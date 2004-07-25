Used 2000 Daewoo Leganza for Sale Near Me
1 listings
- 127,720 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use
$3,000
Ali E,07/25/2004
Being a construction engineer, I knew of Daewoo's high quality in heavy earth moving equipment. Over the past 20 years I've owned a Buick Lesabre, a Mitsu Galant, and a Honda Accord. All new. I must say that these auto these brands - along with others - are probably relieved that Daewoo is no longer around. In my considered experiance, this Leganza CDX is indeed better than any other car I have ever owned, on many fronts. The styling, handling, ride and build quality, features and duribility are supurb. I purchased mine for $16,999. In contrast, I remember a Saturn (with far fewer features less power and sloppy ride) with a sticker price of $24,789!!