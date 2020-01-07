Used 1990 Chrysler Town and Country for Sale Near Me
- 171,054 milesNo accidents, 2 Owners, Lease
$2,498
Select Motor Auto Sales - Lynnwood / Washington
DON'T LET THE MILES FOOL YOU ON THIS ONE ... JUST AS CLEAN AS A WHISTLE & TOTALLY READY TO GO.......IF YOU ARE IN THE MARKET FOR Chrysler Town and Country ONE GET A WAY..., FULL POWER...THIS ONE IS AS NICE AS THEY COME , FULLY DETAILED AND SERVICED FOR THE NEW OWNER ... MUST SEE YOU WON'T BE DISAPPOINTED, WARRANTY AVAILABLE, EASY FINANCING TRADE WANTED, CALL (425)745-8500 See us only when quality and price matter
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 2 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Lease Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 1996 Chrysler Town and Country LXi.
Engine: 6-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
18 Combined MPG (15 City/22 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 1C4GP64L0TB228381
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- 106,609 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use
$2,460
Dan Hemm Chevrolet Buick GMC - Sidney / Ohio
This used 1996 Chrysler Town & Country in SIDNEY, OHIO allows you to save money on a quality vehicle. The way this van runs, you might think it's ageless. It's a 6 cylinder Forest Green (PC) van that can balance family and work. With 106,609 miles and priced at $2,460.00, this vehicle offers great value for money. Please call us to arrange a test drive at DAN HEMM AUTOMALL.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 1996 Chrysler Town and Country LXi.
Engine: 6-cylinders
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
18 Combined MPG (15 City/22 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 1C4GP64L8TB347599
Stock: 0103A_C
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 07-23-2020
- 195,307 milesNo accidents, 2 Owners, Personal Use
$2,295
Chester Chrysler Center - Chester / Illinois
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 2 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 1998 Chrysler Town and Country LX.
Engine: 6-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
18 Combined MPG (16 City/22 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 1C4GP54G8WB557279
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- 200,155 milesNo accidents, 2 Owners, Personal Use
$2,790
Red Rock Nissan - Grand Junction / Colorado
RED ROCK FOREVER WARRANTY. NO CHARGE 100% LIFETIME POWERTRAIN WARRANTY RED ROCK vehicles with less than 75,000 miles, 7 years and newer, non luxury or altered vehicles, come with a Lifetime Powertrain Warranty. This warranty is valid in all fifty states. ALL At No Charge just for doing business with RED ROCK Auto Group. While we make every effort to ensure the data listed here is correct, there may be instances where some of the options or vehicle features may be listed incorrectly as we get data from multiple data sources. PLEASE MAKE SURE to confirm the details of this vehicle with the dealer to ensure its accuracy. Dealer cannot be held liable for data that is listed incorrectly. See Dealer for details. 1999 Chrysler Town & Country LX AWD.16/23 City/Highway MPG
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 2 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 1999 Chrysler Town and Country LX with AWD/4WD.
Engine: 6-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive
17 Combined MPG (14 City/21 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 1C4GT54L3XB626373
Stock: 4171797C
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 08-10-2020
- 13,910 milesNo accidents, 3 Owners, Personal Use
$5,999$2,686 Below Market
Your Choice Auto Sales of Posen - Posen / Illinois
This 2009 Chrysler Town & Country 4dr 4dr Wagon Touring features a 3.8L V6 OHV 12V 6cyl Gasoline engine. It is equipped with a 3 Speed Manual transmission. The vehicle is Red with a Gray interior. It is offered As-Is, extended warranty is available. - Air Conditioning, Cruise Control, Tinted Windows, Power Steering, Power Mirrors, Leather Steering Wheel, Power Drivers Seat, Roof Rack, Rear Air Conditioning, Wood Trim, Clock, Tilt Steering Wheel, Steering Wheel Radio Controls, Driver Airbag, Passenger Airbag, Keyless Entry, ABS Brakes, Traction Control, Dynamic Stability, Rear Defogger, Fog Lights, Intermittent Wipers, AM/FM, CD Player, 115V Power Outlet, 3rd Row Seating, Aux. Audio Input, Body Side Moldings, Center Console, Child Proof Door Locks, Compass And Temperature Display, Compass And Temperature Display, Heated Mirrors, Power Adjustable Pedals, Power Lift Gate, Rear Wipers, Remote Trunk Lid, Roll Stability Control, Side Curtain Airbags, Tire Pressure Monitor, Vanity Mirrors - Contact Neil Bianco at 708-769-7305 or neil@trexmarketing.com for more information. -
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 3 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2009 Chrysler Town and Country Touring with Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, Power Driver Seat, Power Liftgate/Trunk.
