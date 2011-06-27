  1. Home
Consumer Rating
(21)
2010 Dodge Caliber Review

Pros & Cons

  • Practical interior, some useful features not available in competitors.
  • Lackluster acceleration, some important safety features aren't standard.
Edmunds' Expert Review

The 2010 Dodge Caliber is versatile and has some unique features, but underwhelming performance keeps this model near the bottom of the small-wagon/hatchback list.

Vehicle overview

First, the good news: As a whole, the quality of new vehicles sold in the U.S. has improved dramatically in recent years. Now the bad: There are still a handful of models out there -- like the 2010 Dodge Caliber, for example -- that don't measure up to the leaders in their respective categories.

Don't get us wrong: This compact four-door hatchback that replaced the brand's entry-level Neon sedan back in 2007 has some strong points, including almost 50 cubic feet of cargo space plus several unique bells and whistles like a chilled glovebox beverage cooler, a built-in rechargeable LED flashlight and a premium stereo with rear speakers that can be flipped down and pointed outside the open liftgate. The problem is, the Caliber has a number of competitors that are noticeably better in ways that really matter.

The Caliber's two available four-cylinder engines are a good case in point. Both offer passable performance and good fuel economy, but they feel downright sluggish compared to what's under the hood of rival models. Safety feature content is also disappointing, as is interior quality, though the latter is better than it has been. For 2010, Dodge's designers replaced many of the cheap-feeling plastics with better-quality materials. Unfortunately, the 2010 Dodge Caliber is still at an overall disadvantage in this highly competitive segment.

Though none of these issues is a deal breaker by itself, we suggest that buyers in the market for a small four-door hatchback or wagon test-drive a few competitive models before making up their minds. Even a quick spin in category leaders like the Hyundai Elantra Touring, Mazda 3, Scion xB, Toyota Matrix and Volkswagen Golf will reveal that the Caliber is down on performance, handling and interior quality. While it's true that there aren't any really "bad" cars anymore in the traditional sense, the Caliber continues to qualify as "not as good."

2010 Dodge Caliber models

The 2010 Dodge Caliber is a compact four-door hatchback that's offered in five new "lifestyle" trim levels. The entry-level Express model comes standard with 15-inch steel wheels, air-conditioning, cloth upholstery, full power accessories, cruise control, an auto-dimming rearview mirror, Bluetooth connectivity and an AM/FM/CD stereo with auxiliary audio/USB jacks and satellite radio.

Step up to the Mainstreet trim level and you'll get 17-inch alloy wheels, a "touring" suspension and foglights. Interior upgrades include a tachometer, fold-flat front passenger seat and 60/40-split-folding and reclining rear seatbacks.

Springing for the Uptown model gets you rear disc brakes (versus drums), automatic climate control, leather upholstery, a power-adjustable driver seat, heated front seats and a premium nine-speaker Boston Acoustics audio system with steering-wheel-mounted controls and flip-down speakers in the liftgate.

The sporty Caliber Heat takes the Mainstreet model's equipment list and adds 18-inch polished alloy wheels, sport-tuned suspension and steering, rear disc brakes (versus drums) and specialized interior trim. Building on the Caliber Heat is the Rush, which adds a larger 2.4-liter engine, 18-inch chrome-clad alloy wheels and a rear spoiler. Inside, the Rush also gets a few more creature comforts including automatic climate control and a premium audio system with a touchscreen interface and 30-gigabyte hard drive.

Many of the options found on the upper trim levels are offered as options on the lower trims. A sunroof and a navigation system are also available.

2010 Highlights

For 2010, the Dodge Caliber is offered in five new "lifestyle" trim levels ranging from the value-oriented Express base model to the sporty top-of-the-line Rush. All models get an upgraded interior that includes a padded center armrest, padded door trim panels and active front head restraints. The high-performance SRT4 model has been dropped from the lineup.

Performance & mpg

Under the hood, the front-wheel-drive Caliber can be had with one of two different four-cylinder engines. A 2.0-liter engine rated at 158 horsepower and 141 pound-feet of torque is standard on all trim levels except the Rush. The Rush gets a 2.4-liter that puts out 172 hp and 165 lb-ft of torque. This engine is optional on the Uptown. Transmission choices include a five-speed manual and a continuously variable automatic transmission (CVT), depending on the trim level.

Fuel economy is relatively good across the board, though mileage suffers a bit with the CVT. The 2.0-liter engine returns EPA estimates of 23 mpg city/31 mpg highway and 26 mpg combined with the manual transmission and 23/27/25 mpg with the CVT. The larger 2.4-liter engine is nearly as good, with EPA ratings of 23 mpg city/29 mpg highway and 25 mpg combined for manual-transmission-equipped models and 21/25/23 for versions fitted with the CVT.

Safety

Standard safety features include a driver-side knee airbag, side curtain airbags, active front head restraints and antilock brakes (rear drums for the Express and Mainstreet, four-wheel discs for the other trims). Front-seat side airbags and stability control aren't available on the Express but are optional on the remaining trim levels.

The Caliber earned perfect scores in National Highway Traffic Safety Administration crash tests, including five stars in both frontal and side impacts. Results were mixed in Insurance Institute for Highway Safety tests, however, with a top "Good" rating in the frontal-offset tests and a next-to-lowest "Marginal" rating in side-impact tests.

Driving

As with the rest of the car, there's nothing really wrong with the way the 2010 Dodge Caliber drives. The problem is that there's just not that much to recommend it either.

