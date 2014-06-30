Used 2009 Dodge Caliber for Sale Near Me

Best Auto of Manassas - Manassas / Virginia

You will instantly feel at home once you step into this Dodge CALIBER SXT ONE OWNER LOW MILES. We here at Best Auto of Manassas INC have done the research for you and know that this vehicle has had only one previous owner. With only 49,000 miles on the odometer, you can be assured of many years of great service ahead. The previous owner was a non-smoker, which is a definite plus. This vehicle has passed a rigorous, MULTI-POINT INSPECTION and reconditioning process before being offered for sale. You will be completely satisfied with its quality. We know safety is key for purchasing a vehicle. We also know that this vehicle has never been in any kind of wreck. Highway driving is a breeze with the strong running 2.0L 4 cyl engine under the hood. The 2.0L 4 cyl engine gets great gas mileage and performs well on the highway. The sport wheels and road hugging suspension make handling those curves a breeze. This Dodge CALIBER SXT ONE OWNER LOW MILES comes fully equipped with all the power, convenience and safety options that you expect in a vehicle of this caliber. We have checked and double checked the mechanics of this vehicle to make sure it is perfect. From first glance you will appreciate the sheer beauty of an impeccable exterior. The condition of the interior will have you believing that you just bought a brand new vehicle. We also provide a free CARFAX report on this and every car we sell assuring you of complete satisfaction when buying a car from us. As a CARFAX CERTIFIED dealership, you will not deal with the hassle of worry. Our vehicles come with a CARFAX report and are completely inspected before going on the lot. If you are looking to own a super clean vehicle, this one is a one-owner vehicle according to CARFAX. Still not sure? Ask about our extended warranty. GUARANTEED FINANCING! Approval for Everyone! Call us now and get back on the road today! With approved credit we can provide you a vehicle with low monthly payments and no hassle. BLUE BOOK sets the standard for vehicle pricing and we have pushed this vehicle's price way below its recommended BLUE BOOK value. We are only minutes away from Aldie, stop by and visit us today. Not a single dent or scratch! Runs and drives great! Actual miles. Perfect family vehicle. Perfect first car!

AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary Accident Free Vehicle : Yes Accident History : No Reported Accidents Number of Previous Owners : 1 Reported Owner Personal Use Only : Yes Usage Type : Personal Use Only History Provider : AutoCheck Title Details : Clean Title Salvage Vehicle : No Frame Damage : No Theft History : No Lemon Status : No Free History Report : No

Features and Specs:

Description: Used 2009 Dodge Caliber SXT with Upgraded Engine, Tire Pressure Warning, Rear Bench Seats, Heated seats, Stability Control .

Transmission: Automatic

Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive

27 Combined MPG ( 24 City/ 30 Highway)

Listing Information:

VIN: 1B3HB48A19D197608

Stock: 11945

Certified Pre-Owned: No