Engine: 6-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
18 Combined MPG (16 City/23 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 2A8HR54159R527990
Stock: JYC-527990
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 07-01-2020
- 42,642 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Corporate Fleet
$13,955$4,504 Below Market
Fowler Toyota of Tulsa - Tulsa / Oklahoma
2016 Chrysler Town & Country Touring 4D Passenger Van Bright White Clearcoat FWD 6-Speed Automatic 3.6L 6-Cylinder SMPI DOHCCARFAX One-Owner. Clean CARFAX.black Leather.Priced below KBB Fair Purchase Price!Odometer is 39330 miles below market average!At Fowler Toyota of Tulsa, we are a premier Toyota dealership. We serve Tulsa, Broken Arrow, Sapulpa, Owasso, and Claremore, OK. Welcome to Fowler Toyota of Tulsa, a premiere Toyota dealership serving customers near Tulsa, Broken Arrow, Sapulpa, Owasso, and Claremore, OK. We invite you to stop in today to meet our entire Toyota team, all of whom are happy to assist you in whatever way they can. Our dealership offers new and used Toyota vehicles, financing and automotive service and repair. We pride ourselves in excelling in customer service in all areas of our Toyota dealership.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: No
Usage Type: Corporate Fleet Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2016 Chrysler Town and Country Touring with Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, Auto Climate Control, Power Driver Seat.
Engine: 6-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
20 Combined MPG (17 City/25 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 2C4RC1BG5GR186553
Stock: PAT00691
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 06-25-2020
- 125,671 milesNo accidents, 2 Owners, Lease
$6,782$2,972 Below Market
Capital Chrysler Dodge Jeep Ram of Indian Trail - Indian Trail / North Carolina
Capital Chrysler Dodge Jeep Ram of Indian Trail is honored to offer this fantastic-looking 2010 Chrysler Town & Country Bright Silver Metallic Clearcoat Touring with the following features: LEATHER**, 3RD ROW SEATING**, PRICED TO SELL**, RECENT LOCAL TRADE**, GOOD TIRES**, CLEAN CARFAX NO ACCIDENTS REPORTED**, medium slate Leather, 2nd & 3rd Row Window Shades, 2nd Row Overhead 9" Video Screen, 3rd Row Overhead 9" Video Screen, Air Filtering, ATC w/3-Zone Temperature Control, Bridgestone Brand Tires, Entertainment Group #2, Heated Front Seats, Heated Second Row Seats, Leather Trimmed Bucket Seats, Power Folding 3rd Row Seat, Power Front Driver/Passenger Seats, Premium Group, Quick Order Package 28L (Discontinued), Rain Sensitive Windshield Wipers, Remote Start System, Removable Center Front Seat Console, Single-Disc DVD Player, SmartBeam Headlamps, Tire Pressure Monitoring Display, Vehicle Information Center, Video Remote Control, Wireless Headphones.We offer Market Based Pricing. What that means for you, 1. Hassle-Free Experience 2. Faster Buying Process 3. Confidence in Not Overpaying and 4. We do the Research for you. Please call (877) 455-1134 to check on the availability. ~ENJOY A WORLD CLASS BUYING EXPERIENCE AT CAPITAL CHRYSLER DODGE JEEP RAM OF INDIAN TRAIL.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 2 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Lease Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2010 Chrysler Town and Country Touring with Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Remote Start, Heated seats, Stability Control.
