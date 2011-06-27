  1. Home
Used 2010 Dodge Caliber Express Features & Specs

Overview
Engine Type
$16,880
Engine TypeGas
Transmission5-speed manual
Drive TypeFront wheel drive
CylindersInline 4
Combined MPG26
Total Seating5
Basic Warranty3 yr./ 36000 mi.
Drivetrain
Starting MSRP
$16,880
Drive typeFront wheel drive
Transmission5-speed manual
Fuel & MPG
Starting MSRP
$16,880
EPA mileage est. (cty/hwy)23/31 mpg
Range in miles (cty/hwy)312.8/421.6 mi.
Fuel tank capacity13.6 gal.
Combined MPG26
Fuel typeRegular unleaded
Engine
Starting MSRP
$16,880
Torque141 lb-ft @ 5000 rpm
Base engine size2.0 l
Horsepower158 hp @ 6400 rpm
Turning circle35.5 ft.
Valves16
Base engine typeGas
Valve timingVariable
Cam typeDouble overhead cam (dohc)
CylindersInline 4
Safety
Starting MSRP
$16,880
2 rear headrestsyes
electronic brakeforce distributionyes
Passenger head restraint whiplash protection systemyes
Rear door child safety locksyes
Ventilated front disc / rear drum brakesyes
engine immobilizeryes
Rear center 3-point beltyes
child seat anchorsyes
Rear integrated headrestsyes
front and rear head airbagsyes
Passenger airbag occupant sensing deactivationyes
2 front headrestsyes
tire pressure monitoringyes
Packages
Starting MSRP
$16,880
Quick Order Package 2BCyes
In-Car Entertainment
Starting MSRP
$16,880
12 Months of provided satellite radio serviceyes
AM/FM stereoyes
auxiliary audio input and USB with external media controlyes
satellite radio satellite radioyes
mast antennayes
4 total speakersyes
66 watts stereo outputyes
Comfort & Convenience
Starting MSRP
$16,880
Air conditioningyes
cruise controlyes
cargo area lightyes
tilt-adjustable steering wheelyes
power steeringyes
cooled storage compartmentyes
front and rear cupholdersyes
electrochromatic inside rearview mirroryes
retained accessory poweryes
Rear floor matsyes
front door pocketsyes
Dual vanity mirrorsyes
interior air filtrationyes
Power Feature
Starting MSRP
$16,880
1 one-touch power windowsyes
Power mirrorsyes
remote keyless power door locksyes
Heated mirrorsyes
Interior Options
Starting MSRP
$16,880
Smoker's Groupyes
Instrumentation
Starting MSRP
$16,880
low fuel level warningyes
clockyes
external temperature displayyes
Front Seats
Starting MSRP
$16,880
premium clothyes
Front head room39.8 in.
bucket front seatsyes
4 -way manual driver seat adjustmentsyes
Front shoulder room55.4 in.
Front leg room41.8 in.
4 -way manual passenger seat adjustmentyes
Front hip room52.2 in.
Rear Seats
Starting MSRP
$16,880
Rear head room38.9 in.
Rear hip Room49.6 in.
Rear leg room35.7 in.
Rear shoulder room53.4 in.
rear ventilation ductsyes
Split-folding rear seatbackyes
Exterior Options
Starting MSRP
$16,880
17" Aluminum Wheel Groupyes
Measurements
Starting MSRP
$16,880
Front track59.8 in.
Maximum cargo capacity47.4 cu.ft.
Length173.8 in.
Cargo capacity, all seats in place18.4 cu.ft.
Ground clearance7.7 in.
Drag Coefficient0.38 cd.
Height60.4 in.
EPA interior volume114.6 cu.ft.
Wheel base103.7 in.
Width68.8 in.
Rear track59.8 in.
Colors
Starting MSRP
$16,880
Exterior Colors
  • Blackberry Pearlcoat
  • Light Sandstone Metallic Clearcoat
  • Dark Charcoal Pearlcoat
  • Deep Water Blue Pearlcoat
  • Bright Silver Metallic Clearcoat
  • Inferno Red Crystal Pearlcoat
  • Stone White Clearcoat
  • Sunburst Orange Pearlcoat
  • Optic Green Metallic Clearcoat
  • Brilliant Black Crystal Pearlcoat
Interior Colors
  • Dark Slate Gray, premium cloth
  • Dark Slate Gray, leather
  • Dark Slate/Medium Graystone, premium cloth
  • Dark Slate/Medium Graystone, leather
Tires & Wheels
Starting MSRP
$16,880
inside mounted spare tireyes
Steel spare wheelyes
full wheel coversyes
temporary spare tireyes
All season tiresyes
P205/70R15 tiresyes
steel wheelsyes
15 x 6.0 in. wheelsyes
Suspension
Starting MSRP
$16,880
four-wheel independent suspensionyes
multi-link rear suspensionyes
Front and rear stabilizer baryes
MacPherson strut front suspensionyes
Warranty
Starting MSRP
$16,880
Basic3 yr./ 36000 mi.
Drivetrain5 yr./ 100000 mi.
Rust5 yr./ 100000 mi.
Roadside3 yr./ 36000 mi.
