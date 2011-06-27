Used 1995 Chrysler Sebring Coupe Consumer Reviews

95 sebring lx kore698 , 02/16/2007 1 of 1 people found this review helpful great car for the money and performance that you'll get out of its styling is good for the eyes to look at. Report Abuse

Long life for a first production year Peter , 07/07/2007 1 of 1 people found this review helpful I love my Sebring LXi, which at 185,000 miles has about had enough. Although there were mostly minor or moderate problems, it dropped a valve at about 160,000. I shelled out the money to get it fixed, but now there are too many things wrong with it for it to be worth getting fixed: rear bushing, hole in front exhaust, etc. The only recurring problem with this car was the wheel bearings, replaced multiple times. I loved this car and will miss it. Report Abuse

Lauren Lauren Haynie , 06/28/2002 0 of 0 people found this review helpful it was a nice car,bumper was rebuilt and had reciepts to back up all of repairs. Report Abuse

great car shottizle , 12/19/2003 0 of 0 people found this review helpful very fast, i love it Report Abuse