Used 2002 Daewoo Leganza for Sale Near Me

  • 2001 Daewoo Leganza SX in Light Brown
    2001 Daewoo Leganza SX

    127,720 miles
    No accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use

    $3,000

Consumer Reviews for the Daewoo Leganza

Overall Consumer Rating
4.317 Reviews
  • 5
    (53%)
  • 4
    (35%)
  • 2
    (12%)
best value out there!
nation's capital,09/12/2002
I very pleased with my Daewoo Leganza SE manual. It was with quite a bit of trepidation that I decided to go with a Daewoo considering the uncertain future of the company. But I was impressed with the pliant ride and minimal lean upon testing driving the car. The exterior finish on my silver Leganza simply sparkles. The interior is room and comfortable. The A/C chills! So far so good!