Engine: 6-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
18 Combined MPG (16 City/23 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 2A4RR5DX0AR185136
Stock: 13C9686A
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 07-31-2020
- 61,226 milesNo accidents, 2 Owners, Corporate Fleet
$11,488$3,355 Below Market
National Motors of Ellicott City - Ellicott City / Maryland
Recent Arrival! Dark Frost Beige/Medium Frost Beige Interior. Priced below KBB Fair Purchase Price!This 2013 Chrysler Town & Country Touring-L will not make it to the weekend!! Please call now to reserve your test drive appointment!! (410) 465-4545. Odometer is 24672 miles below market average!17/25 City/Highway MPGPrices subject to change without notice and do not include Title, License, Registration Fees, State or Local Taxes or Processing Fees or average Reconditioning Fee of $1295.. Please contact seller first for vehicle availability.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 2 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: No
Usage Type: Corporate Fleet Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2013 Chrysler Town and Country Touring-L with Remote Start, Stability Control, Auto Climate Control, Power Driver Seat, Power Liftgate/Trunk.
Engine: 6-cylinders
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
20 Combined MPG (17 City/25 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 2C4RC1CG4DR786359
Stock: 540933A
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 08-19-2020
- 65,839 miles1 Accident, 2 Owners, Lease
$10,173$3,487 Below Market
Napleton West Palm Hyundai - West Palm Beach / Florida
** Brake Assist, ** Cruise Control, ** Stability Control, Black w/Leather Trimmed Bucket Seats.KBB Fair Market Range High: $13,203 Odometer is 27059 miles below market average! Gray 2014 Chrysler Town & Country 4D Passenger Van Touring 3.6L V6 24V VVT 6-Speed Automatic FWDTO KEEP YOU SAFE, WE DELIVER!BUY ONLINE-TEXT-EMAIL-CHAT-PHONE AND WE WILL DELIVER YOUR NEXT VEHICLE TO YOUR DOOR!FROM OUR SALES FLOOR TO YOUR DOOR!IT'S THAT EASY!Awards:* JD Power Initial Quality Study (IQS)Call or stop by at West Palm Hyundai at 2301 Okeechobee blvd. West Palm Beach FL 33409. In most cases almost all of our cars go through reconditioning and inspection process on certified and pre-owned. Reconditioning cost will be added to the sales price.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: No
Accident History: 1 Reported Accident
Number of Previous Owners: 2 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Lease Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2014 Chrysler Town and Country Touring with Blind Spot Monitoring, Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, Auto Climate Control.
Engine: 6-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
20 Combined MPG (17 City/25 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 2C4RC1BG8ER116106
Stock: LU073187A
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 07-14-2020
- 120,336 milesNo accidents, 2 Owners, Rental Use
$7,199$1,979 Below Market
Hugh White Honda - Columbus / Ohio
Accident Free CARFAX History Report, USB Port, Local Trade In, Low Miles, Dual Power Sliding Doors, Alloy Wheels, Backup Camera, Bluetooth, Town & Country Touring, 4D Passenger Van, 3.6L 6-Cylinder SMPI Flex Fuel DOHC, 6-Speed Automatic, FWD, Stone White Clearcoat, black Cloth. Priced below KBB Fair Purchase Price!TEST DRIVE ONE OF OUR VEHICLES AND BE ENTERED IN A $1,000 GIVEAWAY DRAWING!!Odometer is 4597 miles below market average!IF THE DEAL IS RIGHT, IT MUST BE HUGH WHITE. Hugh White Honda is one of the oldest Honda dealers in the United States, selling new Honda cars since 1971! We are a quick drive from most anywhere in Columbus, right off of I-270 & Georgesville Rd. CALL us at 866-466-3920, TEXT us at 614-515-4023, or visit our website at www.hughwhitehonda.net.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 2 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: No
Usage Type: Rental Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2012 Chrysler Town and Country Touring with Blind Spot Monitoring, Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, Auto Climate Control.
