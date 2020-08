Close

Treadway Pre-Owned Vehicles - Findlay / Ohio

2008 Chrysler Crossfire Limited Roadster. 1 Owner Clean Car Fax. Last Year For Crossfire. Only 130 Built In 08 This Color. This Car Is Immaculate Inside And Out. Built by Mercedes-Benz In Germany By Karmen, Rebadged As A Chrysler Crossfire, When Mercedes Owned Chrysler. The Convertible Roadster Built Only 4 Years. 05-08 While The Hardtop 5 Years 04-08.Visit Treadway Pre Owned online at treadwayvehicles.com to see more pictures of this vehicle or call us at 567-250-9266 today to schedule your test drive

AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary Accident Free Vehicle : Yes Accident History : No Reported Accidents Number of Previous Owners : 1 Reported Owner Personal Use Only : Yes Usage Type : Personal Use Only History Provider : AutoCheck Title Details : Clean Title Salvage Vehicle : No Frame Damage : No Theft History : No Lemon Status : No Free History Report : No

Features and Specs:

Description: Used 2008 Chrysler Crossfire Limited with Soft Top, Tire Pressure Warning, Stability Control, Heated seats, Power Driver Seat .

Transmission: Automatic

Drive Wheel Configuration: rear wheel drive

18 Combined MPG ( 15 City/ 23 Highway)

Listing Information:

VIN: 1C3LN65L98X074724

Stock: 1565

Certified Pre-Owned: No