyota Matrix/Pontiac Vibe twins, Volkswagen's Rabbit and even Chrysler's own PT Cruiser. Compared to these models, the Dodge strikes us as being quite mediocre in terms of performance, build quality and interior design. Buyers wanting a hatchback that entertains as well as hauling stuff are advised to check out other competing models or wait until the SRT version arrives later in the model year.

2007 Dodge Caliber models

The Dodge Caliber is a compact four-door hatchback. Three trim levels are currently offered: SE, SXT and R/T. The SE is weekend newspaper ad fodder; it doesn't cost very much and doesn't come with very much. It has 15-inch wheels and a CD stereo with an auxiliary input jack, but features like air-conditioning or power windows and mirrors are optional. The midgrade SXT is a better choice. It comes with the aforementioned options standard, as well as 17-inch wheels, keyless entry, a 60/40-split rear seat that folds and reclines, a fold-flat front-passenger seat and a 115-volt outlet. The SXT can also be upgraded with options such as alloy wheels, a sunroof, leather seating, heated front seats, color-keyed instrumental panel trim, Bluetooth connectivity and cruise control. Dodge also offers upgraded audio choices in the form of a six-disc CD changer, a special MusicGate speaker package and satellite radio. The R/T trim is similar to the SXT in terms of equipment but also has 18-inch alloy wheels, sportier exterior trim pieces and a sport-tuned suspension and steering rack.

2007 Highlights

The 2007 Dodge Caliber is an all-new compact four-door hatchback. Highlights include a versatile interior design, fuel-efficient engine choices and truck-influenced styling.

Performance & mpg

Three four-cylinder engines are available on the 2007 Dodge Caliber. Front-drive SE and SXT models come standard with a 1.8-liter, four-cylinder engine rated at 148 horsepower and 125 pound-feet of torque. A 2.0-liter engine is an optional upgrade; it makes 158 hp and 141 lb-ft of torque. The Caliber R/T is distinct in that it comes with a 2.4-liter engine good for 172 hp and 165 lb-ft of torque, and an optional all-wheel-drive (AWD) system. In terms of transmissions, the 1.8-liter engine comes paired to a five-speed manual only. The front-wheel-drive R/T also has a five-speed manual transmission. The 2.0 and R/T AWD come standard with a continuously variable transmission, which is typically more fuel-efficient than a traditional four-speed automatic. An SXT with the 2.0-liter engine has an EPA mileage estimate of 26 mpg city/30 mpg highway.

Safety

SE and SXT have disc brakes in front and drums in the rear. On these trims, an optional antilock braking system with brake assist comes bundled with the 2.0-liter engine and CVT. R/T models have four-wheel disc brakes and standard ABS. All Dodge Calibers come standard with head-protecting side curtain airbags for all outboard passengers. There's also a standard knee-blocker airbag for the driver. Front-seat-mounted side airbags, stability control and a tire-pressure monitoring system are optional and will be introduced late in the 2006 calendar year.

Driving

CVTs are rare for this class of car. The CVT in the Dodge Caliber is the latest generation, and we suspect that many drivers won't notice any difference between it and a regular automatic. Only when one pins the throttle does the CVT's lack of distinct upshifts seem a bit odd, and it can make one a bit more aware of the engine's slightly thrashy nature. The Caliber has a smooth ride quality on city streets but rarely generates much excitement for the driver. For now, the most entertaining model is the front-wheel-drive R/T.

Interior

Being a hatchback, the 2007 Dodge Caliber is well suited for most daily tasks. It can seat up to five people, though putting three adults in back will likely result in grumbles about a lack of comfort for the center passenger. The rear seat can be lowered to create a flat load floor, and the rearmost part of the cargo load area is made of vinyl for easy cleaning. With the seats lowered, the Caliber can carry up to 48 cubic feet of cargo. The front seat also folds forward on most models. Dodge is particularly proud of the ChillZone, a special cooled beverage box that's integrated into the glovebox on all Calibers equipped with air-conditioning.

Consumer reviews

Read what other owners think about the 2007 Dodge Caliber.