Acceleration is lackluster with the smaller 2.0-liter engine, and only slightly better with the larger 2.4-liter. The performance of both motors suffers noticeably when fitted with the CVT.

The suspension delivers a decent ride quality, though the sport-tuned suspension underpinning Heat and Rush models may be a little too firm for some folks' tastes. Handling is adequate enough for daily driving, but buyers looking for a sporty driving experience will want to look elsewhere.

Interior

The fact that the 2010 Dodge Caliber has been given an interior makeover is welcome news. While not much has changed in terms of the overall layout or dimensions, the addition of soft-touch materials in key areas like door panels and the sliding center-console armrest have helped address our previous chief complaint about the cabin. Both front and rear seat passengers enjoy a decent amount of head- and legroom. Outward visibility is good, the gauges are easy to read and most controls operate intuitively.

When it's time to haul cargo instead of people, the Caliber makes it easy thanks to 60/40-split rear seatbacks that fold down to create a nice flat load floor that's covered in easy-to-clean plastic. The upper trim levels also include a fold-flat front passenger seat that makes it possible to shoehorn in longer items like surfboards and still close the rear liftgate. Maximum cargo capacity is 48 cubic feet, which is about the same as other small wagons like the Mazda 3 but falls well short of compact crossovers like the Honda CR-V.

Consumer reviews

Read what other owners think about the 2010 Dodge Caliber.

5(57%)
4(14%)
3(19%)
2(10%)
1(0%)
4.2
21 reviews
Write a review
Trending topics in reviews

Most helpful consumer reviews

it ended to soon.
Anthony,01/04/2016
SE Fleet 4dr Wagon (2.0L 4cyl 5M)
There is a problem that causes these to shut off while you are driving on the hwy., my niece had the same problem, something about a cooling sensor keeping the transmission from overheating. And this should have been a recall issue.
Better luck with second attempt
"yougottabekidding",11/05/2010
After a bad initial experience, I took a chance and reordered the Rush. After 6 months, no regrets. Car is doing everything I wanted it to do. Pleased w/ all features, especially the mileage. Maybe I'm lucky, but I get an average 27 in the city and 35 on the highway w/ the 5 speed. Also, I added an aftermarket Curt (not the inadequate Mopar) 1 1/4" receiver hitch and use a cargo carrier to occasionally haul stuff outside. this works great. no drag, interference w/ hatch, or blocking of tail lights/license plate, and simple to install/remove.
Car broke with 300 miles already
norm,09/09/2010
Bought new caliber on Sunday the first Thursday it broke down had it towed to dealer they told me it was battery they charged it and said it was fixed picked it up Friday drove car to store Monday dead again took back to dealer says they cant find anything wrong so come and get it. I don't know what to do?
Love my lil Caliber
klwain2,11/16/2011
I just love my Caliber! I purchased it at Fifve Star Dodge in Macon, GA. After a lot of research, I decided on this model and have not been disappointed. Very roomy interior, great sound system, quiet and comfortable ride, and cute exterior design. I wanted the impossible and found it in this car. It is almost a wagon, almost an SUV and almost a sports car! Love it!
See all 21 reviews of the 2010 Dodge Caliber
Write a review

Features & Specs

MPG
23 city / 27 hwy
Seats 5
Continuously variable-speed automatic
Gas
158 hp @ 6400 rpm
See all Used 2010 Dodge Caliber features & specs

Safety

NHTSA Overall Rating

The National Highway Transportation Safety Administration offers independent analysis.
  • Frontal Barrier Crash Rating
    OverallNot Rated
    Driver5 / 5
    Passenger5 / 5
  • Side Crash Rating
    OverallNot Rated
  • Side Barrier Rating
    OverallNot Rated
    Driver5 / 5
    Passenger5 / 5
  • Combined Side Barrier & Pole Ratings
    Front SeatNot Rated
    Back SeatNot Rated
  • Rollover
    Rollover4 / 5
    Dynamic Test ResultNo Tip
    Risk Of RolloverNot Rated
IIHS Rating
The Insurance Institute of Highway Safety uses extensive crash tests to determine car safety.
  • Side Impact Test
    Marginal
  • Roof Strength Test
    Not Tested
  • Rear Crash Protection / Head Restraint
    Good
  • IIHS Small Overlap Front Test
    Not Tested
  • Moderate Overlap Front Test
    Good
More about the 2010 Dodge Caliber

Used 2010 Dodge Caliber Overview

The Used 2010 Dodge Caliber is offered in the following submodels: Caliber Wagon. Available styles include Mainstreet 4dr Wagon (2.0L 4cyl CVT), Uptown 4dr Wagon (2.0L 4cyl CVT), Rush 4dr Wagon (2.4L 4cyl 5M), Heat 4dr Wagon (2.0L 4cyl 5M), Express 4dr Wagon (2.0L 4cyl 5M), SE Fleet 4dr Wagon (2.0L 4cyl 5M), R/T Fleet 4dr Wagon (2.4L 4cyl 5M), and SXT Fleet 4dr Wagon (2.0L 4cyl 5M).

What's a good price on a Used 2010 Dodge Caliber?

Price comparisons for Used 2010 Dodge Caliber trim styles:

  • The Used 2010 Dodge Caliber Mainstreet is priced between $4,795 and$4,795 with odometer readings between 110009 and110009 miles.