Engine: 6-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
20 Combined MPG (17 City/25 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 2C4RC1BG4CR116438
Stock: 11568A
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 08-18-2020
- 15,770 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use
$15,825$4,503 Below Market
Hendrick Chrysler Dodge Jeep Ram FIAT Wilmington - Wilmington / North Carolina
EPA 25 MPG Hwy/17 MPG City! CARFAX 1-Owner, Chrysler Certified, LOW MILES - 15,770! Touring trim. Navigation, Leather Interior, DVD Entertainment System, Third Row Seat, Aluminum Wheels, Captains Chairs, Power Liftgate, RADIO: 430NKEY FEATURES INCLUDELeather Seats, Third Row Seat, DVD, Quad Bucket Seats, Power Liftgate.OPTION PACKAGESRADIO: 430N Garmin Navigation System, SiriusXM Travel Link, TRANSMISSION: 6-SPEED AUTOMATIC 62TE (STD), ENGINE: 3.6L V6 24V VVT FLEX FUEL (STD).VEHICLE REVIEWS"One of the Town & Country's strongest selling points is the Stow 'n Go functionality of the second-row seats, allowing them to fold flat into the floor at the simple tug of a lever." -Edmunds.com.SHOP WITH CONFIDENCECar Rental Allowance, 7-Year/100,000-Mile Powertrain warranty, 24-Hour Towing and Roadside Assistance, Carfax Vehicle History Report, 3-Month/3,000-Mile Maximum Care Coverage, Introductory 3-month subscription to SiriusXM Satellite RadioVISIT US TODAYFormerly Neuwirth Motors, we are coastal Carolina's choice for new, pre-owned, and certified pre-owned vehicles including Jeeps, RAM trucks, and commercial vehicles. With locations on College Road and Market Street, we are conveniently located for your shopping pleasure plus online at www.hendrickjeepwilmington.com.$699.00 Dealer Administrative Charge is not included in advertised price. All prices and offers are before state, city and county tax, tag, title and license fees. Out of state buyers are responsible for all state, county, city taxes and fees.This Dealership checks the vehicle recall status prior to making any pre-owned vehicle available for sale. Manufacturers and/or NHTSA may announce additional recalls at any time. To inquire about the recall status of this vehicle, visit: https://vinrcl.safercar.gov/vin/
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2016 Chrysler Town and Country Touring with Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, Auto Climate Control, Power Driver Seat.
Engine: 6-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
20 Combined MPG (17 City/25 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 2C4RC1BG8GR254876
Stock: 20084-1A
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 08-25-2020
- 78,753 milesTitle issue, Personal Use
$17,000$7,337 Below Market
Noblesville Imports - Noblesville / Indiana
Bright White Clearcoat 2016 Chrysler Town & Country Touring-L Priced below KBB Fair Purchase Price! **$17,925 NADA VALUE**, **ANNIVERSARY EDITION**, **DRIVER CONVENIENCE GROUP**, **LEATHER SEATS**, **BACKUP CAMERA**, **DVD ENTERTAINMENT SYSTEM**, **7 PASSENGER SEATING**, **2ND ROW BUCKETS**, **3RD ROW BENCH**, **REAR PARKING SENSORS**, **POWER LIFTGATE**, **POWER 3RD ROW VENTING WINDOWS**, **POWER SLIDING DOORS**, **TRI-ZONE CLIMATE CONTROL**, **HEATED FRONT/REAR SEATS**, **HEATED STEERING WHEEL**, **HEATED MIRRORS**, **KEYLESS/CONVENIENCE ENTRY**, **REMOTE START**, **PUSH BUTTON START**, **KEYLESS GO**, **PRIVACY GLASS**, **LUGGAGE RACK**, **FOG LIGHTS**, **REAR WINDOW SHADES**, **FRONT WEATHER FLOOR MATS**, **BLUETOOTH AUDIO**, **FRESH OIL CHANGE**, **FRESH OIL CHANGE**, 17" x 6.5" Aluminum Painted Wheels, 2nd Row Overhead 9" VGA Video Screen, AM/FM radio: SiriusXM, Anniversary Edition, Anniversary Edition Floor Mats, Anniversary Edition Splash Screen, Audio Jack Input for Mobile Devices, Blu-Ray/DVD Player, Bright Door Handles, Driver Convenience Group, Dual Rear Overhead Mini Consoles, DVD-Audio, Front dual zone A/C, Front fog lights, Fully automatic headlights, Heated Front Seats, Heated Second Row Seats, Heated Steering Wheel, Keyless Enter-N-Go, Mini Overhead Console, Overhead Ambient Surround Lighting, Overhead Storage Bins, ParkView Rear Back-Up Camera, Power Liftgate, Power Sunroof, Quick Order Package 29V Anniversary Edition, Rear Parking Sensors, Remote keyless entry, Remote Proximity Keyless Entry, Roof rack, Steering wheel mounted audio controls, Sun blinds, Traction control, Wireless Headphones. Clean CARFAX.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: Owner count not provided
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Title issue reported
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2016 Chrysler Town and Country Touring-L with Remote Start, Stability Control, Auto Climate Control, Power Driver Seat, Power Liftgate/Trunk.
