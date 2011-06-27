  1. Home
Used 1990 Chrysler Le Baron Consumer Reviews

i have a 89 lebaron

robslilangel, 07/05/2002
2 of 2 people found this review helpful

there was no place for me to put in a review about an 89 lebaron, so this is the closest i could find. my lebaron has 178,000 miles on it and its still a reliable car. it is great on gas and considering its age i think its decent looking and kind of cute. i have never had any major problems. normal wear and tear, but that is it.

Report Abuse

1987 2dr Premium Coupe

Henry Blewett, 02/07/2003
2 of 2 people found this review helpful

No '87 so here goes. Beautiful car, but low mileage (80000) and stuff is starting wear out with age, not use. All of it is convienece, not driveability. Love the digital speedometer, but it has problems. Not very comfy, but the seats are in immaculate condition. Very reliable, and looks very sharp. Since it is ancient, it must be treated nice, although when you wanna get up and go, just puss that gas and let the turbo do the rest.

Report Abuse

Le Baron

Jan, 01/17/2008
2 of 3 people found this review helpful

I love the car. I wish it could get better gas mileage though. But it's a great car, comfortable, plenty of space inside. The truck size is great too.

Report Abuse

My new car

Tina, 06/01/2008
1 of 1 people found this review helpful

This is my third car. My second Chrysler. My first Chrysler was a 91 Sundance that was recently totaled in an accident. My uncle had been trying to sell this car to my parents for 450 but since it was for me he charged 200. I just got it and ill tell ya, I don't think I would have gone with a different car. I absolutely love this car. It's so much like my old one yet so much better even though its a year older. It's all white with red interior. It might be 17 yrs old but for an 18 yr old college student you can't ask for a better running or more fun to drive car!!! My friend is 19 yrs old and she thinks it has too much power for her because its a V6. I love the power output!

Report Abuse

18 year car

Shboom, 01/11/2008
0 of 0 people found this review helpful

Bought GTC turbo convertible new in 1990 for pleasure/summer use only. 66,000 miles to date. Replaced head gasket at 50,000 mi.,otherwise minor repairs only (rear window motor,timing belt, muffler,etc) Original top is still good, body rust-free, AM radio died---FM still there. Car drives beautifully---actually better than ever. I now am using it as my daily driver (bought a new Miata for summer fun). Very enjoyable car, though others are better built.

Report Abuse
