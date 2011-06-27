Used 2000 Daewoo Leganza SE Features & Specs

  1. Home
Engine TypeGas
Transmission5-speed manual
Drive TypeFront wheel drive
CylindersInline 4
Combined MPG21
Drivetrain
Drive typeFront wheel drive
Transmission5-speed manual
Fuel & MPG
EPA mileage est. (cty/hwy)18/27 mpg
Range in miles (cty/hwy)284.4/426.6 mi.
Fuel tank capacity15.8 gal.
Combined MPG21
Fuel typeRegular unleaded
Engine
Torque148 lb-ft @ 2800 rpm
Base engine size2.2 l
Horsepower131 hp @ 5200 rpm
Turning circle36.0 ft.
Base engine typeGas
CylindersInline 4
Safety
head airbagsNot available
side-mounted airbagsNot available
Front Seats
Front head room39.3 in.
Front leg room42.3 in.
Front shoulder room55.9 in.
Rear Seats
Rear head room37.8 in.
Rear leg room38.2 in.
Rear shoulder room55.9 in.
Measurements
Length183.9 in.
Curb weight3086 lbs.
Cargo capacity, all seats in place14.1 cu.ft.
Height56.6 in.
Wheel base105.1 in.
Width70.0 in.
Colors
Exterior Colors
  • Granada Black Metallic
  • Galaxy White
  • Deep Bluish Green Metallic
  • Poly Silver Metallic
  • Olive Silver Metallic
  • Brighton Gold Metallic
Interior Colors
  • Beige
  • Gray
