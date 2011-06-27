Used 2001 Daewoo Lanos Hatchback Consumer Reviews

The best first car! Abbey , 12/27/2015 Sport 2dr Hatchback (1.6L 4cyl 5M) 9 of 9 people found this review helpful These cars are a rare sighting these days and I often wonder if I am driving the only Daewoo left on the road. My grandmother gave me this car about 4.5 years ago because she was afraid of not being able to get parts. The car was in perfect shape with only 39k miles. I have since driven this car very hard, I commute an hour to school in all weather (western NY winters!) and put a lot of miles on it. I may [non-permissible content removed] from everyone who sees it but I truly love this car! For being 15 years old Margaret needs minimal repairs and gets me where I need to go. It will truly be a sad day when I have to get a new vehicle. Safety Technology Performance Interior Comfort Reliability Value Report Abuse

2001 daewoo lanos bob bullard , 04/01/2003 4 of 4 people found this review helpful been a joy. absolutely no maintaince, gets me down the road with no problems or complaint. i would buy another if they were available Report Abuse

Great wilo , 04/10/2002 1 of 1 people found this review helpful The Lanos is a more faster and perform better than the RIO or the Accent/Brio boht on the city or the highway and the interior and exterior quality is better. The suspension and ride quality are the same of a Toyota Echo(2001) with a good fuel econo.Putting some aftermarket stuff on the car will make it even better. Report Abuse

Good car but has a lot against it dustyn12 , 11/30/2006 1 of 1 people found this review helpful I just recently bought this car and although it was in fairly rough condition when I bought it, it was a good value for the price. They really cheaped out on parts of the car like the visors, controls as well as other areas that wouldn't hurt to of improved a little bit more. Stereo is great but the cd player will start the song over if turned off and the track up button sometime goes down instead of up. The cupholder blocks the cd player and buttons are often hidden. Stereo is mounted low. Overall is a great car for the price, just make sure you find an incredible deal like I did. Report Abuse