Used 2000 Daewoo Leganza Consumer Reviews

My God - What a car!

Ali E, 07/25/2004
4 of 4 people found this review helpful

Being a construction engineer, I knew of Daewoo's high quality in heavy earth moving equipment. Over the past 20 years I've owned a Buick Lesabre, a Mitsu Galant, and a Honda Accord. All new. I must say that these auto these brands - along with others - are probably relieved that Daewoo is no longer around. In my considered experiance, this Leganza CDX is indeed better than any other car I have ever owned, on many fronts. The styling, handling, ride and build quality, features and duribility are supurb. I purchased mine for $16,999. In contrast, I remember a Saturn (with far fewer features less power and sloppy ride) with a sticker price of $24,789!!

Best car ever!!

stottsy, 05/11/2012
2 of 2 people found this review helpful

I bought this car from my sister about five years ago. Sometimes she indicates she would like it back. There is no way she is getting it because I am driving it until the wheels falls off. It has more than 120,000 miles on it. It needs some cosmetic repair. However I haven't had much more than routine repair such as tires, brakes and oil changes. It is too bad they do not make anymore.

Problems with a Daewoo

amy, 03/05/2002
2 of 2 people found this review helpful

Problems with my Daewoo are as follows: One)the tape player broke just months after purchase. Two)the back windshield blew out after turning on the rear defroster and it started smoking. Three) Daewoo refused to check for a manufacture's default in the windshield or the rear defroster, until my Insurance replaced it.

Drive away fast

Jerry, 05/20/2010
2 of 4 people found this review helpful

I bought a the car at 103,000 mile the car need a new windshield a new water pump a new radiator and new muffler all things were replace except the muffler and the car brakes down on me at 104,488 miles. Don't buy any Daewoo. I repeat don't buy the car!

2000 Daewoo Leganza

jerry edmondson, 06/18/2002
1 of 1 people found this review helpful

This has been a superior buying and driving experience. I purchased my 2000 Leganza in 2001, drawn to consider the purchase because of the low price for an auto with so many "luxury" appointments, coupled with the fact that I had been impressed while riding in one that a friend had rented when he was visiting in Ca. Factoring in the price I rate this vehicle a "10".

