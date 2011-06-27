Close

Gandrud Chevrolet - Green Bay / Wisconsin

2005 Chrysler Crossfire SRT6. Nice Stylish Wheels with Performance Tires. Automatic Transmission, Power Locks, Windows, Steering, and Mirrors. Heated Leather and Suede Seats. CD Player and AM / FM Audio System. Cruise Control. Convertible Top.

AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary Accident Free Vehicle : Yes Accident History : No Reported Accidents Number of Previous Owners : 2 Reported Owners Personal Use Only : Yes Usage Type : Personal Use Only History Provider : AutoCheck Title Details : Clean Title Salvage Vehicle : No Frame Damage : No Theft History : No Lemon Status : No Free History Report : No

Features and Specs:

Description: Used 2005 Chrysler Crossfire SRT-6 with Soft Top, Tire Pressure Warning, Stability Control, Heated seats, Power Driver Seat .

Engine: 6 -cylinders

Transmission: Automatic

Drive Wheel Configuration: rear wheel drive

18 Combined MPG ( 15 City/ 22 Highway)

Listing Information:

VIN: 1C3AN75N05X053285

Stock: D6484X

Certified Pre-Owned: No

Listed since: 01-02-2018