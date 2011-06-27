Estimated values
2002 Daewoo Leganza SE 4dr Sedan (2.2L 4cyl 5M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$1,860
|$2,276
|$2,505
|Clean
|$1,635
|$2,005
|$2,207
|Average
|$1,185
|$1,462
|$1,610
|Rough
|$735
|$918
|$1,014
Estimated values
2002 Daewoo Leganza CDX 4dr Sedan (2.2L 4cyl 4A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$2,138
|$2,581
|$2,827
|Clean
|$1,880
|$2,273
|$2,490
|Average
|$1,362
|$1,657
|$1,817
|Rough
|$845
|$1,042
|$1,144