Engine: 6-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
20 Combined MPG (17 City/25 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 2C4RC1CG3GR138483
Stock: 138483T
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 07-25-2020
- 90,895 milesNo accidents, 3 Owners, Personal Use
$6,995
Car Guys - Houston / Texas
Trade in car - Climate Control, Cruise Control, Tinted Windows, Power Steering, Power Mirrors, Leather Steering Wheel, Power Drivers Seat, Clock, Tachometer, Telescoping Steering Wheel, Steering Wheel Radio Controls, Driver Airbag, Passenger Airbag, Side Airbags, Keyless Entry, ABS Brakes, Traction Control, Dynamic Stability, Rear Defogger, Fog Lights, AM/FM, CD Player, 115V Power Outlet, 3rd Row Seating, Aux. Audio Input, Body Side Moldings, Center Console, Child Proof Door Locks, Cup Holders, Heated Mirrors, Parking Sensors, Power Adjustable Pedals, Power Lift Gate, Rear Wipers, Remote Trunk Lid, Reverse Camera, Roll Stability Control, Side Curtain Airbags, Tire Pressure Monitor, Vanity Mirrors - Contact Ahmed 832-856-1CAR at 832-856-1227 or gocarguys@gmail.com for more information. - Please go to WWW.GOCARGUYS.COM for more PICTURES and Directions. -
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 3 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2011 Chrysler Town and Country Touring with Blind Spot Monitoring, Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, Auto Climate Control.
Engine: 6-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
20 Combined MPG (17 City/25 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 2A4RR5DG4BR676827
Stock: 676827
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 04-29-2020
- 166,195 miles2 Accidents, 2 Owners, Personal Use
$4,895$1,650 Below Market
Stetson Auto Sales - North East / Pennsylvania
A nice newly state inspected van, ready for your families needs, Leather interior, navigation, back up camera and entertainment center all so you can ride in comfort and safety.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: No
Accident History: 2 Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 2 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2010 Chrysler Town and Country Touring Plus with Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Remote Start, Stability Control, Heated seats.
Engine: 6-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
18 Combined MPG (16 City/23 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 2A4RR8D15AR391615
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- 64,534 milesNo accidents, 3 Owners, Rental Use
$9,983
Sterling McCall Toyota - Houston / Texas
Inspected by Sterling McCall Nissans Certified Technicians and ready for delivery!!... Buy With Confidence!!... STERLING MCCALL NISSAN - THE NISSAN GIANT 59 & Beltway 8 - West Airport Exit Please call our helpful Staff for further Assistance 281-243-8600!.................................. Please call our Helpful Staff for further Assistance 281-243-8600!!... We welcome third party / pre-buying inspection of all units!!... *E-PRICE DOESN'T INCLUDE DEALER ADD OPTIONS*
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 3 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: No
Usage Type: Rental Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2014 Chrysler Town and Country Touring with Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, Auto Climate Control, Power Driver Seat.
Engine: 6-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
20 Combined MPG (17 City/25 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 2C4RC1BG7ER399713
Stock: ER399713
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 07-07-2020
- 72,412 milesNo accidents, 3 Owners, Rental Use
$10,351$2,480 Below Market
AutoNation Nissan Las Vegas - Las Vegas / Nevada
Leather Seats 3rd Row Seat Security Alarm Bluetooth Connection Rear Spoiler Park/Turn Daytime Running Lamps Black/Light Graystone; Leather Trimmed Bucket Seats (Ml) Engine: 3.6L V6 24V Vvt Manufacturer's Statement Of Origin Maximum Steel Metallic Clearcoat Quick Order Package 29K Tires: P225/65R17 Bsw As Touring Transmission: 6-Speed Automatic 62Te This vehicle includes a Money-Back Guarantee* and passed our precise inspection process. Best of all the price you see is the price you pay. No haggling. No back and forth. No pressure. And this price is so good it is guaranteed. *Money-Back Guarantee is valid for 5 days or 250 miles, whichever comes first. Subject to certain terms and conditions. See store for details. Some restrictions apply. All efficacy claims & statements are relevant when disinfectant product is applied correctly. This disinfectant product has been approved & registered by the EPA for use against SARS-CoV-2, the virus that causes Disease 2019 (COVID-19). Disinfectant methods or claims should not be deemed to state or imply these products can eliminate or prevent transmission of any virus, illness or disease. For product manufacturer or EPA registration information, see an AutoNation Service Associate for details.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 3 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: No
Usage Type: Rental Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2014 Chrysler Town and Country Touring with Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, Auto Climate Control, Power Driver Seat.
