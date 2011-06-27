Used 2007 Chrysler Crossfire Convertible Consumer Reviews

fun to drive, but with some problems of concern norman , 02/28/2018 Limited 2dr Convertible (3.2L 6cyl 6M) 8 of 9 people found this review helpful great vehicle, airbag was on the list to be replaced. convertible window -poor- overweight. causes window to separate from top. not covered by extended warranties. if you buy one, its worth it, but look to have something that protects you in case this happens. Chrysler made the top only. top needs to be stronger to hold window: If you buy a new top, just make sure it is a quality with some kind of warranty. Update: Top replaced with guarantee, window came apart again had rear window re-done. I would highly recommend this vehicle, for just the fun factor alone. 3/4/20 Safety Technology Performance Interior Comfort Reliability Value Report Abuse

Love my 2007 convertible Bill , 03/10/2019 2dr Convertible (3.2L 6cyl 6M) 4 of 4 people found this review helpful I wanted a head turner reasonably priced quality made and didn’t want to spend for a Mercedes. So for a second car this was perfect. Found a mint 2007 covered in a barn with 12000 miles on it. Bought it on sight for 14000k. Great deal very happy Safety Technology Performance Interior Comfort Reliability Value Report Abuse

07 Bright Silver Convertable miclb57 , 06/16/2009 4 of 5 people found this review helpful I've always wanted a roadster but didn't want used and couldn't justify the price of new until now. These cars are a real value if you can still find them new. The car runs and handles very well. It also rides very well for a roadster, is extremely solid, and has very good fit and finish. Hopefully it will be reliable but it also has lifetime, unlimited milage drivetrain warranty and I purchased lifetime, unlimited milage wrap around Chrysler warranty for additional $1,200 with a $100.00 deductable. Peace of mind for major repairs if you plan on keeping the car long term as I do. The car looks great and is just a lot of fun. Only comes out on nice days. A real keeper. Report Abuse

XF - eXtreamly Fantastic erzer , 11/29/2008 1 of 1 people found this review helpful A highly under rated car by many people simply because of the Chrysler name. This car handles very well in the curves and with the auto shifter, it's very easy to downshift when needed. Average MPG is 25 highway mostly. This is my daily driver, but stock tires (Conti's) are not good on any snow, wet driving is good; you'll need better tires if driving in winter conditions;rims are staggered but you can go with staggered tires if you can find the right ones. Costs for avg buyers to think about - high profile tires, premium fuel, 100% synthetic oil (only change every 7k). Overall, this car is worth the money and I'd say undervalued. Report Abuse