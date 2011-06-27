  1. Home
Used 2000 Daewoo Lanos Features & Specs

More about the 2000 Lanos
Overview
Engine TypeGasGasGas
Transmission5-speed manual5-speed manual5-speed manual
Drive TypeFront wheel driveFront wheel driveFront wheel drive
CylindersInline 4Inline 4Inline 4
Combined MPG262626
Drivetrain
Drive typeFront wheel driveFront wheel driveFront wheel drive
Transmission5-speed manual5-speed manual5-speed manual
Fuel & MPG
EPA mileage est. (cty/hwy)23/33 mpg23/33 mpg23/33 mpg
Range in miles (cty/hwy)292.1/419.1 mi.292.1/419.1 mi.292.1/419.1 mi.
Fuel tank capacity12.7 gal.12.7 gal.12.7 gal.
Combined MPG262626
Fuel typeRegular unleadedRegular unleadedRegular unleaded
Engine
Torque106 lb-ft @ 3400 rpm106 lb-ft @ 3400 rpm106 lb-ft @ 3400 rpm
Base engine size1.6 l1.6 l1.6 l
Horsepower105 hp @ 5800 rpm105 hp @ 5800 rpm105 hp @ 5800 rpm
Turning circle32.0 ft.32.0 ft.32.0 ft.
Base engine typeGasGasGas
CylindersInline 4Inline 4Inline 4
Safety
head airbagsNot availableNot availableNot available
side-mounted airbagsNot availableNot availableNot available
Front Seats
Front head room38.9 in.38.9 in.38.9 in.
Front leg room42.8 in.42.8 in.42.8 in.
Front shoulder room53.5 in.53.5 in.53.5 in.
Rear Seats
Rear head room37.8 in.37.8 in.37.8 in.
Rear leg room36.4 in.36.4 in.36.4 in.
Rear shoulder room53.5 in.53.5 in.53.5 in.
Measurements
Maximum cargo capacity31 cu.ft.no31 cu.ft.
Length160.4 in.166.8 in.160.4 in.
Curb weight2447 lbs.2522 lbs.2447 lbs.
Cargo capacity, all seats in place8.8 cu.ft.8.8 cu.ft.8.8 cu.ft.
Height56.4 in.56.4 in.56.4 in.
Wheel base99.2 in.99.2 in.99.2 in.
Width66.1 in.66.1 in.66.1 in.
Colors
Exterior Colors
  • Spinel Red
  • Azurite Blue Metallic
  • Poly Silver Metallic
  • Galaxy White
  • Deep Bluish Green Metallic
  • Poly Silver Metallic
  • Spinel Red
  • Galaxy White
  • Deep Bluish Green Metallic
  • Azurite Blue Metallic
  • Poly Silver Metallic
  • Spinel Red
  • Galaxy White
  • Deep Bluish Green Metallic
  • Azurite Blue Metallic
Interior Colors
  • Beige
  • Gray
  • Gray
  • Beige
  • Beige
  • Gray
