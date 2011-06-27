Used 2010 Dodge Caliber Consumer Reviews

it ended to soon. Anthony , 01/04/2016 SE Fleet 4dr Wagon (2.0L 4cyl 5M) 22 of 23 people found this review helpful There is a problem that causes these to shut off while you are driving on the hwy., my niece had the same problem, something about a cooling sensor keeping the transmission from overheating. And this should have been a recall issue. Safety Technology Performance Interior Comfort Reliability Value Report Abuse

Better luck with second attempt "yougottabekidding" , 11/05/2010 8 of 8 people found this review helpful After a bad initial experience, I took a chance and reordered the Rush. After 6 months, no regrets. Car is doing everything I wanted it to do. Pleased w/ all features, especially the mileage. Maybe I'm lucky, but I get an average 27 in the city and 35 on the highway w/ the 5 speed. Also, I added an aftermarket Curt (not the inadequate Mopar) 1 1/4" receiver hitch and use a cargo carrier to occasionally haul stuff outside. this works great. no drag, interference w/ hatch, or blocking of tail lights/license plate, and simple to install/remove.

Car broke with 300 miles already norm , 09/09/2010 9 of 10 people found this review helpful Bought new caliber on Sunday the first Thursday it broke down had it towed to dealer they told me it was battery they charged it and said it was fixed picked it up Friday drove car to store Monday dead again took back to dealer says they cant find anything wrong so come and get it. I don't know what to do?

Love my lil Caliber klwain2 , 11/16/2011 19 of 23 people found this review helpful I just love my Caliber! I purchased it at Fifve Star Dodge in Macon, GA. After a lot of research, I decided on this model and have not been disappointed. Very roomy interior, great sound system, quiet and comfortable ride, and cute exterior design. I wanted the impossible and found it in this car. It is almost a wagon, almost an SUV and almost a sports car! Love it!