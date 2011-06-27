Used 2009 Chrysler Sebring Sedan Consumer Reviews

Great Car ! alan_qeredaxi , 08/18/2011 7 of 7 people found this review helpful Well, Unlike Edmund's review and the other reviews, I could find nothing that looks cheap or of poor quality, but some pieces in the interior looks cheap ! I was concerned after reading negative reviews, but the car has grown on me. I tested some cars in this segment including Toyota Camry, Nissan Altima, Kia Optima ... It was quiet and smoother. but the Altima was powerful than the Sebring with 2.5L engine. Sebring It's what you want in a mid-size sedan, the car is very nice inside and outside, it has a aerodynamic design, smart intuitive, powerful with I-4 and gushes with elegance, and also the seats are very nice and qulaity, among all of those thing, It is very Stable and economic ! Report Abuse

Gas mileage and looks William , 02/10/2009 3 of 3 people found this review helpful We bought this sedan after looking at and test driving Honda Accords, Pontiac G6s, Dodge Chargers. Despite what professional reviewers say this car has a great look on the outside and inside. The inside is kinda a art deco look and just feels.. classy. the 4 cylinder is not going to slam you into the seats but it has respectable power and handling. If you are looking to buy American and get a good looking car that gets great gas mileage, look no further.

I love the car main , 08/16/2009 3 of 3 people found this review helpful the moment I saw the car I loved it,I trade it with 1998 crown vic,the total was less than $14000. After I bought the cars,I read many many bad things and revies about it,but I found out non of them true,and it's not fair for a good American made car. The warranty is unbelievable,life time on Engin and Transmition,gas mlg is more than great,the design is wonderful,I read some reviews suggested poor built quality,I don't know about that yet,the car is new now,but I am positive that many years to come will prove it's not true either. It's a good car,warth what I paid for

A Beautiful Ride Tetonka One , 09/15/2009 3 of 3 people found this review helpful We purchased the 09 Sebring Sedan, Limited. It has all the options that are available. Unlike Edmund's review, we found this car beautiful inside and out. The seats are soft leather. I could find nothing that looks cheap or of poor quality. We have had several complements in regards to the style and accessories. Prior to this purchase we test drove six other cars. The Sebring was the most fun and best looking. It reminds me of a grown up Crossfire. The sound system is fantastic. The GPS, radio, CD, Telephone are operated from a touch screen. Easy to learn. The V6 is responsive and fast enough. The gas mileage isn't as good as the Ford Focus but we are pleased with 27 mpg.