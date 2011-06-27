Used 2010 Dodge Caliber Consumer Reviews
it ended to soon.
There is a problem that causes these to shut off while you are driving on the hwy., my niece had the same problem, something about a cooling sensor keeping the transmission from overheating. And this should have been a recall issue.
Better luck with second attempt
After a bad initial experience, I took a chance and reordered the Rush. After 6 months, no regrets. Car is doing everything I wanted it to do. Pleased w/ all features, especially the mileage. Maybe I'm lucky, but I get an average 27 in the city and 35 on the highway w/ the 5 speed. Also, I added an aftermarket Curt (not the inadequate Mopar) 1 1/4" receiver hitch and use a cargo carrier to occasionally haul stuff outside. this works great. no drag, interference w/ hatch, or blocking of tail lights/license plate, and simple to install/remove.
Car broke with 300 miles already
Bought new caliber on Sunday the first Thursday it broke down had it towed to dealer they told me it was battery they charged it and said it was fixed picked it up Friday drove car to store Monday dead again took back to dealer says they cant find anything wrong so come and get it. I don't know what to do?
Love my lil Caliber
I just love my Caliber! I purchased it at Fifve Star Dodge in Macon, GA. After a lot of research, I decided on this model and have not been disappointed. Very roomy interior, great sound system, quiet and comfortable ride, and cute exterior design. I wanted the impossible and found it in this car. It is almost a wagon, almost an SUV and almost a sports car! Love it!
Good car
I very much enjoyed this car for the space- I fit some odd things in this car. It's not a car for going fast and mpg is okay- it's not a really a gas saver compared to my previous car (Chevy Cobalt) but it's not ridiculous. The only reoccurring issue I had with this car was the sway bar kept coming loose it sounds really bad if you don't know what it is- and it makes the ride a little bumpy. Other than that it was really reliable. It sits up high enough that you don't really have to duck down to get in. I had a lot of spontaneous trips and would sleep in my car somtimes there's enough space to sleep two people comfortably as long as you have some pads to lay on and I've fit three small people.
