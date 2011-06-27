  1. Home
Used 1992 Chrysler Town and Country Features & Specs

More about the 1992 Town and Country
Overview
Engine TypeGasGas
Transmission4-speed automatic4-speed automatic
Drive TypeFront wheel driveAll wheel drive
CylindersV6V6
Combined MPG1715
Drivetrain
Drive typeFront wheel driveAll wheel drive
Transmission4-speed automatic4-speed automatic
Fuel & MPG
EPA mileage est. (cty/hwy)16/21 mpg14/18 mpg
Range in miles (cty/hwy)288.0/378.0 mi.252.0/324.0 mi.
Fuel tank capacity18.0 gal.18.0 gal.
Combined MPG1715
Fuel typeRegular unleadedRegular unleaded
Engine
Torque185 lb-ft @ 3600 rpm185 lb-ft @ 3600 rpm
Base engine typeGasGas
Base engine size3.3 l3.3 l
Horsepower150 hp @ 4800 rpm150 hp @ 4800 rpm
CylindersV6V6
Safety
head airbagsNot availableNot available
side-mounted airbagsNot availableNot available
Front Seats
Front head room39.1 in.39.1 in.
Front leg room37.3 in.37.3 in.
Front hip room53.7 in.53.7 in.
Front shoulder room57.5 in.57.5 in.
Rear Seats
Rear head room38.4 in.38.4 in.
Rear hip Room57.1 in.57.1 in.
Rear leg room37.7 in.37.7 in.
Rear shoulder room61.3 in.61.3 in.
Measurements
Length192.8 in.192.8 in.
Maximum towing capacity2250 lbs.2000 lbs.
Curb weight3965 lbs.4204 lbs.
Height68.8 in.68.8 in.
Wheel base119.3 in.119.3 in.
Width72.0 in.72.0 in.
Colors
Exterior Colors
  • Diamond Blue Metallic
  • Light Blue Satin Glow Metallic
  • Black Cherry Pearl Metallic
  • Bright Silver Quartz Metallic
  • Midnight Blue Metallic
  • Bright White
  • Light Champagne Metallic
  • Light Mahogany Metallic
  • Teal Pearl Metallic
  • Black
  • Medium Water Blue Satin Glow Metallic
  • Beryl Green Pearl Metallic
  • Dark Mahogany Metallic
  • Claret Red Pearl Metallic
  • Radiant Fire Red
  • Aqua Pearl Metallic
  • Dark Quartz Gray Metallic
