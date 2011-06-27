Used 2001 Daewoo Lanos Hatchback Consumer Reviews
The best first car!
These cars are a rare sighting these days and I often wonder if I am driving the only Daewoo left on the road. My grandmother gave me this car about 4.5 years ago because she was afraid of not being able to get parts. The car was in perfect shape with only 39k miles. I have since driven this car very hard, I commute an hour to school in all weather (western NY winters!) and put a lot of miles on it. I may [non-permissible content removed] from everyone who sees it but I truly love this car! For being 15 years old Margaret needs minimal repairs and gets me where I need to go. It will truly be a sad day when I have to get a new vehicle.
- Safety
- Technology
- Performance
- Interior
- Comfort
- Reliability
- Value
2001 daewoo lanos
been a joy. absolutely no maintaince, gets me down the road with no problems or complaint. i would buy another if they were available
Great
The Lanos is a more faster and perform better than the RIO or the Accent/Brio boht on the city or the highway and the interior and exterior quality is better. The suspension and ride quality are the same of a Toyota Echo(2001) with a good fuel econo.Putting some aftermarket stuff on the car will make it even better.
Good car but has a lot against it
I just recently bought this car and although it was in fairly rough condition when I bought it, it was a good value for the price. They really cheaped out on parts of the car like the visors, controls as well as other areas that wouldn't hurt to of improved a little bit more. Stereo is great but the cd player will start the song over if turned off and the track up button sometime goes down instead of up. The cupholder blocks the cd player and buttons are often hidden. Stereo is mounted low. Overall is a great car for the price, just make sure you find an incredible deal like I did.
Great Value car
My Daewoo Lanos has been really good. The seats are really nice and very comfortable although ride is fairly rough. Mine has the cassette/CD combination stereo that is very nice for the price and has a large colorful display but the track up button does not work and does not remember where you are on a song when turned off. Although I do wish that the car had larger visors. Performance is actually a little understated and does really well considering the small engine size. Overall I would definitely recommend this car.
Sponsored cars related to the Lanos
Related Used 2001 Daewoo Lanos Hatchback info
Shop used vehicles in your area
- Used Acura RDX 2017
- Used Ford Explorer 2015
- Used Ford Mustang 2004
- Used Jeep Wrangler 2010
- Used BMW 3 Series 2015
- Used Chevrolet Impala 2017
- Used Honda Accord 2009
- Used Jeep Grand Cherokee 2016
- Used Volkswagen Jetta
- Used Toyota Corolla 2018
Popular new car reviews and ratings
- Buick LaCrosse 2019
- 2020 Porsche 718 Cayman
- 2020 Hyundai Ioniq Electric
- Lexus RX 350L 2020
- 2020 Ioniq Hybrid
- Toyota RAV4 Hybrid 2019
- 2020 Nissan NV200
- 2020 XC90
- 2019 BMW ALPINA B7
- 2020 X2
Vehicle rankings by type
- Best SUVs
- Best Sedans
- Best Hybrids
- Best Electric Cars
- Best Trucks
- Best Minivans
- Best Hatchbacks
- Best Convertibles
Other models to consider
- Toyota Corolla 2019
- Toyota Corolla Hatchback 2021
- 2020 RAV4
- 2020 Prius Prime
- Toyota Highlander 2020
- 2021 Toyota Corolla Hybrid
- 2019 Toyota Camry
- Toyota RAV4 Hybrid 2019
- 2020 Mirai
- 2019 4Runner