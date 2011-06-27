Used 2014 Dodge Avenger Sedan Consumer Reviews

  1. Home
Best Kept Secret In Ride and Power

joechevy1, 10/09/2014
28 of 30 people found this review helpful

I traded a 2013 Dodge Dart turbo manual for a 2014 Avenger with the 3.6 Pentastar because I wanted an automatic again and the incentives were high. Best move on a new car I've ever done on a new car purchase. All I ever read were so-so reviews about the Avenger over the years. But I figured I'd take a chance on it since it had the V6 power and some extra styling Bling. (I did not get the R/T, but this site did not list the SE version with all the add-ons I got). What a car! Super Comfortable, capable handling, doesn't look like every other Asian cookie cutter sedan on the market these days and..... wait for it..... POWER TO SPARE. Best kept secret , the 3.6 Pentastar!!! Fantastic!

Sporty Good!

ANDIE, 11/08/2016
SE 4dr Sedan (2.4L 4cyl 4A)
7 of 7 people found this review helpful

The SE model I recently purchased is a great car. I love the Sporty look, it rides good, and runs good mechanically. The radio is a the basic stereo for this vehicle. No rear view camera, no navigation or touch screen options. I'm thinking about upgrading just for the rear view assistance. The windows aren't as wide as what I'm used to in a suv. But all in all I'm pleased!

If this was a Japanese car, everybody would be pro

Carl, 12/22/2018
R/T 4dr Sedan (3.6L 6cyl 6A)
4 of 4 people found this review helpful

No car in the segment has such a great engine.

Worst car ever

Bc1978, 05/09/2019
SE 4dr Sedan (2.4L 4cyl 4A)
7 of 12 people found this review helpful

Update: Sold this piece of shit for the balance due on the loan. Even the dealership that bought it acknowledged how awful of a car it was. Clearly there is a reason they stopped making this model. It was a great car for about a year. Then one thing after another. Constant repairs. Weird unexplained noises. Electrical issues. Several people have complained on message boards about the same problems. Needs to be recalled for several of the issues.

This Dodge Avenger has been so unreliable

William, 01/18/2017
SE 4dr Sedan (2.4L 4cyl 4A)
10 of 19 people found this review helpful

I bought my 2014 Dodge Avenger brand new and it has been in the shop on a regular at least twice a year. It is a lemon! I would not buy one if I were you! The Alternator alone was $600.00 with parts and labor. They had to build an entire new Ignition system that was not covered under any warranty so out of pocket another $1000.00!!!! Then the fuel injection stopped firing properly so another out of pocket $700.00! And now I turn the key this morning and nothing ! Battery is good ! Looks like another electrical issue with the ignition system. Totally unreliable car! I had to buy a used Honda just to have something reliable. My little honda has 175,000 miles on it and it is way more reliable than this Dodge Avenger!

Report Abuse
