Used 2007 Dodge Caliber for Sale Near Me

My parents bought this car brand new in 2007 and I began driving it in 2011. It has been a fantastic family car and commuter car for all of us. Together we've put 142k miles on it with a good mix of highway and city miles averaging about 27 mpg. It has been extremely reliable and hasn't needed a single major repair. The only minor repairs included replacing the gas cap sensor which went out at 140k, wheel realignment at 120k(tire wear had been normal until then), and minor break repairs around 130k miles. A few cons... as a 6' tall adult my head brushes against the ceiling of the car. I also have to tuck my head above the steering wheel to see stoplights. Like any small car it also had a tendency to hydroplane when there is a significant amount of water on the roadway. Also, as I had the FWD model it didn't handle too well on unplowed roads or on steep icy roads. However, it still has managed to get me home during a few snow storms. All of these issues are what you would expect from a small FWD cars. Also to address some of the other reviews on here... The CVT transmission has never had an issue. It changes speed without delay and rarely makes any clunking noises. When it does it has been a case where I had to slam on the breaks and immediately slam on the gas. As for acceleration it holds up well if I'm the only person in the car. However... with 1-2 passengers acceleration decreases noticeably. Its not great but has never inhibited my driving capabilities. Also tire wear has been completely normal. The struts, ball bearings, etc have been inspected and still hold up fine. It has been a great investment for my family and I can easily see myself buying with Dodge in the future. For now I plan to continue driving it until the wheels fall off.

