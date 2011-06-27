Used 2005 Chrysler PT Cruiser Convertible Consumer Reviews

Loved this car, but hated turning radius SuMo , 05/01/2010 31 of 32 people found this review helpful I was just in a wreck and totaled my car after 5 years and 55,000 miles. I can speak from experience - this car did wonderfully in a front end collision at 50 mph. I walked away unhurt. Now to the car itself: This car was reliable, never in the shop for any major repairs. I loved the leather seats and seat warmers. The top is so easy to put up and down - I commonly did it while waiting at a stoplight. It had decent trunk space and could easily accommodate 4 passengers. My major complaints with this car were the poor gas mileage (mid/high teens in the city) and the worst turning radius of any car I have ever driven. The car also had some pretty significant blind spots when the top was up. Report Abuse

Design Flaws Kill this car for me. aut0savant , 01/31/2015 Touring 2dr Convertible (2.4L 4cyl Turbo 4A) 33 of 37 people found this review helpful The problems start by design. This car is not user friendly when it comes to roadside emergency. the way the engine is set up, its almost impossible to simply replace a tire under an hour. the spare tire retainer is bolted under the car that must be accessed from the trunk. If you ever wanted to replace your spare tire with a full sized tire, the retainer is far to small. The thermostat retainer is very poorly designed. Chrysler has made it in such a way that its almost necessary to remove the intake manifold rather work around/under it. When the thermostat seizes -- rather than have a high-pressure release, it will just rupture a hose (usually the smallest near the air filter.) Report Abuse

Fun, not economical ResearchPaysOff , 08/07/2010 15 of 16 people found this review helpful I love this car for what I bought it for, a fun, affordable, four seat convertible with a power top. Report Abuse

No More Blues! garcande , 10/24/2013 14 of 15 people found this review helpful Well, it's finally fixed. I have a convertible again! You'll recall from my last review that I was still waiting for the parts from Chrysler which may/ or not come in December. I decided to search the web again for rebuilt parts. I finally found a company in Oregon that rebuilds the cylinders better than new. Better yet, they have an exchange policy that allows you to get the new parts up front and return the old ones for a credit. The Chrysler service team actually had to call them to find out how to install them, as they only know how to replace the complete unit (which you can't get)! I must say they were very helpful and I'm sure they never want to see me again. That's all for now! Report Abuse