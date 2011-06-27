Estimated values
2001 Daewoo Lanos S 2dr Hatchback (1.6L 4cyl 4A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$1,379
|$1,779
|$1,986
|Clean
|$1,216
|$1,573
|$1,760
|Average
|$892
|$1,162
|$1,308
|Rough
|$567
|$751
|$856
Estimated values
2001 Daewoo Lanos S 4dr Sedan (1.6L 4cyl 5M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$1,387
|$1,789
|$1,996
|Clean
|$1,224
|$1,582
|$1,769
|Average
|$897
|$1,168
|$1,315
|Rough
|$570
|$755
|$861
Estimated values
2001 Daewoo Lanos Sport 2dr Hatchback (1.6L 4cyl 5M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$1,601
|$2,036
|$2,261
|Clean
|$1,413
|$1,801
|$2,004
|Average
|$1,036
|$1,330
|$1,489
|Rough
|$658
|$859
|$975
Estimated values
2001 Daewoo Lanos S 4dr Sedan (1.6L 4cyl 4A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$1,449
|$1,861
|$2,073
|Clean
|$1,278
|$1,646
|$1,837
|Average
|$937
|$1,216
|$1,366
|Rough
|$596
|$785
|$894
Estimated values
2001 Daewoo Lanos S 2dr Hatchback (1.6L 4cyl 5M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$1,315
|$1,705
|$1,906
|Clean
|$1,160
|$1,508
|$1,689
|Average
|$851
|$1,114
|$1,256
|Rough
|$541
|$720
|$822