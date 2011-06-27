Used 2008 Chrysler Town and Country Minivan Consumer Reviews
Be Careful With Used Purchase
We like the features of the van such as powered doors, captain seats, DVD players. The kids love the van and it is safe. However I greatly question the quality and reliability. With 70,000 miles on ours it literally eats 1 quart of oil per 1000 miles. No blue smoke, not leaking on floor. The first week we owned it the EGR valve went bad. The brakes are new so haven't replaced them yet in 6 months. Seems to wear the tires pretty quick. Sounds like a wheel bearing is going bad lately. The interior has some cheap spots as the handle for the gear shift fell off as did the sun visor. The gas mileage is averaging 18 mpg which is mix of town and highway. Buy the extended warranty for this one! The transmission started very occasionally not shifting in to 2nd gear so I traded it in.
Rear axle Brace keeps snapping at speed,
We bought this vehicle New,and now have 115K on it .The engine and transmission have been excellent,everything else seems cheaply built and falling apart..The most serious issue is that the rear axle brace that fastens the passenger side rear wheel to the body of the vehicle has snapped cleanly in two twice in the past 6 months,no idea why .The last time we were at 45 MPH,fishtailing all over the road, fortunate to bring it to a safe stop....and 600 miles from home..We were lucky to find a little local welding shop there , they added an angle iron to the tinsy little brace,welded it on and we returned home safely.....Chrysler designed a cutout hole into the brace ,probably to save a few pounds of metal ,that is where both breaks happened about 3 inches apart....we feel lucky to be alive.
Regretting buying this vehicle
I purchased this vehicle in 2009 as a second owner with 33,000 miles on it. Since then I have put ~50,000 miles on it. The van is comfortable and rides decent. It has plenty of storage space. Gas mileage is lower than I'd like at 19/23. Mechanically this vehicle has had nothing but issues. While some were recalled and fixed, others are not. Problems: 1 - it uses oil, about 1qt/1000 miles. This is a major issue with me. 2 - The sliding door hinges do not support the doors well. They start rubbing on the bottom guide. 3 - I've had it in for service on the engine 3 times. Currently in the shop with issues. For a top of the line minivan I expected the quality to be a lot higher.
Lets be realistic
This is our second 2008 town and country, both were preowned. Th first was LX trim and the current one is limited. I got the first minivan with 95 k and I sold it with 130k and 4 years of ownership. It was running solid but did not have a lot of options that we needed. Then two months ago I was able to spot a black 2008 tc limited. You can't beat the value of these minivans; the price of the minivan, oem parts and dealership labor and still under 17 K. Lets be realistic, maybe this minivan is not durable like a toyota, BUT you get huge savings and lot of features that you can't find with other manufacturers. It's not expensive to maintain the minivan and I believe reliable enough.
BUYER BEWARE!! DON'T BUY!!!
Run away as fast as you can from the 2008 Chrysler Town & Country Touring minivan. We purchased this vehicle pre-owned in July of 2013 and we are currently in the month of July 2015. Since we have owned the vehicle, we have had to change the front brakes 3 times and the rear brakes once, as well as, the rotars for the front braking system. We use a 5w-20 Synthetic Blend oil and we are always needing to add at least 2 quarts before the next oil change. The minivan only has approximately 77,7xx miles. Which is still relatively low as far as mileage is concerned on a vehicle. I called the dealership and I was informed that this is a common problem for the 2008 Chrysler minivan. For some reason after it reaches 50K miles, the vehicle is designed to burn more oil; per Technician. (What a funny man, right?) Anyways, since March of 2015 to July 17, 2015, our back rear top brake light bar stopped working and it caused our check engine light to trigger. Of course, according to 2 major, well-known auto parts store that it is a Dealship repair. I was given the estimate of $200-$400 for a replacement part. Next the top radiator hose blew a nice, quarter size hole to the plastic connector piece. We weren't able to replace that piece, because it required the entire assembly to be replaced, which was very close to a $500 repair. I can not forget to mention all the squeaky noises the vehicle has during the winter months. Such as the dvd compartment area rattles and squeaks, something on the the passenger row door squeaks (similar noise to a torn cv boot). The plastic bracket that holds the sunvisor in place, has fallen out, because the screw appears to be stripped. The A/C blower fan was operating loudly. Once again, was informed it was a common problem for this type of vehicle and a $250 repair cost. The day before family vacation in May 2015, the cable for the passenger row door snapped. That was quoted at approximately $700 for THAT repair. Then today, as I was doing errands, the check engine light came on. I had a diagnostic test performed and now I have 2 more issues. 1) The ECM has detected that brake switch 2 is applied while brake switch 1 is open. 2) EGR position sensor rationality closed. Meaning The ECM is detecting EGR flow or movement when it is not expected. Probable cause: Failed EGR Solenoid, Failed EGR position sensor, & Failed EGR valve. Yes, another expensive repair. Estimate is between $200-$400 and we also have 2 separate recall notices, which neither have been repaired. The dealership doesn't know when the parts from the factory will become available and it could take anywhere from 3-5 years before the repairs take place. Unfortunately, this is absolutely the worst vehicle we have ever owned!!! A disheartening factor is I was a previous owner of a brand new 2001 Chrysler Sebring. It was the best vehicle with very few problems. When we decided to purchase the Chrysler minivan, I was elated. I was certain we had made a great choice based on my previous experience. I was so wrong on so many levels. Sad to say, but with relief, we will no longer purchase another Chrysler!! I'm looking forward to a much better, less stressful experience that will not become a money pit witin 2 years.
