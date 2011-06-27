Used 2008 Chrysler Crossfire for Sale Near Me
- $18,900
2008 Chrysler Crossfire Limited16,894 milesNo AccidentsDelivery available*
Treadway Pre-Owned Vehicles - Findlay / Ohio
2008 Chrysler Crossfire Limited Roadster. 1 Owner Clean Car Fax. Last Year For Crossfire. Only 130 Built In 08 This Color. This Car Is Immaculate Inside And Out. Built by Mercedes-Benz In Germany By Karmen, Rebadged As A Chrysler Crossfire, When Mercedes Owned Chrysler. The Convertible Roadster Built Only 4 Years. 05-08 While The Hardtop 5 Years 04-08.Visit Treadway Pre Owned online at treadwayvehicles.com to see more pictures of this vehicle or call us at 567-250-9266 today to schedule your test drive
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2008 Chrysler Crossfire Limited with Soft Top, Tire Pressure Warning, Stability Control, Heated seats, Power Driver Seat.
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: rear wheel drive
18 Combined MPG (15 City/23 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 1C3LN65L98X074724
Stock: 1565
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- $9,910
2008 Chrysler Crossfire Limited89,867 milesDelivery available*
Renn Kirby Kia - Gettysburg / Pennsylvania
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary Unavailable.
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2008 Chrysler Crossfire Limited with Tire Pressure Warning, Stability Control, Heated seats, Power Driver Seat, Upgraded Stereo.
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: rear wheel drive
18 Combined MPG (15 City/23 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 1C3LN69L18X075389
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- $10,999
2008 Chrysler Crossfire Limited48,278 milesNo AccidentsDelivery available*
Lake Keowee Chrysler Dodge Jeep Ram - Seneca / South Carolina
Looking for a clean, well-cared for 2008 Chrysler Crossfire? This is it.This vehicle is loaded with great features, plus it comes with the CARFAX BuyBack Guarantee. This 2008 Chrysler Crossfire has such low mileage it has been parked more than driven.Just what you've been looking for. With quality in mind, this vehicle is the perfect addition to take home.More information about the 2008 Chrysler Crossfire:The 2008 Chrysler Crossfire, which borrows underpinnings from the previous-generation Mercedes-Benz SLK and is assembled by coachbuilder Karmann in Germany, is available as either a grand-touring sports coupe or a Roadster. The Crossfire has an especially tight, stiff structure, and handling is a strong point; plus, its seats are also among the best when compared with other small roadster models.This model sets itself apart with sporty handling, comfortable seats., and Unique, classy styling
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 3 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: No
Usage Type: Corporate Fleet Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2008 Chrysler Crossfire Limited with Tire Pressure Warning, Stability Control, Heated seats, Power Driver Seat, Upgraded Stereo.
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: rear wheel drive
18 Combined MPG (15 City/23 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 1C3LN69LX8X075939
Stock: U6876
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 07-03-2020
- $7,998
2008 Chrysler Crossfire Limited118,602 milesNo AccidentsDelivery available*
Autos Mobiles - Houston / Texas
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 4 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Lease Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2008 Chrysler Crossfire Limited with Tire Pressure Warning, Stability Control, Heated seats, Power Driver Seat, Multi-Zone Climate Control.
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: rear wheel drive
18 Combined MPG (15 City/23 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 1C3LN69L18X075425
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- Price Drop$6,500
2007 Chrysler Crossfire Limited115,580 milesNo AccidentsDelivery available*
Terry Henricks Chrysler Dodge Jeep Ram - Archbold / Ohio
Clean CARFAX. AM/FM/CD, HEATED FRONT SEATS, POWER DRIVER SEAT, Crossfire Limited, 3.2L V6 SOHC 18V, 6-Speed Manual, RWD, 18" x 7.5" Front, 19" x 9" Rear Aluminum Wheels, Quick Order Package 21A. ** At Terry Henricks, we know you're looking for that certain vehicle which offers the best value for your hard-earned money and ranks best in price and mileage. Great news! Terry uses Live Market Pricing that eliminates the guesswork and drastically reduces your research time, because Terry prices all our cars haggle-free and well below market value. CALL NOW FOR DETAILS AND AVAILABILITY At Terry Henricks we carry all Makes and Models in All Colors! * Locally owned for over 25 years. Terry Henricks, your true 'Hometown Dealer' * Our reputation stands on its own ~ Transparency ~ Every used vehicle goes through a 48-point inspection (excluding AS-IS) ~ This is our standard ~ This is our way ~ We will not risk our reputation * "Only your vehicle gets more attention than you!"
