Consumer Rating
(32)
2000 Daewoo Leganza Review

Pros & Cons

  • Lots of features, low price, good looks.
  • Questionable resale value, unproven reliability, weak engine.
Other years
2002
2001
2000
1999
Daewoo Leganza for Sale
2002
2001
2000
List Price Estimate
$902 - $2,274
Used Leganza for Sale
None for sale nearby. Instead:
See all for sale
Edmunds' Expert Review

Unless you're a die-hard groupie for the underdog, consider other cars.

Vehicle overview

Leganza, whose name is derived from a combination of the Italian words "elegante" (elegant) and "forza" (power), is a midsize sedan from Korea marketed to would-be buyers of pedestrian Honda Accords and Toyota Camrys who want a full load of luxury amenities for a cut-rate bargain price.

While attractively styled and decently equipped, this unproven brand's most recent foray into the North American market was the joint venture that produced the Pontiac LeMans econo-car between 1988 and 1993. So notorious was that model for lousy quality that GM gave Daewoo the boot and halted production. Seven years later, Daewoo, trying to break into a fickle market saturated with established brands and excellent cars, was probably hoping you'd forgotten about the LeMans.

Yes, the Leganza is elegant, penned by ItalDesign whiz Giorgetto Giugiaro. But powerful? Hardly. Competing against vehicles commonly equipped with V6 engines, the Leganza is handicapped in the muscle department by its standard and only powerplant. A 2.2-liter, DOHC 16-valve engine making 131 horsepower at 5,200 rpm and 148 foot-pounds of torque at 2,800 rpm is charged with hauling around more than 3,000 pounds of sedan. Worse, a manual transmission, which can make the most of the meager power output, is available only on the bottom-feeder version.

Three trim levels are available on the Leganza: SE, SX and CDX. Standard equipment includes a full-size spare tire, power windows and locks, air conditioning, and a tilt wheel. Step up to the SX, and you're rewarded with four-wheel disc antilock brakes, a CD player, leather seats, cruise control, and an automatic transmission. The luxurious CDX gets a power driver's seat, automatic temperature control, fake wood trim, power moonroof, and traction control.

British suspension-expert Lotus tuned Leganza's four-wheel independent underpinnings, but Daewoo obviously wanted a cushy ride, and the Leganza delivers. Weak tires howl around turns, and we found the ABS to be substandard in refinement and effectiveness. Despite a "Sport" mode for the automatic transmission, it's best to drive the Leganza less enthusiastically than you would, say, anything else on the market.

Inside, the interior feels smaller than many competitors. Ergonomics evidently doesn't translate into Korean, because the controls are haphazardly placed. One of our staffers said the leather in upmarket models was about as convincingly luxurious as a rubber football.

The biggest hurdle the Leganza faces is not Daewoo's no-haggle sales strategy or patchy dealer network, but the extremely fierce competition in the midsize sedan segment. Competing against such entities as the Chevrolet Malibu, Dodge Stratus, Ford Taurus, Honda Accord, Mazda 626, Mitsubishi Galant, Nissan Altima, Oldsmobile Alero, Saturn LS and Toyota Camry is no small order, especially when the American buying public already knows where to buy them.

2000 Highlights

Content is pulled from the base SE model, but all Leganzas have new grilles and larger stereo knobs. New seat fabric on SE models, revised alloy wheels and a more convenient remote keyless-entry design debut, and buyers now get 24-hour roadside assistance and free scheduled maintenance for the duration of the basic warranty period. New colors round out the changes.

Consumer reviews

Read what other owners think about the 2000 Daewoo Leganza.

5(50%)
4(41%)
3(6%)
2(0%)
1(3%)
4.3
32 reviews
Write a reviewSee all 32 reviews
Trending topics in reviews

Most helpful consumer reviews

My God - What a car!
Ali E,07/25/2004
Being a construction engineer, I knew of Daewoo's high quality in heavy earth moving equipment. Over the past 20 years I've owned a Buick Lesabre, a Mitsu Galant, and a Honda Accord. All new. I must say that these auto these brands - along with others - are probably relieved that Daewoo is no longer around. In my considered experiance, this Leganza CDX is indeed better than any other car I have ever owned, on many fronts. The styling, handling, ride and build quality, features and duribility are supurb. I purchased mine for $16,999. In contrast, I remember a Saturn (with far fewer features less power and sloppy ride) with a sticker price of $24,789!!
Best car ever!!
stottsy,05/11/2012
I bought this car from my sister about five years ago. Sometimes she indicates she would like it back. There is no way she is getting it because I am driving it until the wheels falls off. It has more than 120,000 miles on it. It needs some cosmetic repair. However I haven't had much more than routine repair such as tires, brakes and oil changes. It is too bad they do not make anymore.
Problems with a Daewoo
amy,03/05/2002
Problems with my Daewoo are as follows: One)the tape player broke just months after purchase. Two)the back windshield blew out after turning on the rear defroster and it started smoking. Three) Daewoo refused to check for a manufacture's default in the windshield or the rear defroster, until my Insurance replaced it.
Drive away fast
Jerry,05/20/2010
I bought a the car at 103,000 mile the car need a new windshield a new water pump a new radiator and new muffler all things were replace except the muffler and the car brakes down on me at 104,488 miles. Don't buy any Daewoo. I repeat don't buy the car!
See all 32 reviews of the 2000 Daewoo Leganza
Write a review

Features & Specs

MPG
18 city / 26 hwy
Seats 0
4-speed automatic
Gas
131 hp @ 5200 rpm
See all Used 2000 Daewoo Leganza features & specs

Safety

NHTSA Overall Rating

The National Highway Transportation Safety Administration offers independent analysis.
  • Frontal Barrier Crash Rating
    OverallNot Rated
    Driver3 / 5
    Passenger3 / 5
  • Side Crash Rating
    OverallNot Rated
  • Side Barrier Rating
    OverallNot Rated
    Driver4 / 5
    Passenger3 / 5
  • Combined Side Barrier & Pole Ratings
    Front SeatNot Rated
    Back SeatNot Rated
  • Rollover
    RolloverNot Rated
    Dynamic Test ResultNo Tip
    Risk Of RolloverNot Rated
IIHS Rating
The Insurance Institute of Highway Safety uses extensive crash tests to determine car safety.
  • Side Impact Test
    Not Tested
  • Roof Strength Test
    Not Tested
  • Rear Crash Protection / Head Restraint
    Not Tested
  • IIHS Small Overlap Front Test
    Not Tested
  • Moderate Overlap Front Test
    Poor
More about the 2000 Daewoo Leganza

Used 2000 Daewoo Leganza Overview

The Used 2000 Daewoo Leganza is offered in the following submodels: Leganza Sedan. Available styles include CDX 4dr Sedan, SX 4dr Sedan, and SE 4dr Sedan.

What's a good price on a Used 2000 Daewoo Leganza?

Shop with Edmunds for perks and special offers on used cars, trucks, and SUVs near Ashburn, VA. Doing so could save you hundreds or thousands of dollars. Edmunds also provides consumer-driven dealership sales and service reviews to help you make informed decisions about what cars to buy and where to buy them.

Which used 2000 Daewoo Leganzas are available in my area?

Shop Edmunds' car, SUV, and truck listings of over 6 million vehicles to find a cheap new, used, or certified pre-owned (CPO) 2000 Daewoo Leganza for sale near. Simply research the type of car you're interested in and then select a used car from our massive database to find cheap prew-owned vehicles for sale near you. Once you have identified a used vehicle you're interested in, check the AutoCheck vehicle history reports, read dealer reviews, and find out what other owners paid for the Used 2000 Daewoo Leganza.

