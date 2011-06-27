  1. Home
2002 Daewoo Leganza Review

Pros & Cons

  • Lots of features, low price, good looks.
  • Daewoo's impending death in U.S. market, questionable resale value, unproven reliability, weak engine, unrefined handling characteristics, poor offset crash test scores.
Edmunds' Expert Review

Daewoo's new owner, General Motors, has no plans for the brand in the U.S. market -- as such, supplies to dealerships have been cut off. Although provisions will be made to honor owners' warranty claims, we'd urge you to steer clear of this situation and consider other midsize sedans.

Vehicle overview

The Leganza, whose name is derived from a combination of the Italian words "elegante" (elegant) and "forza" (power), is Daewoo's midsize sedan marketed to would-be buyers of pedestrian Honda Accords and Toyota Camrys who want a full load of luxury amenities for a cut-rate price.

Yes, the Leganza is elegant, penned by ItalDesign whiz Giorgetto Giugiaro. But powerful? Hardly. Competing against vehicles commonly equipped with V6 engines, the Leganza is handicapped in the muscle department by its only powerplant: A 2.2-liter DOHC 16-valve four-cylinder engine that makes 131 horsepower at 5,200 rpm and 148 pound-feet of torque at 2,800 rpm is charged with hauling around more than 3,000 pounds of sedan. Fuel economy is rated at 20 mpg city/28 mpg highway with a manual or automatic transmission.

For 2002, two trim levels are available -- base SE and upscale CDX. Standard equipment on the SE includes a five-speed manual transmission, four-wheel disc brakes, a driver seat-height adjuster, air conditioning with micron air filtration, a 140-watt cassette stereo, a tilt steering wheel, a 60/40-split folding rear seat, a full-size spare tire and power windows, locks and mirrors. You can option the base car with a four-speed automatic transmission and the Premium Package, which adds a cassette/CD player combo and two tweeters, an anti-theft alarm system with remote keyless entry, cruise control, faux wood interior accents and a power antenna.

All of the above features and a power driver seat come standard on the Leganza CDX, which is only available with the automatic transmission. Formerly, the CDX also included a moonroof, leather upholstery, ABS and traction control; now, you must purchase these as options. Looking for automatic climate control? That's no longer part of the deal.

British suspension-expert Lotus tuned the Leganza's four-wheel independent suspension, but Daewoo obviously wanted a cushy ride, and the Leganza delivers. Weak tires howl around turns, and the ABS is substandard in refinement. Despite the inclusion of a "Sport" mode for the automatic transmission, it's best to drive the Leganza less enthusiastically than you would, say, anything else on the market.

We've found the Leganza dissatisfying, though plenty of owners report that they enjoy their cars immensely. Our specific complaints include a dearth of engine power, an easily confused automatic transmission, unrefined handling characteristics, uninspired braking ability, low-quality interior materials and a substandard audio system. We're also disturbed by the poor rating the Leganza received during crash testing by the Insurance Institute for Highway Safety (IIHS).

Additionally, Daewoo's all-but-certain demise in the U.S. market could spell trouble for owners. Yes, it's true that General Motors purchased Daewoo Motor Co. in 2001, but the U.S. sales arm, Daewoo Motor America, was not part of the deal. This means that Daewoo dealerships in the U.S. will be running out of supply by the summer of 2002 (Daewoo Motor America should continue to honor current owners' warranty claims until GM sets up a trust fund of sorts). Our advice? Save yourself a headache and shop elsewhere.

2002 Highlights

The Leganza is a carryover. The midlevel SX trim has been eliminated, leaving the base SE and the upscale CDX. To help bridge the gap, the CDX has been decontented and its price lowered.

Consumer reviews

Read what other owners think about the 2002 Daewoo Leganza.