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 3 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Lease Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2007 Chrysler Crossfire Limited with Tire Pressure Warning, Stability Control, Heated seats, Power Driver Seat, Multi-Zone Climate Control.
Transmission: Manual
Drive Wheel Configuration: rear wheel drive
18 Combined MPG (15 City/23 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 1C3LN69L97X071802
Stock: P555544A
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 08-07-2020
- $15,777
2006 Chrysler Crossfire Limited23,559 milesNo AccidentsDelivery available*
Arizona Specialty Motors - Tempe / Arizona
Our mission is simple: At Arizona Specialty Motors we pledge to you a ZERO PRESSURE, FULL DISCLOSURE, and 100% TRANSPARENT buying experience. We sell the HIGHEST quality hand selected vehicles with the service and respect you deserve as our valued client. Our FAMILY owned dealership has been serving customers in the U.S. and Canada since 1999. At ASM we take pride in offering a great selection of quality pre-owned vehicles from practical family sedans and SUV's to the Classic Muscle Cars of yesteryear, modern day Luxury vehicles and Exotics. *WE ACCEPT TRADES PAID FOR OR NOT. * Financing is available from over 35 Lending Partners for almost any credit situation with rates starting as low as 2.49 O.A.C. Please call for additional details * Low cost financeable asset protection and extended service plans are available. *Open 6 DAYS A WEEK MONDAY- SATURDAY FROM 9AM-7PM *Conveniently located 1 mile west of the 101 and north of the 202 freeways at 1625 E WEBER DRIVE TEMPE AZ 85281. * Across the street from Big Surf Waterpark! * Free airport pick up available from PHX Sky Harbor Airport. * Nationwide Shipping available from our door to yours. CALL US TODAY @ 1-833-568-7155 FOR ADDITIONAL INFORMATION AS WE LOOK FORWARD TO SERVING YOU.....
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 4 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2006 Chrysler Crossfire Limited with Soft Top, Tire Pressure Warning, Stability Control, Heated seats, Power Driver Seat.
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: rear wheel drive
18 Combined MPG (15 City/23 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 1C3AN65L66X068710
Stock: 11832
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- $13,777
2006 Chrysler Crossfire Base31,989 milesNo AccidentsDelivery available*
Arizona Specialty Motors - Tempe / Arizona
New Inventory CALL FOR DETAILS! Open Monday-Saturday 9-7pm ARIZONA SPECIALTY MOTORS 1625 E WEBER DRIVE TEMPE ARIZONA 85281 480-454-3844 If financing is desired Get Pre Approved at www.arizonaspecialtymotors.com Call us today to set up a test drive! Home delivery available! Our mission is simple: At Arizona Specialty Motors we pledge to you a ZERO PRESSURE, FULL DISCLOSURE, and 100% TRANSPARENT buying experience. We sell the HIGHEST quality hand selected vehicles with the service and respect you deserve as our valued client. Our FAMILY owned dealership has been serving customers in the U.S. and Internationally since 1999. At ASM we take pride in offering a great selection of quality pre-owned vehicles from practical family sedans and SUV's to the Classic Muscle Cars of yesteryear, modern day Luxury vehicles and Exotics. *WE ACCEPT TRADES PAID FOR OR NOT. * Financing is available from over 35 Lending Partners for almost any credit situation with rates starting as low as 2.49 O.A.C. Please call for additional details * Low cost finance able asset protection and extended service plans are available. *Open 6 DAYS A WEEK MONDAY- SATURDAY FROM 9AM-7PM * Sunday By Appointment *Conveniently located 1 mile west of the 101 and north of the 202 freeways at 1625 E WEBER DRIVE TEMPE AZ 85281. * Across the street from Big Surf Waterpark! * Free airport pick up available from PHX Sky Harbor Airport. * Nationwide Shipping available from our door to yours CALL US TODAY @ 1-833-568-7155 FOR ADDITIONAL INFORMATION AS WE LOOK FORWARD TO SERVING YOU..... Our Valued Customer.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 5 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: No
Usage Type: Corporate Fleet Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2006 Chrysler Crossfire with Soft Top, Stability Control, Multi-Zone Climate Control, Alarm.
