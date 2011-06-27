Used 2001 Daewoo Lanos S Features & Specs
|Overview
Starting MSRP
$10,099
|Engine Type
|Gas
|Transmission
|5-speed manual
|Drive Type
|Front wheel drive
|Cylinders
|Inline 4
|Combined MPG
|25
|Total Seating
|5
|Basic Warranty
|3 yr./ 36000 mi.
|Drivetrain
Starting MSRP
$10,099
|Drive type
|Front wheel drive
|Transmission
|5-speed manual
|Fuel & MPG
Starting MSRP
$10,099
|EPA mileage est. (cty/hwy)
|22/32 mpg
|Range in miles (cty/hwy)
|279.4/406.4 mi.
|Fuel tank capacity
|12.7 gal.
|Combined MPG
|25
|Fuel type
|Regular unleaded
|Engine
Starting MSRP
$10,099
|Torque
|106 lb-ft @ 3400 rpm
|Base engine size
|1.6 l
|Horsepower
|105 hp @ 5800 rpm
|Turning circle
|32 ft.
|Valves
|16
|Base engine type
|Gas
|Cam type
|Double overhead cam (dohc)
|Cylinders
|Inline 4
|Safety
Starting MSRP
$10,099
|electronic brakeforce distribution
|yes
|front seatbelt pretensioners
|yes
|child seat anchors
|yes
|Ventilated front disc / rear drum brakes
|yes
|In-Car Entertainment
Starting MSRP
$10,099
|AM/FM stereo
|yes
|4 total speakers
|yes
|Comfort & Convenience
Starting MSRP
$10,099
|power steering
|yes
|Front Seats
Starting MSRP
$10,099
|Front head room
|38.9 in.
|bucket front seats
|yes
|height adjustable driver seat
|yes
|Front shoulder room
|53.5 in.
|Front leg room
|42.8 in.
|cloth
|yes
|Rear Seats
Starting MSRP
$10,099
|Split-folding rear seatback
|yes
|Rear head room
|37.8 in.
|Rear leg room
|34.6 in.
|Rear shoulder room
|53.5 in.
|Measurements
Starting MSRP
$10,099
|Length
|166.8 in.
|Curb weight
|2522 lbs.
|Gross weight
|3422 lbs.
|Height
|56.4 in.
|Wheel base
|99.2 in.
|Width
|66.1 in.
|Colors
Starting MSRP
$10,099
|Exterior Colors
|Interior Colors
|Tires & Wheels
Starting MSRP
$10,099
|14 x 5.5 in. wheels
|yes
|Null tires
|yes
|P185/60R14 tires
|yes
|Steel spare wheel
|yes
|full wheel covers
|yes
|temporary spare tire
|yes
|steel wheels
|yes
|Suspension
Starting MSRP
$10,099
|four-wheel independent suspension
|yes
|Warranty
Starting MSRP
$10,099
|Basic
|3 yr./ 36000 mi.
|Drivetrain
|5 yr./ 60000 mi.
|Rust
|5 yr./ unlimited mi.
|Roadside
|3 yr./ 36000 mi.
