Used 2001 Daewoo Lanos Consumer Reviews

The best first car!
These cars are a rare sighting these days and I often wonder if I am driving the only Daewoo left on the road. My grandmother gave me this car about 4.5 years ago because she was afraid of not being able to get parts. The car was in perfect shape with only 39k miles. I have since driven this car very hard, I commute an hour to school in all weather (western NY winters!) and put a lot of miles on it. I may [non-permissible content removed] from everyone who sees it but I truly love this car! For being 15 years old Margaret needs minimal repairs and gets me where I need to go. It will truly be a sad day when I have to get a new vehicle.
LoveALanos
I was interested in a hyundai excel until i test drove the daewoo lanos and fell in love. It is a great little car, and the only thing i have replaced in the 4 years i have had it is the battery.I am glad i went with daewoo now as a friend bought the hyundai excel and has had nothing but probs with it.The daewoo lanos is better on fuel, has less road noise, and is actually faster, and to top it all off our family of four fit perfectly in it. Greatest purchase i ever made.Even the hubby(ford ute man) loves to drive it and i have trouble getting the keys back off him! The only problem i have found is the headlights arent that great, even after putting better globes in but all up,i love my lanos
2001 daewoo lanos
been a joy. absolutely no maintaince, gets me down the road with no problems or complaint. i would buy another if they were available
Great Experience my first time around
When I bought the car (my first) I was very skeptical, but I have never regretted it for a minute. I have had my 'woo for almost three years and it has never broken down, and has only needed its regular maintenance. I've driven it across the Midwest at least three times, and from Missouri to New York and back without a care. The only issue I have had to deal with was a recall on a small part in the engine, which was replaced at no cost. It is very easy to drive, and runs just fine in winter weather. Stinks that parts are getting scarce if I do have a break.
I Love My Daewoo!
I've only had the Lanos, Daewoo for less than a month. I really like the car because the size, comfort, and style. It only takes $20.00 to fill it up. The gas mileage is great. I get around 23-28 miles to gallon and on long trips I'm sure I'll get even better. The steering is very tight and when ever you turn the wheel you better make sure you want to turn then because that's what you are going to do. I just like the over all experience that I have had with my car already.
