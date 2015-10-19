Used 2007 Dodge Caliber for Sale Near Me

94 listings
Showing 1 - 18 out of 94 listings
  • 2007 Dodge Caliber SXT in Light Blue
    used

    2007 Dodge Caliber SXT

    175,179 miles
    2 Accidents, 6 Owners, Rental Use

    $1,995

    $929 Below Market
    Details
  • 2007 Dodge Caliber SXT in Light Brown
    used

    2007 Dodge Caliber SXT

    148,857 miles
    No accidents, 6 Owners, Personal Use

    $1,999

    $1,760 Below Market
    Details
  • 2007 Dodge Caliber SXT in White
    used

    2007 Dodge Caliber SXT

    72,992 miles
    No accidents, 3 Owners, Personal Use

    $4,495

    $1,375 Below Market
    Details
  • 2007 Dodge Caliber in White
    used

    2007 Dodge Caliber

    90,615 miles
    No accidents, 3 Owners, Rental Use

    $3,997

    $859 Below Market
    Details
  • 2007 Dodge Caliber SXT in Black
    used

    2007 Dodge Caliber SXT

    139,810 miles
    No accidents, 3 Owners, Personal Use

    $2,995

    $1,076 Below Market
    Details
  • 2007 Dodge Caliber R/T in Orange
    used

    2007 Dodge Caliber R/T

    153,339 miles
    No accidents, 6 Owners, Corporate Fleet

    $3,999

    $766 Below Market
    Details
  • 2007 Dodge Caliber R/T in Orange
    used

    2007 Dodge Caliber R/T

    173,957 miles
    No accidents, 2 Owners, Personal Use

    $3,995

    $787 Below Market
    Details
  • 2007 Dodge Caliber in Orange
    used

    2007 Dodge Caliber

    133,727 miles
    No accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use

    $2,950

    $800 Below Market
    Details
  • 2007 Dodge Caliber in Silver
    used

    2007 Dodge Caliber

    155,009 miles
    2 Accidents, 8 Owners, Corporate Fleet

    $2,988

    $500 Below Market
    Details
  • 2007 Dodge Caliber SXT in Light Blue
    used

    2007 Dodge Caliber SXT

    68,551 miles
    No accidents, 2 Owners, Personal Use

    $6,595

    Details
  • 2007 Dodge Caliber R/T in Yellow
    used

    2007 Dodge Caliber R/T

    173,585 miles
    No accidents, 3 Owners, Personal Use

    $3,950

    Details
  • 2007 Dodge Caliber SXT in Red
    used

    2007 Dodge Caliber SXT

    142,899 miles
    No accidents, 2 Owners, Lease

    $3,499

    Details
  • 2007 Dodge Caliber R/T in Red
    used

    2007 Dodge Caliber R/T

    144,432 miles
    1 Accident, 4 Owners, Personal Use

    $5,000

    Details
  • 2007 Dodge Caliber SXT in White
    used

    2007 Dodge Caliber SXT

    104,793 miles
    No accidents, 2 Owners, Personal Use

    $5,998

    Details
  • 2007 Dodge Caliber R/T in Silver
    used

    2007 Dodge Caliber R/T

    110,955 miles

    $2,995

    Details
  • 2007 Dodge Caliber SXT in Dark Blue
    used

    2007 Dodge Caliber SXT

    72,683 miles
    No accidents, 2 Owners, Rental Use

    $7,990

    Details
  • 2007 Dodge Caliber SXT in Dark Blue
    used

    2007 Dodge Caliber SXT

    88,728 miles
    No accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use

    $5,932

    Details
  • 2007 Dodge Caliber in White
    used

    2007 Dodge Caliber

    131,232 miles
    1 Accident, 2 Owners, Personal Use

    $5,000

    Details

It looks like the only vehicles matching your search at this time are over 100 miles away. Consider expanding your search or save this search to get notified when matching inventory is available.

You may be interested in one of the following Dodge Caliber searches:

Consumer Reviews for the Dodge Caliber

Overall Consumer Rating
4.1445 Reviews
  • 5
    (50%)
  • 4
    (24%)
  • 3
    (13%)
  • 2
    (11%)
  • 1
    (2%)
This car is my baby.
August Greth,10/19/2015
SXT 4dr Wagon (1.8L 4cyl 5M)
My parents bought this car brand new in 2007 and I began driving it in 2011. It has been a fantastic family car and commuter car for all of us. Together we've put 142k miles on it with a good mix of highway and city miles averaging about 27 mpg. It has been extremely reliable and hasn't needed a single major repair. The only minor repairs included replacing the gas cap sensor which went out at 140k, wheel realignment at 120k(tire wear had been normal until then), and minor break repairs around 130k miles. A few cons... as a 6' tall adult my head brushes against the ceiling of the car. I also have to tuck my head above the steering wheel to see stoplights. Like any small car it also had a tendency to hydroplane when there is a significant amount of water on the roadway. Also, as I had the FWD model it didn't handle too well on unplowed roads or on steep icy roads. However, it still has managed to get me home during a few snow storms. All of these issues are what you would expect from a small FWD cars. Also to address some of the other reviews on here... The CVT transmission has never had an issue. It changes speed without delay and rarely makes any clunking noises. When it does it has been a case where I had to slam on the breaks and immediately slam on the gas. As for acceleration it holds up well if I'm the only person in the car. However... with 1-2 passengers acceleration decreases noticeably. Its not great but has never inhibited my driving capabilities. Also tire wear has been completely normal. The struts, ball bearings, etc have been inspected and still hold up fine. It has been a great investment for my family and I can easily see myself buying with Dodge in the future. For now I plan to continue driving it until the wheels fall off.
Report abuse