5(53%)
4(35%)
3(0%)
2(12%)
1(0%)
4.3
17 reviews
Write a reviewSee all 17 reviews
Trending topics in reviews

Most helpful consumer reviews

best value out there!
nation's capital,09/12/2002
I very pleased with my Daewoo Leganza SE manual. It was with quite a bit of trepidation that I decided to go with a Daewoo considering the uncertain future of the company. But I was impressed with the pliant ride and minimal lean upon testing driving the car. The exterior finish on my silver Leganza simply sparkles. The interior is room and comfortable. The A/C chills! So far so good!
Awesome
Let'sga,02/15/2003
This is the best car I've ever had. A lot better than Accord or Camry in 4cyl.
Leganza rocks
acrum,03/18/2002
This car has more features than an Accord. Same hp for the 4cyl. A bigger trunk. Same interior and exterior dimensions. Better styling. Same gas mileage. Better acceleration, and you don't have to pay a premium for the name. Say what you want about Korean cars, but don't forget where Honda and Nissan/Datsun were 15 years ago. I bought a base model a year and a half ago. I have 23,000 miles on it an I have never had a problem. I loved it so much I bought one for my wife. Obviously her's had every option, but with incentives it came to only 16,200.
Laganza Fiasco
fidd,10/21/2002
Worst new car I ever bought.
See all 17 reviews of the 2002 Daewoo Leganza
Write a review

Features & Specs

MPG
18 city / 26 hwy
Seats 5
5-speed manual
Gas
131 hp @ 5200 rpm
MPG
17 city / 25 hwy
Seats 5
4-speed automatic
Gas
131 hp @ 5200 rpm
See all Used 2002 Daewoo Leganza features & specs

Safety

NHTSA Overall Rating

The National Highway Transportation Safety Administration offers independent analysis.
  • Frontal Barrier Crash Rating
    OverallNot Rated
    Driver3 / 5
    Passenger3 / 5
  • Side Crash Rating
    OverallNot Rated
  • Side Barrier Rating
    OverallNot Rated
    Driver4 / 5
    Passenger3 / 5
  • Combined Side Barrier & Pole Ratings
    Front SeatNot Rated
    Back SeatNot Rated
  • Rollover
    RolloverNot Rated
    Dynamic Test ResultNo Tip
    Risk Of RolloverNot Rated
IIHS Rating
The Insurance Institute of Highway Safety uses extensive crash tests to determine car safety.
  • Side Impact Test
    Not Tested
  • Roof Strength Test
    Not Tested
  • Rear Crash Protection / Head Restraint
    Not Tested
  • IIHS Small Overlap Front Test
    Not Tested
  • Moderate Overlap Front Test
    Poor
More about the 2002 Daewoo Leganza

Used 2002 Daewoo Leganza Overview

The Used 2002 Daewoo Leganza is offered in the following submodels: Leganza Sedan. Available styles include SE 4dr Sedan (2.2L 4cyl 5M), and CDX 4dr Sedan (2.2L 4cyl 4A).

What's a good price on a Used 2002 Daewoo Leganza?

Shop with Edmunds for perks and special offers on used cars, trucks, and SUVs near Ashburn, VA. Doing so could save you hundreds or thousands of dollars. Edmunds also provides consumer-driven dealership sales and service reviews to help you make informed decisions about what cars to buy and where to buy them.

Which used 2002 Daewoo Leganzas are available in my area?

Shop Edmunds' car, SUV, and truck listings of over 6 million vehicles to find a cheap new, used, or certified pre-owned (CPO) 2002 Daewoo Leganza for sale near. Simply research the type of car you're interested in and then select a used car from our massive database to find cheap prew-owned vehicles for sale near you. Once you have identified a used vehicle you're interested in, check the AutoCheck vehicle history reports, read dealer reviews, and find out what other owners paid for the Used 2002 Daewoo Leganza.

Can't find a used 2002 Daewoo Leganzas you want in your area? Consider a broader search.

Find a used Daewoo Leganza for sale - 5 great deals out of 24 listings starting at $25,158.

Find a used Daewoo for sale - 2 great deals out of 12 listings starting at $9,569.

Find a used certified pre-owned Daewoo Leganza for sale - 5 great deals out of 8 listings starting at $7,628.

Find a used certified pre-owned Daewoo for sale - 4 great deals out of 7 listings starting at $11,149.

Should I lease or buy a 2002 Daewoo Leganza?

Is it better to lease or buy a car? Ask most people and they'll probably tell you that car buying is the way to go. And from a financial perspective, it's true, provided you're willing to make higher monthly payments, pay off the loan in full and keep the car for a few years. Leasing, on the other hand, can be a less expensive option on a month-to-month basis. It's also good if you're someone who likes to drive a new car every three years or so.

