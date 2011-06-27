Used 2008 Chrysler Crossfire Hatchback Consumer Reviews

An Enthusiast's Vehicle Mike , 07/15/2009 18 of 19 people found this review helpful I've never driven a "sports car" in my life. I felt the need and felt I'd be too claustrophobic for it. I've been driving SUVs for the past 15 yrs and felt no reason to switch. As a likely symptom of my midlife crisis (??), I found myself wanting a new car. Not just any car. I wanted a different car -- in a true sense of the word. I didn't want a Lexus or BMW. I was quite smitten with the look of the Infinite FX35. It was different and cool. I drove one. I was completed deflated. It was a boring ride. Then, I saw Crossfire. I felt stimulated and intrigued. I went and drove one. I was hooked. It was gorgeous and different on the outside. Driving made me feel something powerful Report Abuse

Identity crisis Crossfireowner , 09/30/2010 20 of 22 people found this review helpful This german mutt has lost its identity in exchange for economy and American drivability. All sport car compromises for just some of the fun. PROS: -Grin inducing sticky turns. Almost no body roll. -Styling is great to "tragically unique" -Bulletproof Mercedes parts. -Sporty suspension might be a con to some, a definite pro to me. CONS: -Tire noise from it's $220 (!) huge rear tires is understandable. Wind noise and plastic creaking from its cheap interior is not. -Steering is numb, pedals are squishy. -Impossible in rough weather. -Standard coupe compromises, trunk, leg room, ect. -6.5sec to 60MPH is just okay. -Blind spots are workable, but still there.

I love it ! TomD , 01/19/2009 4 of 4 people found this review helpful Bought my '08 in mid December in NY and drove it home to South Texas as an early Christmas gift to myself! Great price (15k discount) and great car. Very solid machine and inspires confidence. Everything works as it should and I am very, very happpy with purchase. Average gas mileage on 1750 mile trip was 25.3 mpg, nearly all interstate. Make sure your bill of sale says new! I see some new ones for sale (by Chrysler dealers) as used, even with only 10 mi. on the odometer, to avoid the lifetime powertrain warranty to the original owner. Be careful!

Absolutely Love it! Andrea , 06/02/2008 3 of 3 people found this review helpful I was looking for something sexy to replace my Jeep Liberty and certainly found it in the Crossfire. It's gorgeous, fun, and gets much better gas mileage. Of course, it helped that the dealership knocked $12K off the list to sell it...and yes, it was brand new! Is it worth the list of $37K? No and that's why they're discontinuing them. But, for $25K? Absolutely!