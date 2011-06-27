Used 2003 Chrysler PT Cruiser Wagon Consumer Reviews

Fun car or worst piece of crap!!! wewing , 01/27/2012 38 of 40 people found this review helpful I bought my PT Cruiser used. It is a 2003 and I bought it in 2005. I have replaced the waterpump (inline), the power steering,I have had work done on the struts,front bearings, I have had electrical problems and replaced the battery, and it eats oil at a rate higher than I would like. I have spenr over $3500 dollars on repairs and it had 30,000 miles on it when I bought it and I have just less than 70,000 on it now. There is a small leak somwhere in the cooling system either coming from the water pump$700, the head gasket $1000 or the engine block $2000. I am a little unhappy with the reliability of this car. Report Abuse

It was great for a long time. but now. . . ? hotwifey , 03/30/2011 14 of 14 people found this review helpful I purchased this car when it was 1 year old in 2004. I loved the design and still do. This car really had no issues until the past 1.5-2 years. I was so happy with it, I thought I will just keep driving it as long as I can. Recently, at 94,000 miles- I have had one problem after another. It is a bummer because this car was great for me for many years, but now it is a hassel. I'm looking to sell mine now, but not sure what type of person can afford the repairs. :( The interior and exterior looks new, but under the hood is another story.

2003 Standard Cruiser Curt Brennan , 04/03/2015 4dr Wagon (2.4L 4cyl 5M) 19 of 20 people found this review helpful We bought ours from the original owners in 2005 with only 17,000 miles. We've now owned it 10 years (this May) and it has given us absolutely NO PROBLEMS OF ANY KIND, EVER!! So far, I've purchased one set of tires and one battery (last fall) and that's it!! We like it so much that I just bought a 2005 "GT Convertible" with HO Turbo and only 47,000 miles. We dressed up our current PT and are going "all out" on this one too. This convert is for Summer time driving and weekend cruising. I've owned Mopars since 1971 (1966 Charger) and I've had good luck with them all! ;-)

13 yrs and going Great car Bill , 10/03/2016 GT 4dr Wagon (2.4L 4cyl Turbo 5M) 7 of 7 people found this review helpful I bought the GT turbo in 2003 in California. Its electric blue and has great pick up, speed and I love all the interior space. Strange though it is an automatic and has the auto stick. It must be a more rare version. I drove it home to NYC 3 yrs later and have driven it since then to October 2016. We do love it but Im taking over babysitting for grandchildren and wish to purchase a new car to replace it. Its a shame as I only have 29k miles on it. It has done its job and would recommend the car to anyone. Wish they still made them. Performance Comfort