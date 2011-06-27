  1. Home
  2. Daewoo
  3. Daewoo Leganza
  4. Used 2002 Daewoo Leganza
  5. Features & Specs

Used 2002 Daewoo Leganza SE Features & Specs

More about the 2002 Leganza
Overview
Starting MSRP
$14,599
See Leganza Inventory
Engine TypeGas
Transmission5-speed manual
Drive TypeFront wheel drive
CylindersInline 4
Combined MPG21
Total Seating5
Basic Warranty3 yr./ 36000 mi.
Drivetrain
Starting MSRP
$14,599
Drive typeFront wheel drive
Transmission5-speed manual
Fuel & MPG
Starting MSRP
$14,599
EPA mileage est. (cty/hwy)18/26 mpg
Range in miles (cty/hwy)284.4/410.8 mi.
Fuel tank capacity15.8 gal.
Combined MPG21
Fuel typeRegular unleaded
Engine
Starting MSRP
$14,599
Torque148 lb-ft @ 2800 rpm
Base engine size2.2 l
Horsepower131 hp @ 5200 rpm
Turning circle36 ft.
Valves16
Base engine typeGas
Cam typeDouble overhead cam (dohc)
CylindersInline 4
Safety
Starting MSRP
$14,599
electronic brakeforce distributionyes
front seatbelt pretensionersyes
Rear door child safety locksyes
child seat anchorsyes
Ventilated front disc / solid rear disc brakesyes
Rear center lap beltyes
In-Car Entertainment
Starting MSRP
$14,599
mast antennayes
140 watts stereo outputyes
AM/FM stereoyes
4 total speakersyes
Comfort & Convenience
Starting MSRP
$14,599
remote trunk releaseyes
Air conditioningyes
front seatback storageyes
front cupholdersyes
front door pocketsyes
tilt-adjustable steering wheelyes
front and rear reading lightsyes
power steeringyes
trunk lightyes
interior air filtrationyes
Dual illuminating vanity mirrorsyes
Power Feature
Starting MSRP
$14,599
1 one-touch power windowsyes
Power mirrorsyes
Heated mirrorsyes
power door locksyes
Instrumentation
Starting MSRP
$14,599
tachometeryes
clockyes
Front Seats
Starting MSRP
$14,599
Front head room39.3 in.
bucket front seatsyes
height adjustable driver seatyes
Front shoulder room55.9 in.
Front leg room42.3 in.
Driver seat with manual adjustable lumbar supportyes
clothyes
Rear Seats
Starting MSRP
$14,599
Split-folding rear seatbackyes
Rear head room37.8 in.
Rear leg room38.2 in.
Rear shoulder room55.9 in.
Measurements
Starting MSRP
$14,599
Front track59.6 in.
Length183.9 in.
Curb weight3102 lbs.
Gross weight3995 lbs.
Height56.6 in.
Wheel base105.1 in.
Width70 in.
Rear track59.3 in.
Colors
Starting MSRP
$14,599
Exterior Colors
  • Poly Silver Metallic
  • Scarlet Mica
  • Galaxy White
  • Midnight Blue Mica
  • Olive Silver Metallic
  • Harbor Mist Mica
  • Granada Black
Interior Colors
  • Beige
  • Gray
Tires & Wheels
Starting MSRP
$14,599
fullsize matching spare tireyes
full wheel coversyes
All season tiresyes
steel wheelsyes
P205/60R15 tiresyes
15 x 6.0 in. wheelsyes
Suspension
Starting MSRP
$14,599
four-wheel independent suspensionyes
multi-link rear suspensionyes
MacPherson strut front suspensionyes
Warranty
Starting MSRP
$14,599
Basic3 yr./ 36000 mi.
Drivetrain5 yr./ 60000 mi.
Rust5 yr./ unlimited mi.
Roadside3 yr./ 36000 mi.
See Leganza Inventory

Related Used 2002 Daewoo Leganza SE info

Shop used vehicles in your area

Popular new car reviews and ratings

Vehicle rankings by type

Other models to consider

Research Similar Vehicles