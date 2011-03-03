Used 1994 Chrysler New Yorker for Sale Near Me
1 listings
Near ZIP
Enter your ZIP code to show only
relevant vehicles for sale nearby
relevant vehicles for sale nearby
- 112,367 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use
$6,900
It looks like the only vehicles matching your search at this time are over 100 miles away. Consider expanding your search or save this search to get notified when matching inventory is available.
You may be interested in one of the following Chrysler New Yorker searches:
Showing 1 - 1 out of 1 listings
Consumer Reviews for the Chrysler New Yorker
Read recent reviews for the Chrysler New Yorker
Write a reviewSee all 8 reviews
Overall Consumer Rating4.38 Reviews
Report abuse
arune,03/03/2011
I spend a lot of time in my vehicles and want comfort for long days. The NYer has the most comfortable drivers seat ever! While I love and have mostly driving European cars, I am a bit old for getting in and out of MGBs, Fiats and Alfas. The bouncing is not a joy and performance is not - at my age - all that important (but this car has a lot). i bought this car with 240,000 km on the clock, which sounds like a lot but averages out to less than 10K be year. Well maintained, the few minor blemishes were easy to fix - a broken power antenna, replacing the broken front marker lights, and such. Aluminum rims for $60 ea.