Transmission: Manual
Drive Wheel Configuration: rear wheel drive
18 Combined MPG (15 City/23 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 1C3AN55L96X068372
Stock: 11824
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- $8,990
2006 Chrysler Crossfire Limited66,995 miles1 AccidentDelivery available*
Gerald Jones Honda - Augusta / Georgia
* METICULOUS SERVICE HISTORY* USB/HANDSFREE/SYNC/UCONNECT/BLUETOOTH* SERVICE RECORDS AVAILABLE
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: No
Accident History: 1 Reported Accident
Number of Previous Owners: 2 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2006 Chrysler Crossfire Limited with Tire Pressure Warning, Stability Control, Heated seats, Power Driver Seat, Navigation.
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: rear wheel drive
18 Combined MPG (15 City/23 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 1C3AN69LX6X067683
Stock: 460004A
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 07-28-2020
- $6,990
2006 Chrysler Crossfire Limited123,779 miles1 AccidentDelivery available*
Vantage Auto Group - Brick / New Jersey
2006 Chrysler Crossfire Limited Convertible in excellent condition, ready for a new owner. This fresh new car trade in is ready for the convertible season. Rare white over black this one truly separates itself from the rest. A cousin on the Mercedes SLK the Crossfire offers unmatched looks and the performance and quality one should expect from a Mercedes. Black leather interior, power top, and so much more. This one is not to be missed! Financing is available as are up to 3 year warranties www.VantageAutoBrick.com
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: No
Accident History: 1 Reported Accident
Number of Previous Owners: 5 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: No
Usage Type: Rental Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2006 Chrysler Crossfire Limited with Soft Top, Tire Pressure Warning, Stability Control, Heated seats, Power Driver Seat.
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: rear wheel drive
18 Combined MPG (15 City/23 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 1C3AN65L06X068055
Stock: 1C02
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- $6,925Great Deal | $2,127 below market
2005 Chrysler Crossfire Limited67,929 milesNo AccidentsDelivery available*
Auto City of Virginia - Portsmouth / Virginia
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 2 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2005 Chrysler Crossfire Limited with Soft Top, Tire Pressure Warning, Stability Control, Heated seats, Power Driver Seat.
Transmission: Manual
Drive Wheel Configuration: rear wheel drive
18 Combined MPG (15 City/23 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 1C3AN65L55X050360
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- $28,990
2005 Chrysler Crossfire SRT-610,087 milesNo AccidentsDelivery available*
Gandrud Chevrolet - Green Bay / Wisconsin
Gandrud Auto Group is your connection to value, quality, and service. We have the selection you need with the prices you want. CALL NOW for this beautiful 2005 Chrysler Crossfire SRT6! Nice Stylish Wheels with Performance Tires. Ride smooth with Automatic Transmission and enjoy modern conveniences of Power Locks, Windows, Steering, and Mirrors. Stay cozy with Heated Leather and Suede Seats! Listen to your favorite music with the CD Player and AM / FM Audio System. Cruise Control for those long trips! Check out the Convertible Top!!! There are too many features to list, stop by today and see them all for yourself!***The Gandrud Promise: A Relaxed Shopping Experience, One Low Price Plain and Simple, Always. Affordable Financial Solutions for Today and Your Future. Real Cash Value for Your Trade. No Hidden Fees. Dependable Service to Meet Your Needs. You Can't Buy a Wrong Vehicle. For more information on this vehicle contact us at 888-324-2503 or send us an e-mail. We look forward to meeting you. We'd also like to say thank you in advance for the opportunity to earn your business. We won't let you down! We are Wisconsin's #1 Chrysler. Dodge. Ram Jeep and Certified Pre-owned dealership conveniently located in Green Bay, WI. Just a mile from HWY I-43 Mason Street Exit behind East Town Mall.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 2 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2005 Chrysler Crossfire SRT-6 with Soft Top, Tire Pressure Warning, Stability Control, Heated seats, Power Driver Seat.