5(50%)
4(24%)
3(13%)
2(11%)
1(2%)
4.1
445 reviews
Write a reviewSee all 445 reviews
Trending topics in reviews

Most helpful consumer reviews

This car is my baby.
August Greth,10/19/2015
SXT 4dr Wagon (1.8L 4cyl 5M)
My parents bought this car brand new in 2007 and I began driving it in 2011. It has been a fantastic family car and commuter car for all of us. Together we've put 142k miles on it with a good mix of highway and city miles averaging about 27 mpg. It has been extremely reliable and hasn't needed a single major repair. The only minor repairs included replacing the gas cap sensor which went out at 140k, wheel realignment at 120k(tire wear had been normal until then), and minor break repairs around 130k miles. A few cons... as a 6' tall adult my head brushes against the ceiling of the car. I also have to tuck my head above the steering wheel to see stoplights. Like any small car it also had a tendency to hydroplane when there is a significant amount of water on the roadway. Also, as I had the FWD model it didn't handle too well on unplowed roads or on steep icy roads. However, it still has managed to get me home during a few snow storms. All of these issues are what you would expect from a small FWD cars. Also to address some of the other reviews on here... The CVT transmission has never had an issue. It changes speed without delay and rarely makes any clunking noises. When it does it has been a case where I had to slam on the breaks and immediately slam on the gas. As for acceleration it holds up well if I'm the only person in the car. However... with 1-2 passengers acceleration decreases noticeably. Its not great but has never inhibited my driving capabilities. Also tire wear has been completely normal. The struts, ball bearings, etc have been inspected and still hold up fine. It has been a great investment for my family and I can easily see myself buying with Dodge in the future. For now I plan to continue driving it until the wheels fall off.
Mixed review
teufelsdrock,05/01/2012
I bought my 2007 Caliber in March of 2006, one of the first ones in this area. I was initially worried because I had the stalling problem (sound familiar Caliber owners?) and I also lost the alternator at about 50k. That was an $$$ repair. I still own the car. It has 256,000 miles on it! I have had to replace the alternator again. Over the last six years, I've replaced the tie rods (roads where I live--NE Ohio--are horrible) and one wheel bearing. I get 32 mpg on the highway (1.8 stick shift). The stalling issue just disappeared (did the computer self-adjust?). Car has the original exhaust system. So... two alternators, tie rods, a battery and 256k miles. Does this car owe me anything?
Expensive repairs early
car_customer,05/18/2014
I love driving this car. I love the looks of the car, the feel of the car, the response of the car. However, I have had two very expensive repairs early in the car's life. I had to replace the entire instrument cluster at 54,000. The illumination system on the cluster went bad. That was $500. Dodge would not help. Then, at 64,000, the ENTIRE k-frame was found to be rusted through, rendering the car unsafe. Cost to repair was $1,400. Dodge would not help. There are 27 complaints on NHTSA for this same problem. This is a serious safety issue and Dodge will not acknowledge they have a problem. I know car parts are going to wear out. But these two parts are NOT typical repairs.
Most reliable car I've ever owned.
eleclady,01/06/2012
I felt compelled to write after reading some of the bad reviews. I'm sure there are lemons in every bunch........I got my Caliber in April 2006, first one on the block so to speak. Right out of the Auto Show... Didn't see another for months. I drive a min of 80 miles a day, and still get 26 mpg. My original set of brakes lasted 85k miles. Original set of tires lasted 86k. (I drive all highway) I now have 153k on the car. Just put on the 2nd set of tires. I am putting on new struts as one has a slight leak and one ball joint. Other than a new battery, this car has just gotten the std oil changes/maint required. .
See all 445 reviews of the 2007 Dodge Caliber
Write a review

Features & Specs

MPG
24 city / 29 hwy
Seats 5
5-speed manual
Gas
148 hp @ 6500 rpm
MPG
24 city / 29 hwy
Seats 5
5-speed manual
Gas
148 hp @ 6500 rpm
MPG
23 city / 28 hwy
Seats 5
5-speed manual
Gas
172 hp @ 6000 rpm
MPG
20 city / 24 hwy
Seats 5
Continuously variable-speed automatic
Gas
172 hp @ 6000 rpm
See all Used 2007 Dodge Caliber features & specs

