Used 2008 Chrysler PT Cruiser Wagon Consumer Reviews

DSchmidt , 10/23/2015 4dr Wagon (2.4L 4cyl 5M)

Milage on mine is 85,000. So far Pros: Stick shift has great pick up and very fun to drive. After 9yrs of driving this car, the seats are still super plump and comfortable and offer plenty of back support. The back seats are very simple to remove so I can haul an amazing amount of stuff. My gas milage seemed to improve substantially after I broke in the engine over time. I've gotten as high as 27mpg hwy and as low as 19. I thought this car was a tin can in the beginning and considered it to be a temporary car for me, but to my surprize...it's really held up pretty well for such an inexpensive car. Cons: So far I've had to replace the cam shaft, hub bearings, clutch and the fan under hood. Needs the starter replaced or ignition switch...not sure which. Oxidation on roof only. Claying and waxing helped make it look a bit better. I have noticed so many cruisers have this paint failure problem. Not sure if there is a recall on the exterior paint. If there isn't...there should be. I clayed the exterior and waxed it. I detailed the inside. Took my mother for a ride...she complimented me that it looks brand new inside. It's looks and sounds great! Although I do take very good care of my cars...I think this car is overall a really nice and fun car to drive.