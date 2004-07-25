Used 2000 Daewoo Leganza for Sale Near Me

1 listings
Near ZIP
Enter your ZIP code to show only
relevant vehicles for sale nearby
Leganza Reviews & Specs
Showing 1 - 1 out of 1 listings
  • 2001 Daewoo Leganza SX in Light Brown
    used

    2001 Daewoo Leganza SX

    127,720 miles
    No accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use

    $3,000

    Details

It looks like the only vehicles matching your search at this time are over 100 miles away. Consider expanding your search or save this search to get notified when matching inventory is available.

You may be interested in one of the following Daewoo Leganza searches:

Showing 1 - 1 out of 1 listings
  1. Home
  2. Daewoo
  3. Daewoo Leganza
  4. Used 2000 Daewoo Leganza

Consumer Reviews for the Daewoo Leganza

Read recent reviews for the Daewoo Leganza
Overall Consumer Rating
4.332 Reviews
Write a reviewSee all 32 reviews
  • 5
    (50%)
  • 4
    (41%)
  • 3
    (6%)
  • 1
    (3%)
My God - What a car!
Ali E,07/25/2004
Being a construction engineer, I knew of Daewoo's high quality in heavy earth moving equipment. Over the past 20 years I've owned a Buick Lesabre, a Mitsu Galant, and a Honda Accord. All new. I must say that these auto these brands - along with others - are probably relieved that Daewoo is no longer around. In my considered experiance, this Leganza CDX is indeed better than any other car I have ever owned, on many fronts. The styling, handling, ride and build quality, features and duribility are supurb. I purchased mine for $16,999. In contrast, I remember a Saturn (with far fewer features less power and sloppy ride) with a sticker price of $24,789!!
Report abuse
Filtering by
Used
Certified Pre-Owned
Daewoo
Leganza
Full transparency. No surprises.
to
Up to
per month
Assumes no money down and a 60-month term. Click a vehicle for more details.
to
to
Transmission
Engine Type
Drivetrain
Cylinders
to