Safety

NHTSA Overall Rating

The National Highway Transportation Safety Administration offers independent analysis.
  • Frontal Barrier Crash Rating
    OverallNot Rated
    Driver5 / 5
    Passenger5 / 5
  • Side Crash Rating
    OverallNot Rated
  • Side Barrier Rating
    OverallNot Rated
    Driver5 / 5
    Passenger5 / 5
  • Combined Side Barrier & Pole Ratings
    Front SeatNot Rated
    Back SeatNot Rated
  • Rollover
    Rollover4 / 5
    Dynamic Test ResultNo Tip
    Risk Of RolloverNot Rated
IIHS Rating
The Insurance Institute of Highway Safety uses extensive crash tests to determine car safety.
  • Side Impact Test
    Marginal
  • Roof Strength Test
    Not Tested
  • Rear Crash Protection / Head Restraint
    Marginal
  • IIHS Small Overlap Front Test
    Not Tested
  • Moderate Overlap Front Test
    Good
More about the 2007 Dodge Caliber
More About This Model

Times, they are a-changing. As gas prices lurch upward, small SUVs and crossovers are popping up everywhere. Five-door compact wagons, traditionally huge sellers in Europe but dust-gatherers in U.S. showrooms, now have their big chance.

In other words, Dodge's timing with the 2007 Dodge Caliber R/T AWD could not be better. This boldly styled compact wagon crossover has a ton of impressive features on its spec sheet, and it's priced to move. Our well-optioned tester came in at a respectable $21,450, which puts it head-to-head with an all-wheel drive Toyota Matrix or Pontiac Vibe.

Power locked and loaded
To assure SUV-addicted customers that the Caliber is not just a cuddly, warmed-over Neon replacement, Dodge has adopted an "anything but cute" styling and marketing strategy. To that end, Caliber has been given the corporate face from a Durango, with perhaps a dash of Magnum thrown in to keep the whole firearm macho persona plausible. Although we're not entirely convinced that the theme scales down well to this size, the standard P215/55R18 tires on alloy wheels are a visual home run.

Inside, our Caliber R/T came standard with all of the most popular convenience features and power this and that. The controls for these items are well laid out and intuitive. We didn't have to consult the manual to figure out any of it.

But Dodge has taken things a step further, adding a few uncommon tricks. A Chill Zone beverage-cooling compartment within the glovebox works OK — but only if you crank the A/C. "Disco lights" (our term) illuminate the otherwise basic front cupholders. Both drew their share of dismissive sneers, but added value. A snap-out LED flashlight that latches into a charger built into the rear hatch interior lamp housing was universally praised.

Testers appreciated the numerous audio features. Our Caliber's steering wheel had very complete audio controls. We promise. Once we found them hiding on the back of the spokes they were easy to master.

Cooler still was the well-designed iPod/MP3/cell phone pocket that flips forward from the center armrest. It provides a full view of an iPod screen and thumb wheel, and is located directly over a 115-volt, two-prong power outlet.

Our R/T's 60/40 rear seats folded flat, opening storage space from a modest 18.5 to a respectable 48 cubic feet. If you're alone and need to carry something long, the front-passenger seatback can be folded flat as well. Dual finger pockets for closing the somewhat narrow rear hatch serve left- and right-handers equally well.

Our no-sunroof R/T had plenty of headroom for our tallest staffers, but elbow space at the door was tight. Some complained that forward visibility was a little slotlike owing to a lowish windshield header. The view out the back felt "pinched" by overarching D-pillars and large, fixed rear headrests.

Option misfire
We thought the $320 in-dash six-disc CD/MP3 option would be a no-brainer. Instead it was a huge dud. When we grabbed our iPod and went looking for the much touted auxiliary iPod/MP3 input jack, we couldn't find it. Many calls to Dodge later, we learned that this jack is deleted when you "upgrade" to the six-disc changer. What a rip! Our advice to iPod people is to stick with the standard single-disc CD player, which has the auxiliary input jack.

Other options fared better. The $400 premium sound group included a nine-speaker Boston Acoustics system with subwoofer and a pair of Musicgate speakers that swung down from the open hatch to amplify tailgating. Sneer-inducing for some, but they worked. Another $400 gave us the Driver Convenience Group, a grab bag of gadgets. Niftiest among them was the real-time tire-pressure readout on the dash.

