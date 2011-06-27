  1. Home
Used 2001 Daewoo Lanos Hatchback Consumer Reviews

More about the 2001 Lanos
5(50%)4(44%)3(6%)2(0%)1(0%)
4.4
18 reviews
List Price Estimate
$1,037 - $2,406
Trending topics in reviews
Pros
Cons

Pros
Cons

The best first car!

Abbey, 12/27/2015
Sport 2dr Hatchback (1.6L 4cyl 5M)
These cars are a rare sighting these days and I often wonder if I am driving the only Daewoo left on the road. My grandmother gave me this car about 4.5 years ago because she was afraid of not being able to get parts. The car was in perfect shape with only 39k miles. I have since driven this car very hard, I commute an hour to school in all weather (western NY winters!) and put a lot of miles on it. I may [non-permissible content removed] from everyone who sees it but I truly love this car! For being 15 years old Margaret needs minimal repairs and gets me where I need to go. It will truly be a sad day when I have to get a new vehicle.

Safety
Technology
Performance
Interior
Comfort
Reliability
Value
2001 daewoo lanos

bob bullard, 04/01/2003
been a joy. absolutely no maintaince, gets me down the road with no problems or complaint. i would buy another if they were available

Great

wilo, 04/10/2002
The Lanos is a more faster and perform better than the RIO or the Accent/Brio boht on the city or the highway and the interior and exterior quality is better. The suspension and ride quality are the same of a Toyota Echo(2001) with a good fuel econo.Putting some aftermarket stuff on the car will make it even better.

Good car but has a lot against it

dustyn12, 11/30/2006
I just recently bought this car and although it was in fairly rough condition when I bought it, it was a good value for the price. They really cheaped out on parts of the car like the visors, controls as well as other areas that wouldn't hurt to of improved a little bit more. Stereo is great but the cd player will start the song over if turned off and the track up button sometime goes down instead of up. The cupholder blocks the cd player and buttons are often hidden. Stereo is mounted low. Overall is a great car for the price, just make sure you find an incredible deal like I did.

Great Value car

dustyn12, 06/03/2007
My Daewoo Lanos has been really good. The seats are really nice and very comfortable although ride is fairly rough. Mine has the cassette/CD combination stereo that is very nice for the price and has a large colorful display but the track up button does not work and does not remember where you are on a song when turned off. Although I do wish that the car had larger visors. Performance is actually a little understated and does really well considering the small engine size. Overall I would definitely recommend this car.

