Used 1994 Chrysler New Yorker Consumer Reviews

I Love My New-to-me New Yorker arune , 03/03/2011 3 of 3 people found this review helpful I spend a lot of time in my vehicles and want comfort for long days. The NYer has the most comfortable drivers seat ever! While I love and have mostly driving European cars, I am a bit old for getting in and out of MGBs, Fiats and Alfas. The bouncing is not a joy and performance is not - at my age - all that important (but this car has a lot). i bought this car with 240,000 km on the clock, which sounds like a lot but averages out to less than 10K be year. Well maintained, the few minor blemishes were easy to fix - a broken power antenna, replacing the broken front marker lights, and such. Aluminum rims for $60 ea. Report Abuse

1994 New Yorker (found myself a lemon) rpower , 07/23/2003 1 of 1 people found this review helpful Very nice car to drive. However, I believe that I found a number of problems with the car over the past 2.5 years since purchasing used with low milage. Chrome strips on the sides fell off (minor problem) a couple of times, and took away from the overall look of the car. Frequent problems with ball joints, wheel bearings, sway bars, and tie rods. In the past 2 years, all of these front end parts have been replaced once, some twice, causing much annoyance and costing a great deal. The sad part is, the vast majority of my driving is on the highway. I am told that sway bars and ball joints are problems common to all Chryslers Report Abuse

1994 NEW YORKER / PERSONAL REVIEW BEBOONE , 06/06/2002 0 of 0 people found this review helpful I really like my New Yorker. It's quick, handles nicely, large enough for five adults and has a trunk like a cavern. But for the trunk area, it cuts a sleek profile. Weak points: That big trunk makes it hard to see when in "Reverse", the vehicle has above-average road noise and the headlights are mostinadequate. I won't trade it until the wheels fall off, though. Report Abuse

What a pile of Can I getsum quality , 01/02/2010 0 of 0 people found this review helpful I purchased this car used witho about 54000 miles on it. It was roomy comfortable and stylish with nice power and a smooth ride. None of that matters compared to the engine and transmission troubles I had. I Had to have the engine replaced twice and the transmission wouldnt shift out of 2nd most of the time after 80,000 miles. I would often. smell burning something or other from time to time. The car died two years befor I finished paying for it. I will never purchase another chrysler. The service department at the dealership lied to me about it not having any oil when the engine went but thats the first thing I checked when it did. Plus if it had an oil leak that was their responsibility. Report Abuse