For $150, our car sported Sunburst Orange Pearl exterior paint. But checking that box brings the color inside onto the center stack and seat inserts. More sneers, but that's why there are color choices, right? If our tester had been black or silver we think the treatment would have been a hit instead of a miss.

Another miss was our test car's iffy fit and finish. Yes, it was a pilot production car, but even with that caveat, we found many items of concern, from oversized and inconsistent body panel gaps to an ill-fitting airbag cover and a reluctant seatbelt retractor.

Faster than a speeding…Prius?
It's hard to tell if the Caliber R/T's larger four-cylinder engine hit the target or not. It looks decent on paper, especially when compared to a Toyota Matrix or Mazda 3: 2.4 liters, 172 horsepower at 6,000 rpm, 165 pound-feet of torque at 4,400 rpm, DOHC, dual variable valve timing. But during testing, acceleration was more sluggish than the specs suggest.

The Caliber's 10.1-second 0-60-mph time was unimpressive. The last AWD Toyota Matrix we tested returned 11 seconds with a much wimpier 1.8-liter, 123-hp engine. At the end of the quarter-mile, the gap shrunk to only 0.4 second, but 49 horsepower should produce a bigger advantage. Heck, a Toyota Prius gets to 60 in 10.4 seconds.

We doubt it's due to the bulk of the Caliber R/T's all-wheel-drive system, which features an electronically controlled coupling (ECC) and variable torque split. Experience shows that superior AWD launch traction offsets the extra mass — especially on a front driver.

So what's the deal? True, the 3,308-pound curb weight of our Caliber R/T AWD is some 300 pounds greater than an all-wheel-drive Matrix. But the Dodge still has a 26 percent better power-to-weight ratio — 5.2 hp per 100 pounds versus 4.1.

Shooting blanks
The culprit seems to be the mandatory continuously variable transmission (CVT), which, more than any other we've driven, had the effect of severing the visceral connection between driver and power plant.

Depressing the gas pedal did not change the drone of the engine or move the tach much, as acceleration was instead accomplished by a computer altering the CVT ratio. We felt about as involved as a taxi passenger asking the cabbie to step on it.

Autostick manual mode is provided, but on this CVT the simulated shifts felt especially, well, simulated. It was a tad faster this way, so we used it for our acceleration tests.

This sort of behavior is fine for fuel-sipping hybrids like the Toyota Prius, but the Caliber R/T is the allegedly sporty model with 18-inch tires, "sport suspension" and "performance steering."

But it isn't much of a fuel sipper. Caliber R/T AWD estimated ratings are 23 city/26 highway, while the Matrix AWD returns 25/30. During our week with the car, we saw an average of 21.5 mpg.

If all-wheel drive doesn't interest you, front-wheel-drive R/T models are scheduled for July. There are two-wheel-drive units with manual transmission available now, but only with the 1.8-liter engine.

Spin stabilized
As a daily driver, the Caliber R/T is balanced and competent enough. The steering is reasonably linear. Ride comfort was just a little firm over L.A. freeways, but in the ballpark. But nothing made us want to go charging around on back roads on our time off. Commute to home, park it, wait for tomorrow, drive to work, repeat.

Handling and steering didn't exactly live up to "sport" and "performance" expectations. We only managed 0.75 lateral g on the skid pad, with those 18-inch tires complaining loudly all the way. Understeer was strong, especially accelerating out of a corner. Our 64.2-mph slalom run was OK for the class, but we experienced mucho body roll.

Braking performance is also a mixed bag. Our Caliber R/T's four-wheel disc brakes hauled it to a stop from 60 mph in just 120 feet, but pedal effort is high and the brakes feel wooden.

Total recoil
If Dodge's aim for the Caliber was to terminate the Neon from our collective minds and replace it with something more purposeful and less cute, it has certainly hit its target. But in the end, our initial enthusiasm for the 2006 Dodge Caliber R/T and its inviting array of features was softened by its underwhelming performance, fun-robbing CVT and the quality shortcomings of our preproduction tester.

Hopefully that enthusiasm will be relit when we test the turbocharged SRT version sometime this summer.

