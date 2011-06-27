Used 2008 Chrysler Crossfire Convertible Consumer Reviews

A Fun to Drive Car Richard , 08/25/2009 13 of 14 people found this review helpful I've always wanted a 2-seat convertible and my wife and I chose the Crossfire. We bought this car new in March 2008. Sticker was 41,500, we got it for 32,000 total (tax, title, etc.) and are very happy with the car. The best feature of the car is the styling - very unique. I get positive comments most everywhere I go. Have a bad day at work? Do as my wife and I - drop the top, go for a ride in the country and you'll be smiling. This car is comfy for a short wheelbase, 2-seater, the seats too. I plan to keep this car for a long time, as is my custom. If you own a Crossfire, join the Crossfire International Car Club Inc. (Google CICCI) - you won't regret it. Report Abuse

Great Handling Car sportcarman12 , 03/17/2012 12 of 13 people found this review helpful we bought our Chrysler Crossfire Limited convertible in december 2010. I was amazed by the looks of the car & was impressed with the prefromance & handling. So far we have had no problems with the car but we change the oil every 3 thousand miles and you get better preformance if you use the best oil you can find. Yes on road trips the tires are loud but that doesnt matter because everything else about the car comprimises for the loud tires. we launch from 0-60 im 5.6 seconds & the breaking on the car is just amazing. Those of you who are looking for a very good sports car for a low price this would be the car for you. You can get the srt-6 used for 22k or get the regular for 15k-25k.

So Far So Good Bobbylew , 08/22/2009 7 of 8 people found this review helpful I am very happy with my car. It handles great and so far is quite dependable. Watch out for the trunk lid. I made the mistake of leaving it half way closed after getting something out of the trunk and I wound up killing the battery. When I purchased the car the one key didn't work. The dealership had to get the replacement from Mersedes and they told me it would have cost me $150. for me to buy one if it wasn't under warranty if say I lost mine. I haven't had any other problems so far.

Fun to Drive Len , 11/26/2008 4 of 4 people found this review helpful I bought this vehicle new some 10 months ago. I use this car exclusively for pleasure driving and consequently have less than 3,000 miles on it. The car handles well and is fun to drive on back roads. It lacks raw power and is not a head-jerker off the line. The auto transmission is slow to shift. I don't regret buying this car but would buy a Vette if I had it to do over again. But the price difference between the Crossfire and Vette is steep - I believe the Crossfire is a better value for the buck.