Engine: 6-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: rear wheel drive
18 Combined MPG (15 City/22 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 1C3AN75N05X053285
Stock: D6484X
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 01-02-2018
- $13,990Fair Deal | $396 below market
2005 Chrysler Crossfire Limited38,049 milesNo AccidentsDelivery available*
Sunvertibles - Franklin / Tennessee
This is a 2005 Chrysler Crossfire Limited Roadster with Heated Seats, Infinity Audio, Automatic Transmission, Powered Convertible Top, Dual-Zone Climate Control and Cruise Control! This Chrysler has a Clean CARFAX and in excellent condition inside and out. This great Crossfire is Sapphire Silver Blue Metallic Exterior with Dark Gray/ Medium Gray Leather Interior, it has 38,049 miles and comes with 3-month/5,000 mile warranty. Other features include, CD Player, 3.2L V6 Engine, Leather Seating and Keyless Entry. Our Market-Based Pricing System offers a fair and upfront price for this wonderful Chrysler Crossfire. Make the short drive from Nashville, Murfreesboro, or Columbia to visit our Franklin, TN dealership for a test drive today! - -
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 2 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2005 Chrysler Crossfire Limited with Soft Top, Tire Pressure Warning, Stability Control, Heated seats, Power Driver Seat.
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: rear wheel drive
18 Combined MPG (15 City/23 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 1C3AN65L05X043378
Stock: 8569
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 06-17-2020
- $28,990
2005 Chrysler Crossfire SRT-611,516 milesNo AccidentsDelivery available*
Gandrud Chevrolet - Green Bay / Wisconsin
DaimlerChrysler's first attempt at infusing Chrysler products with Mercedes underpinnings and heritage results in a fun-to-drive roadster. Enjoy riding with the top down with a power top with defrostable rear glass. You'll enjoy a CD stereo with an eight-speaker, 240-watt Infinity stereo system. Also standard are power-adjustable leather seats with heaters, stability control, dual-zone air conditioning, a leather-wrapped steering wheel, power windows, mirrors and locks.The Gandrud Promise: A Relaxed Shopping Experience, One Low Price Plain and Simple, Always. Affordable Financial Solutions for Today and Your Future. Real Cash Value for Your Trade. No Hidden Fees. Dependable Service to Meet Your Needs. You Can't Buy a Wrong Vehicle. For a full list of the many other features and options please call us, send an email or use the live chat feature available on our website www.gandruddodge.com - www.gandrudchrysler.com - www.gandrudjeep.com - For more information on this vehicle contact our Sales Team (920-461-1584) or send us an e-mail. We look forward to meeting you. We'd also like to say thank you in advance for the opportunity to earn your business. We won't let you down! We are Wisconsin's #1 Chrysler. Dodge. Ram Jeep and Certified Pre-owned dealership conveniently located in Green Bay. WI Just a mile from HWY I-43 Mason Street Exit behind East Town Mall.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Lease Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2005 Chrysler Crossfire SRT-6 with Soft Top, Tire Pressure Warning, Stability Control, Heated seats, Power Driver Seat.
Engine: 6-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: rear wheel drive
18 Combined MPG (15 City/22 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 1C3AN75N85X054460
Stock: D6874X
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 08-22-2018
- $17,900Fair Deal
2005 Chrysler Crossfire Limited18,121 milesNo AccidentsDelivery available*
Treadway Pre-Owned Vehicles - Findlay / Ohio
05 Chrysler Crossfire Limited Roadster. Rare Cedar Interior. No Scratches Or Dents . Top In Good Working Order. Headlights Nice And Clear. Tires Excellent Condition. Only built White 2 Years. Built by Mercedes-Benz In Germany By Karmen, Rebadged As A Chrysler Crossfire When Mercedes Owned Chrysler. The Convertible Roadster Built Only 4 Years. 05-08 While The Hardtop 5 Years 04-08.Visit Treadway Pre Owned online at treadwayvehicles.com to see more pictures of this vehicle or call us at 567-250-9266 today to schedule your test drive
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2005 Chrysler Crossfire Limited with Soft Top, Tire Pressure Warning, Stability Control, Heated seats, Power Driver Seat.
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: rear wheel drive
18 Combined MPG (15 City/23 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 1C3AN65L35X047179
Stock: 1577
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- $13,900Fair Deal
2005 Chrysler Crossfire Limited44,570 milesNo AccidentsDelivery available*
Byers Chrysler Jeep Dodge Ram - Columbus / Ohio
2005 Silver Chrysler Crossfire Limited 3.2L V6 SOHC 18V RWD 5-Speed Automatic This Chrysler Crossfire has many features and is well equipped including. Clean CARFAX. Call and speak with our knowledgeable Internet Sales Specialist sales staff today! At Byers Chrysler Jeep Dodge Ram, we offer Market Based Pricing so please call to check on the availability of this vehicle. "We'll buy your vehicle, even if you don't buy ours"
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 2 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2005 Chrysler Crossfire Limited with Soft Top, Tire Pressure Warning, Stability Control, Heated seats, Power Driver Seat.
