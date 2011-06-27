Used 2012 Dodge Avenger Sedan Consumer Reviews

Heater Core Needs a recall Frank , 12/05/2015 SXT 4dr Sedan (2.4L 4cyl 6A) 34 of 36 people found this review helpful This car performs well. There are a few things that needs to be address before the avenger can be a really neat ride. The Heater core seems to be a major issue with this vehicle. Especially if you live in cold areas. The Heater only blows warm air on the driver side of the vehicle and cold air on the passenger side. Dodge is well aware of this issue but has not done a recall on this placing the cost to repair this problem onto the consumer. Even then there is no assurance this problem will not return since the problem is in the faulty part. The cost can be anywhere from $900 to $1300 to repair depending on your area mechanics. Cold air in the winter renders this vehicle useless during the winter season. My vehicle is currently parked now and I am seriously consider trading this vehicle in for another one. Mostly because I refuse to pay to fix something that is flawed and Dodge knows that it is. Making you feel like you purchased a lemon. Not right Dodge, not right... I need a vehicle I can drive year round and not for 6 or 7 months out of the year. In Kansas it has really cool down in the temps. So it's looking like this vehicle will be parked November- March, and that's if the weather is not crazy cold in March. So with that said I encourage anyone having issues with their heating system in their dodge avenger to speak up and be heard. Not sure what it will take to make Dodge do a recall on this issue. For me, I'll be looking to trade this vehicle in if Dodge refuse to act by January.. Maybe someone in Florida or LA can use a ride that cools pretty well in the summer months, but they better not take a trip up North during the Fall. Safety Technology Performance Comfort Reliability Value Report Abuse

Astonished. Seriously. joe_e , 12/09/2012 20 of 22 people found this review helpful My wife and I went to drive a Charger. We looked at a few, when she spotted this number on the side of the lot. We went through four different Chargers before we drove the Avenger, and I was completely blown away. The 3.6 in this destroys the same engine in my '12 Durango, this car was what that engine was built for. Absolutely thunderous performance above and beyond anything we drove, anywhere. No Accord, No Maxima, no Malibu or Fusion or anything came close to touching it in performance. Full leather is nice, electronics rock, build quality makes me hope that this is a trend for American Automakers, it's so good.

Major Improvement muttl , 12/17/2011 14 of 15 people found this review helpful I recently purchased a 2012 Avenger SXT after owning an 06 Stratus since it was new. While the Stratus was very reliable the front rotors were warped more often than not. The Avenger appears to have a much higher quality associated with it. Both vehicles had the 2.4 liter engine. The refinements in the engine and the addition of the 6 speed Transmission have made a major improvement to the functionality of the car. It's smooth and quiet when accelerating. It corners and handles bumps well. The Avenger sits higher and is easier to enter and exit. Overall a very nice improvement over the Stratus.

I love it, but . . . iamkristen , 07/08/2014 SXT Plus 4dr Sedan (3.6L 6cyl 6A) 8 of 8 people found this review helpful I really do love this car. The engine is fantastic. Awesome performance! Its exterior is eye-catching and sleek. The car is a combination of sporty and practical. Now what I don't like . . . The people who work in the service department of the dealership where I bought the car know me. The car has been in there THAT often. Various censors or detectors that trigger the engine light, the ABS/traction/cruise control system, a misfiring cylinder, visor clip broke off, the entire control panel (lock/window switch) in the passenger side door came out, the vents were flopping closed . . . and I have about 50k miles now. Everything but the ABS issue was when the car was under 36k miles.