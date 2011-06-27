Used 2009 Dodge Caliber Wagon Consumer Reviews
a happy ending
We bought a 09 RT caliber from a dealer, cosmetically in mint condition, drove decent, stereo rocked, and got a fair price. Within 2 weeks it left us stranded, engine just shut off and lights on dash went crazy. After a lot of back-and-forth dealer finally found an aftermarket chip in the vehicle and convinced us to give it another try - I'm glad we did. Besides removing the chip, they upgraded the cars computer software. The acceleration was still marginal, but after I put one bottle of lucas gas treatment and replaced the plugs with bosch platinum +4 it accelerates fine, and we love the car. Now it runs like it just came out of the factory, and we plan on keeping it a while.
2009 Caliber
I bought this car with 27000 miles on it and now I have just under 52000, and the transmission went. The warranty expired at 36000, so if you are going to buy one of these cars, beware ! How dare they charge you for an extended warranty, when they know that the product they are selling is crap....
Nice Vehicle
I don't know why so many people are giving bad reviews. I drive the '09 SXT CVT 6 speed & automatic, sunroof, & it had 70,000 ml, ground effects, fog lamps, the seats can fold over & not to mention the cooler, & have driven it to for very long distances, up & down mountains. I only wish that I would've been on top of my game to actually take a look at the brakes, the inner wall of the tires, & strouts, this summer the 4 of us had a family reunion & we literally packed it up & headed up to Nashville, Tenn. & came back with extra stuff. It's a very handy vehicle, I can fit a huge brand new trash can without folding seats, guess it depends on how you drive your vehicle. Respect it.
Great car!
I have had my car for just over a year and it has AMAZING gas mileage! Even in the city i was getting anywhere from 25-28 MPG. Even got 30 MPG in the mountains! Going from a vehicle with 18 MPG freeway to this is SO nice. The back is roomy and fits a ton! Its a quiet ride and smooth and has some giddy up and go to it for a small engine.
I've driven better.....
I am the second owner of my Caliber. It currently has 136k~ miles on it. Roomy car, love the exterior. Interior is nice, however the design hasn't aged well. A TON of plastic. Plastic is everywhere is there are NO soft touch materials except the headliner and seats. HORRIBLE suspension. Replaced lower control arms, ball joints, you name I've replaced it. Luckily I bought a GREAT warranty. Drives great on the highway. Smooth and quiet. city driving is okay, hate the CVT especially in the city. Feels like it takes for ever to get up and go. (it is a larger car so I guess this is expected). Paint is still pretty good. I have black so it shows EVERY flaw.
