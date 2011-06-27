Used 2007 Chrysler Crossfire Convertible Consumer Reviews
fun to drive, but with some problems of concern
great vehicle, airbag was on the list to be replaced. convertible window -poor- overweight. causes window to separate from top. not covered by extended warranties. if you buy one, its worth it, but look to have something that protects you in case this happens. Chrysler made the top only. top needs to be stronger to hold window: If you buy a new top, just make sure it is a quality with some kind of warranty. Update: Top replaced with guarantee, window came apart again had rear window re-done. I would highly recommend this vehicle, for just the fun factor alone. 3/4/20
Love my 2007 convertible
I wanted a head turner reasonably priced quality made and didn’t want to spend for a Mercedes. So for a second car this was perfect. Found a mint 2007 covered in a barn with 12000 miles on it. Bought it on sight for 14000k. Great deal very happy
07 Bright Silver Convertable
I've always wanted a roadster but didn't want used and couldn't justify the price of new until now. These cars are a real value if you can still find them new. The car runs and handles very well. It also rides very well for a roadster, is extremely solid, and has very good fit and finish. Hopefully it will be reliable but it also has lifetime, unlimited milage drivetrain warranty and I purchased lifetime, unlimited milage wrap around Chrysler warranty for additional $1,200 with a $100.00 deductable. Peace of mind for major repairs if you plan on keeping the car long term as I do. The car looks great and is just a lot of fun. Only comes out on nice days. A real keeper.
XF - eXtreamly Fantastic
A highly under rated car by many people simply because of the Chrysler name. This car handles very well in the curves and with the auto shifter, it's very easy to downshift when needed. Average MPG is 25 highway mostly. This is my daily driver, but stock tires (Conti's) are not good on any snow, wet driving is good; you'll need better tires if driving in winter conditions;rims are staggered but you can go with staggered tires if you can find the right ones. Costs for avg buyers to think about - high profile tires, premium fuel, 100% synthetic oil (only change every 7k). Overall, this car is worth the money and I'd say undervalued.
Good Times
I bought this car at one of my company's auctions. It has been a great car. Very fun to drive. Edmunds talks about the lack of power. But this car really has plenty of pep. The car is solid compared to the Solstice and Sky models. In addition, the car has far more features than the GM and most of the other import convertibles. You can't beat the price of a used Crossfire. Bang for the buck, it is the best two seater on the market.
