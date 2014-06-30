Used 2009 Dodge Caliber for Sale Near Me
94 listings
Near ZIP
Enter your ZIP code to show only
relevant vehicles for sale nearby
relevant vehicles for sale nearby
- 121,335 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use
$4,900$1,270 Below Market
- 47,505 milesNo accidents, 2 Owners, Personal Use
$6,414$1,837 Below Market
- 132,339 milesNo accidents, 4 Owners, Corporate Fleet
$3,990$998 Below Market
- 61,574 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use
$7,498$295 Below Market
- 79,248 milesNo accidents, 2 Owners, Corporate Fleet
$6,900
- 59,644 miles1 Accident, 3 Owners, Personal Use
$6,074$607 Below Market
- 119,048 miles2 Accidents, 3 Owners, Rental Use
$5,084
- 49,000 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use
$6,999
- 133,732 miles1 Accident, 2 Owners, Personal Use
$4,900
- 77,626 milesNo accidents, 2 Owners, Corporate Fleet
$5,990
- 119,881 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use
$6,495
- 87,739 miles1 Accident, 1 Owner, Personal Use
$6,950
- 90,053 milesTitle issue, 3 Owners, Personal Use
$7,500
- 114,058 miles1 Accident, 2 Owners, Personal Use
$3,000
- 180,013 miles
$6,999
- 118,568 milesNo accidents, 4 Owners, Personal Use
$5,499
- 124,220 milesNo accidents, 3 Owners, Corporate Fleet
$4,366$1,772 Below Market
- 103,589 milesNo accidents, 2 Owners, Corporate Fleet
$4,995$1,119 Below Market
It looks like the only vehicles matching your search at this time are over 100 miles away. Consider expanding your search or save this search to get notified when matching inventory is available.
You may be interested in one of the following Dodge Caliber searches:
Consumer Reviews for the Dodge Caliber
Read recent reviews for the Dodge Caliber
Write a reviewSee all 56 reviews
Overall Consumer Rating4.356 Reviews
Report abuse
randrushka,06/30/2014
We bought a 09 RT caliber from a dealer, cosmetically in mint condition, drove decent, stereo rocked, and got a fair price. Within 2 weeks it left us stranded, engine just shut off and lights on dash went crazy. After a lot of back-and-forth dealer finally found an aftermarket chip in the vehicle and convinced us to give it another try - I'm glad we did. Besides removing the chip, they upgraded the cars computer software. The acceleration was still marginal, but after I put one bottle of lucas gas treatment and replaced the plugs with bosch platinum +4 it accelerates fine, and we love the car. Now it runs like it just came out of the factory, and we plan on keeping it a while.
Related Dodge Caliber info
Used vehicles for sale
- Used Volkswagen Golf GTI 2014
- Used Audi A3 Sportback e-tron 2018
- Used Volkswagen Beetle 2010
- Used Acura TSX 2014
- Used Lexus IS 350 C 2011
- Used Cadillac Escalade EXT 2013
- Used Volkswagen Touareg 2017
- Used Cadillac CTS Coupe 2014
- Used Mercury Grand Marquis 2011
- Used Mercedes-Benz GLS-Class 2016
- Used Jeep Liberty 2012
- Used Ram 1500 2010
- Used Lincoln Navigator 2013
- Used Chrysler PT Cruiser 2010
- Used Jeep Patriot 2017
- Used Pontiac Vibe 2010
Shop used vehicles by model
- Used Lexus GS 450h
- Used Subaru STI S209
- Used McLaren 720S Spider
- Used Lincoln Mark VIII
- Used GMC Envoy XL
- Used Kia Soul EV
- Used Ford Taurus X
- Used Buick Reatta
- Used Jaguar XK
- Used McLaren 720S
- Used Pontiac Bonneville
- Used Lexus RC 300
- Used Ford Escort
Shop used models by city
- Used Lincoln MKS West Palm Beach FL
- Used Lincoln Corsair Lakeland FL
- Used Lincoln Corsair Lancaster PA
- Used Lincoln Navigator Milwaukee WI
- Used Lincoln MKS Phoenix AZ
- Used Lincoln MKS Sarasota FL
- Used Lincoln Aviator Torrance CA
- Used Lincoln Nautilus Bronx NY
- Used Lincoln Mark LT Ann Arbor MI
- Used Lincoln Navigator Columbus GA
Shop used model years by city
- Used Lincoln Nautilus 2017 Fontana CA
- Used Lincoln Navigator 2018 Stockton CA
- Used Lincoln MKS 2013 Akron OH
Popular new car reviews and ratings
- 2020 BMW X3 M
- 2020 Volvo S60
- 2019 INFINITI Q60
- Mercedes-Benz SLC-Class 2019
- 2019 Kia Sedona
- 2019 Jaguar F-TYPE
- 2020 GMC Sierra 2500HD
- 2022 Chevrolet Traverse News
- Mercedes-Benz A-Class 2020
- 2019 NX 300h
- 2019 Audi RS 3
- 2020 CLA-Class
- Jaguar F-PACE 2019
- 2019 Land Rover Range Rover Evoque
- GMC Sierra 1500 2019
- 2019 Rolls-Royce Ghost Series II
- 2020 BMW X4 M
- 2021 Volkswagen ID.4 News
- 2019 Lexus GS 350
- 2019 Arteon