Stereo Evaluation

System Score: 8.0

Components: Our 2007 Dodge Caliber R/T came with a few options that significantly upgraded the audio system. There's the optional six-disc CD changer with MP3 capability, which adds $320 to the price, as well as the Musicgate Power Sound System that costs another $400. The Musicgate option also gets you a 458-watt, nine-speaker Boston Acoustics sound system and includes a subwoofer and a set of speakers that swing down from the rear liftgate. Steering-wheel-mounted audio controls are standard on the Dodge Caliber R/T. The standard Caliber audio system comes with an auxiliary jack for plugging in portable MP3 players and there's even a flip-up compartment to hold that MP3 player. However, if you order the six-disc CD changer you lose the auxiliary jack.

Performance: We've been pleased with Boston Acoustics sound systems before and the same is true for the optional system in the Caliber R/T. It doesn't sound as good as a similar stereo in the Chrysler 300C but sound quality overall is still better than average.

Where this optional stereo really shines is in the reproduction of high and midrange vocals and instruments. The sound is clear and very pleasant. The bass is also very good, thanks to the subwoofer that comes with the Musicgate system. The lows hit with authority and most of the time the bass is sharp and well-defined but occasionally it turns muddy, especially on tracks that have a lot of electric bass guitar. Also, if you boost the bass some body panels can vibrate, causing an irritating buzz.

This Boston Acoustics sound system sounds great for loud, in-your-face rock, rap and even R&B and country; but more delicate types of music, like bluegrass or some folk, don't sparkle the way they would on other upgraded audio systems. With more complex recordings and overdubbing, there is little separation, which can be a little taxing to listen to after awhile. Still, given the Caliber's "It's anything but cute" ad campaign, Dodge would probably say, "Who cares about delicate!" Fair enough.

So even if you never flip down the Musicgate that pops out of the rear liftgate, you'll still get a decent system. But we really like the flip-down speaker feature — it's both novel and useful. Even if you step a few yards from the car, the music still sounds good and has more than enough volume to liven up any tailgate party or beach BBQ. Maybe keep a set of jumper cables handy though, you know, just in case.

Best Feature: Flip-down Musicgate.

Worst Feature: Lack of separation even with the Boston Acoustics speakers.

Conclusion: The Musicgate option plus a six-CD changer adds up to about $800 worth of audio system options. But if the right stereo matters and you don't want to bother with aftermarket installation headaches, it's money well spent. — Brian Moody

Second Opinions

Edmunds.com Editor in Chief Karl Brauer says:
I never thought I'd miss the Dodge Neon. It wasn't a particularly stylish car, and it didn't have the most inspired interior (either in terms of design or material). And I liked the idea of Dodge going in a different direction with the Neon's replacement. It took its own path with the 300/Charger/Magnum, and that worked out great. Applying that thinking to the economy-car segment seems like a can't-miss move.

I think it missed.

The Caliber has a more interesting exterior than the outgoing Neon, and my wife was very impressed with its overall look. When I told her our test car cost around $22,000, she was even more intrigued, but that was after a quick glance at the car's exterior and interior — she never drove it or even rode in it.

If that's as carefully as most consumers scrutinize the Caliber, then Dodge may still have a winner on its hands. But for me the car was too slow and too chintzy to justify an "R/T" badge and a sticker over $20,000. The engine in the Caliber seems OK, but the CVT (along with the vehicle's weight) essentially nukes any hint of having fun behind the wheel. The interior is swathed in the type of hard plastic that seems out of place for a vehicle in this price bracket. That price does include all-wheel drive, but for my money I'd take a Mazda 3 five-door. It doesn't have AWD and it's a little smaller inside, but it's also quicker, lighter and far more entertaining to pilot. It's also got a stylish and upscale interior that makes this Dodge seem pretty low-caliber.

Vehicle Testing Assistant Mike Schmidt says:
In my high school years, I could imagine a Caliber parked in my driveway. With its aggressive styling and unique features like the Chill Zone and liftgate speakers, this car would solidify a spot as the talk of the parking lot. Of course, a part-time job at Pizza Hut isn't going to pay for the $21,450 R/T model we tested.

In my college years, I could still imagine a Caliber parked in my driveway. This car is suitable if moving reliably from Point A to B is primary and performance is secondary. The drone of the CVT in auto-mode is efficient when sipping fuel and climbing steady grades, but it leaves me needing more on-ramp acceleration to get up to freeway speed.

