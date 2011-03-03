Used 1994 Chrysler New Yorker for Sale Near Me

1 listings
Near ZIP
Enter your ZIP code to show only
relevant vehicles for sale nearby
New Yorker Reviews & Specs
Showing 1 - 1 out of 1 listings
  • 1992 Chrysler New Yorker Fifth Avenue
    used

    1992 Chrysler New Yorker Fifth Avenue

    112,367 miles
    No accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use

    $6,900

    Details

It looks like the only vehicles matching your search at this time are over 100 miles away. Consider expanding your search or save this search to get notified when matching inventory is available.

You may be interested in one of the following Chrysler New Yorker searches:

Showing 1 - 1 out of 1 listings
  1. Home
  2. Chrysler
  3. Chrysler New Yorker
  4. Used 1994 Chrysler New Yorker

Consumer Reviews for the Chrysler New Yorker

Read recent reviews for the Chrysler New Yorker
Overall Consumer Rating
4.38 Reviews
Write a reviewSee all 8 reviews
  • 5
    (38%)
  • 4
    (50%)
  • 3
    (13%)
I Love My New-to-me New Yorker
arune,03/03/2011
I spend a lot of time in my vehicles and want comfort for long days. The NYer has the most comfortable drivers seat ever! While I love and have mostly driving European cars, I am a bit old for getting in and out of MGBs, Fiats and Alfas. The bouncing is not a joy and performance is not - at my age - all that important (but this car has a lot). i bought this car with 240,000 km on the clock, which sounds like a lot but averages out to less than 10K be year. Well maintained, the few minor blemishes were easy to fix - a broken power antenna, replacing the broken front marker lights, and such. Aluminum rims for $60 ea.
Report abuse
Filtering by
Used
Certified Pre-Owned
Chrysler
New Yorker
Full transparency. No surprises.
to
Up to
per month
Assumes no money down and a 60-month term. Click a vehicle for more details.
to
to
Transmission
Engine Type
Drivetrain
Cylinders
to