Engine: 6-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
20 Combined MPG (17 City/25 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 2C4RC1BG2ER343128
Stock: ER343128
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 08-17-2020
- 191,989 milesNo accidents, 4 Owners, Rental Use
$3,673$1,204 Below Market
Terry Henricks Chrysler Dodge Jeep Ram - Archbold / Ohio
Recent Arrival! Priced below KBB Fair Purchase Price! SIRIUS XM, POWER DRIVER SEAT, POWER ADJUSTABLE PEDALS, POWER LIFT GATE, Town & Country Touring, 3.8L V6 OHV, 6-Speed Automatic, FWD, 16" x 6.5" Aluminum Wheels, AM/FM radio: SIRIUS, Quick Order Package 25K, Radio: Media Center 130 CD/MP3. ** At Terry Henricks, we know you're looking for that certain vehicle which offers the best value for your hard-earned money and ranks best in price and mileage. Great news! Terry uses Live Market Pricing that eliminates the guesswork and drastically reduces your research time, because Terry prices all our cars haggle-free and well below market value. CALL NOW FOR DETAILS AND AVAILABILITY At Terry Henricks we carry all Makes and Models in All Colors! * Locally owned for over 25 years. Terry Henricks, your true 'Hometown Dealer' * Our reputation stands on its own ~ Transparency ~ Every used vehicle goes through a 48-point inspection (excluding AS-IS) ~ This is our standard ~ This is our way ~ We will not risk our reputation * "Only your vehicle gets more attention than you!"
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 4 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: No
Usage Type: Rental Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2010 Chrysler Town and Country Touring with Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, Power Driver Seat, Power Liftgate/Trunk.
Engine: 6-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
18 Combined MPG (16 City/23 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 2A4RR5D15AR103087
Stock: U182234A
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 08-18-2020
- 44,076 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Lease
$15,923$3,724 Below Market
Rouen Chrysler Jeep Dodge Ram - Woodville / Ohio
Recent Arrival! 2015 Cashmere/Sandstone Pearlcoat Chrysler Town & Country Touring FWD 3.6L 6-Cylinder SMPI DOHC 6-Speed Automatic This Chrysler Town & Country has many features and is well equipped including, *Automatic Headlights, Backup Camera, Bluetooth, Leather Seats, Navigation System, Rear DVD/Entertainment, Touchscreen Controls, Voice Recognition, 7 Passenger, Aluminum Wheels. Odometer is 46469 miles below market average! Clean CARFAX. Certified. FCA US Certified Pre-Owned Details: * * Warranty Deductible: $100 * Includes First Day Rental, Car Rental Allowance, and Trip Interruption Benefits * Powertrain Limited Warranty: 84 Month/100,000 Mile (whichever comes first) from original in-service date * 125 Point Inspection * Transferable Warranty * Vehicle History * Limited Warranty: 3 Month/3,000 Mile (whichever comes first) after new car warranty expires or from certified purchase date * Roadside Assistance Rouen Chrysler Dodge Jeep Ram has been in business over 30 years and proud to have been awarded the FCA Customer First Award for Excellence! We are a full-service car dealership with a large new and used inventory of your favorite vehicles. You'll love our no pressure car buying atmosphere and our friendly staff. Each vehicle purchase comes with the Rouen Advantage- 2 years No Charge Oil Changes. Remember Rouen He'll Deal
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Lease Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2015 Chrysler Town and Country Touring with Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, Auto Climate Control, Power Driver Seat.
Engine: 6-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
20 Combined MPG (17 City/25 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 2C4RC1BG2FR513313
Stock: JZ20185A
Certified Pre-Owned: Yes
Listed since: 08-17-2020