In my post-college years, I imagine a Caliber parked down the street in somebody else's driveway. Maybe it was school that taught me to see the big picture and in this case the big picture is quality. There is not an illuminated cupholder or ceiling-mounted flashlight that can distract me from the poor build quality of our test car. Between the multiple misaligned panels and loose levers on the steering column, I lost confidence in the car. These visible quality deficiencies left me asking myself the question, "What issues are there that I can't see?"

Consumer Commentary

"I have only had my car for a week and so far I love it. I also have a Ram 1500. And to me this is a mini Ram. It is fun to drive and turns heads wherever we go." — Mzree9, March 30, 2006

"Well balanced to drive. My R/T has plenty of power. I still haven't figured out how a car can have no gears and an auto-stick, but not a problem. Plastic interior a little cheesy, but what the heck for the price." — J. Messier, April 21, 2006

"CVT takes a little getting used to, but the autostick is kind of fun. We like the exterior styling, with a higher stance than most cars its size. Only criticism is that the six-disc CD changer doesn't have the MP3 mini-jack, so I'll have to get an FM modulator." Steve, April 6, 2006

"Comparing the Civic, Mazda 3, Focus and Vibe, this rocks for the same price/features as the rest. Exterior is very different and Dodgy, much better than the others IMHO. 6 cyl would be nice, but I'll take it! Fun drive!" — George, March 30, 2006

Used 2007 Dodge Caliber Overview

The Used 2007 Dodge Caliber is offered in the following submodels: Caliber Wagon. Available styles include SXT 4dr Wagon (1.8L 4cyl 5M), 4dr Wagon (1.8L 4cyl 5M), R/T 4dr Wagon (2.4L 4cyl 5M), and R/T 4dr Wagon AWD (2.4L 4cyl CVT).

What's a good price on a Used 2007 Dodge Caliber?

Price comparisons for Used 2007 Dodge Caliber trim styles:

  • The Used 2007 Dodge Caliber SXT is priced between $1,995 and$5,998 with odometer readings between 104793 and175179 miles.
  • The Used 2007 Dodge Caliber R/T is priced between $3,995 and$3,995 with odometer readings between 173957 and173957 miles.

Shop with Edmunds for perks and special offers on used cars, trucks, and SUVs near Ashburn, VA. Doing so could save you hundreds or thousands of dollars. Edmunds also provides consumer-driven dealership sales and service reviews to help you make informed decisions about what cars to buy and where to buy them.

Which used 2007 Dodge Calibers are available in my area?

Shop Edmunds' car, SUV, and truck listings of over 6 million vehicles to find a cheap new, used, or certified pre-owned (CPO) 2007 Dodge Caliber for sale near. There are currently 4 used and CPO 2007 Calibers listed for sale in your area, with list prices as low as $1,995 and mileage as low as 104793 miles. Simply research the type of car you're interested in and then select a used car from our massive database to find cheap prew-owned vehicles for sale near you. Once you have identified a used vehicle you're interested in, check the AutoCheck vehicle history reports, read dealer reviews, and find out what other owners paid for the Used 2007 Dodge Caliber.

Can't find a used 2007 Dodge Calibers you want in your area? Consider a broader search.

Find a used Dodge Caliber for sale - 11 great deals out of 19 listings starting at $21,054.

Find a used Dodge for sale - 7 great deals out of 22 listings starting at $15,002.

Find a used certified pre-owned Dodge Caliber for sale - 8 great deals out of 11 listings starting at $11,292.

Find a used certified pre-owned Dodge for sale - 8 great deals out of 8 listings starting at $15,969.

Should I lease or buy a 2007 Dodge Caliber?

Is it better to lease or buy a car? Ask most people and they'll probably tell you that car buying is the way to go. And from a financial perspective, it's true, provided you're willing to make higher monthly payments, pay off the loan in full and keep the car for a few years. Leasing, on the other hand, can be a less expensive option on a month-to-month basis. It's also good if you're someone who likes to drive a new car every three years or so.

Check out Dodge lease specials
Check out Dodge Caliber lease specials

Related Used 2007 Dodge Caliber info

Shop used vehicles in your area

Popular new car reviews and ratings

Vehicle rankings by type

Other models to consider

Research Similar Vehicles