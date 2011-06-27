Vehicle overview

First, the good news: As a whole, the quality of new vehicles sold in the U.S. has improved dramatically in recent years. Now the bad: There are still a handful of models out there -- like the 2010 Dodge Caliber, for example -- that don't measure up to the leaders in their respective categories.

Don't get us wrong: This compact four-door hatchback that replaced the brand's entry-level Neon sedan back in 2007 has some strong points, including almost 50 cubic feet of cargo space plus several unique bells and whistles like a chilled glovebox beverage cooler, a built-in rechargeable LED flashlight and a premium stereo with rear speakers that can be flipped down and pointed outside the open liftgate. The problem is, the Caliber has a number of competitors that are noticeably better in ways that really matter.

The Caliber's two available four-cylinder engines are a good case in point. Both offer passable performance and good fuel economy, but they feel downright sluggish compared to what's under the hood of rival models. Safety feature content is also disappointing, as is interior quality, though the latter is better than it has been. For 2010, Dodge's designers replaced many of the cheap-feeling plastics with better-quality materials. Unfortunately, the 2010 Dodge Caliber is still at an overall disadvantage in this highly competitive segment.

Though none of these issues is a deal breaker by itself, we suggest that buyers in the market for a small four-door hatchback or wagon test-drive a few competitive models before making up their minds. Even a quick spin in category leaders like the Hyundai Elantra Touring, Mazda 3, Scion xB, Toyota Matrix and Volkswagen Golf will reveal that the Caliber is down on performance, handling and interior quality. While it's true that there aren't any really "bad" cars anymore in the traditional sense, the Caliber continues to qualify as "not as good."