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: rear wheel drive
18 Combined MPG (15 City/23 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 1C3AN65L55X026575
Stock: J7902
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 06-29-2020
- New Listing$9,995
2005 Chrysler Crossfire Limited58,000 milesNo AccidentsDelivery available*
Carplex - Manassas / Virginia
PRICE EXCLUDES PROCESSING FEE OF $149.OO. (((---> CARPLEX IS NOT RESPONSIBLE FOR ANY MISPRINT ON FEATURES EQUIPMENT PRICE ETC. <--- ))). WE ARE LOCATED AT 9131 ANTIQUE WAY MANASSAS VA 20110. OPEN 7 DAYS A WEEK.THERE IS NOT ANY FREIGHT OR DESTINATION CHARGES ON ANY VEHICLE. BUY OR SELL YOUR VEHICLE HERE. 15 MINUTES PURCHASE AND DELIVERY PROCESS. ALL VEHICLES ARE VIRGINIA INSPECTED AND COMES WITH THREE MONTHS (3000 MILES) NATIONWIDE POWER TRAIN WARRANTY WITH FULL PURCHASE PRICE. WE ARE OPEN MON.-SAT. 10:00am-8:00pm AND SUN. 11:00am-5:00pm.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 3 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: No
Usage Type: Corporate Fleet Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Title issue reported
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2005 Chrysler Crossfire Limited with Tire Pressure Warning, Stability Control, Heated seats, Power Driver Seat, Navigation.
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: rear wheel drive
18 Combined MPG (15 City/23 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 1C3AN69L65X026160
Stock: 8949
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- $18,900
2005 Chrysler Crossfire Limited20,394 milesNo AccidentsDelivery available*
Treadway Pre-Owned Vehicles - Findlay / Ohio
05 Chrysler Crossfire Limited Roadster. Rare Yellow With White Interior. No Scratches Or Dents . New Top. Headlights Nice And Clear. Tires Excellent Condition.Built by Mercedes-Benz In Germany By Karmen, Rebadged As A Chrysler Crossfire,When Mercedes Owned Chrysler. The Convertible Roadster Built Only 4 Years. 05-08 While The Hardtop 5 Years 04-08.Visit Treadway Pre Owned online at treadwayvehicles.com to see more pictures of this vehicle or call us at 567-250-9266 today to schedule your test drive
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 2 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2005 Chrysler Crossfire Limited with Soft Top, Tire Pressure Warning, Stability Control, Heated seats, Power Driver Seat.
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: rear wheel drive
18 Combined MPG (15 City/23 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 1C3AN65LX5X059913
Stock: 1582
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- $8,999Fair Deal
2005 Chrysler Crossfire Limited70,970 miles1 AccidentDelivery available*
Your Choice Auto Sales of Posen - Posen / Illinois
This 2005 Chrysler Crossfire 2dr 2dr Roadster Limited features a 3.2L V6 Cylinder 6cyl Gasoline engine. It is equipped with a 6 Speed Manual transmission. The vehicle is Blue with a Gray interior. It is offered As-Is, extended warranty is available. - Air Conditioning, Dual Zone Climate Control, Cruise Control, Tinted Windows, Power Steering, Power Windows, Power Mirrors, Leather Steering Wheel, Power Drivers Seat, Power Passenger Seat, Tachometer, Driver Airbag, Passenger Airbag, Side Airbags, Security System, Rear Defogger, Fog Lights, Intermittent Wipers, AM/FM, CD Player, Cup Holders, Front Heated Seats, Heated Mirrors, Premium Sound, Rear Spoiler, Rear Spoiler, Roll Stability Control, Tire Pressure Monitor, Tow Hooks, Vanity Mirrors - Contact Neil Bianco at 708-769-7305 or neil@trexmarketing.com for more information. -
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: No
Accident History: 1 Reported Accident
Number of Previous Owners: 3 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: No
Usage Type: Corporate Fleet Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2005 Chrysler Crossfire Limited with Soft Top, Tire Pressure Warning, Stability Control, Heated seats, Power Driver Seat.
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: rear wheel drive
18 Combined MPG (15 City/23 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 1C3AN65L15X029618
Stock: JYC-029618
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 08-15-2020