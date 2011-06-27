  1. Home
  2. Chrysler
  3. Chrysler Crossfire
  4. Used 2007 Chrysler Crossfire
  5. Review
Consumer Rating
(21)
Appraise this car

2007 Chrysler Crossfire Review

Type:

Pros & Cons

  • Singular styling, solid structure, decent handling.
  • Subpar steering, not enough horses, outdated design.
Other years
2008
2007
2006
2005
2004
Chrysler Crossfire for Sale
2008
2007
2006
2005
2004
List Price Estimate
$2,583 - $4,652
Used Crossfire for Sale
None for sale nearby. Instead:
See all for sale
Get More For Your Trade-In

Get More For Your Trade-In

Edmunds shoppers get on average $235 more for their trade-in.
Find out what your car is really worth in minutes.
See your car's value

Edmunds' Expert Review

Despite its distinctive appearance, the 2007 Chrysler Crossfire can't compete with its newer and more capable rivals.

Vehicle overview

The unloved 2007 Chrysler Crossfire trudges forward as a largely forgotten legacy of the short-lived Mercedes-Benz/Chrysler union. Touted as a winning combination of American styling and German engineering, the Crossfire is in reality a reskinned previous-generation Mercedes-Benz SLK roadster, which debuted in 1997. The only significant difference is that the Crossfire gets either a fixed roof or a ragtop in place of the SLK's retractable hardtop. This formula may have generated some excitement back when the Crossfire first came out, but that was 2004, and this is now. Today, buyers can choose from a plethora of sport coupes that perform much better than the antiquated Crossfire. If your heart is set on the Chrysler, though, you'll at least enjoy the hefty discounts that are likely on this unloved model.

If you know anyone who doubts that beauty is only skin deep, ask them if they've ever heard of the Crossfire. From a primordial recirculating-ball steering system to an ancient 3.2-liter 215-horsepower V6, the Crossfire's spec sheet isn't pretty by contemporary standards. Furthermore, the interior is cramped, and the old-school switchgear will remind you of the '90s -- which isn't surprising, since it was lifted straight out of the old SLK. Only the Crossfire's distinctive sheet metal distinguishes it as a product of the present decade.

Nonetheless, there are some things to be said in the Crossfire's favor. Thanks to some German know-how, the Crossfire coupe imparts an impressive sense of solidity that belies its age. Its meaty tires offer sports carlike adhesion, even though the archaic steering system never feels reassuring. And the Crossfire's acceleration remains adequate for its class, which is surprising in light of its aged components.

Trouble is, the Crossfire's $35K price tag puts it in fast and cutting-edge company. The Nissan 350Z/Infiniti G35 cousins, for example, boast markedly better performance for the same or less money. If you're drawn to the Crossfire's Germanic roots, the similarly packaged BMW Z4 starts around this price point. So does the coupe version of the BMW 328i. The Crossfire may cut a dashing figure, but it's outclassed by the competition in just about every other way.

2007 Chrysler Crossfire models

The two-passenger 2007 Chrysler Crossfire is offered in either coupe or convertible form. The two available trim levels are base and Limited, as the high-performance SRT-6 trim has been dropped for 2007. Base models come standard with 18-inch wheels in front and 19s out back, dual-zone manual air-conditioning, a four-speaker CD stereo, cloth upholstery, a height-adjustable driver seat, a leather-wrapped steering wheel, full power accessories and, on convertibles, a power top with rear glass defroster. Limited models add power-adjustable leather seats with heaters and an eight-speaker, 240-watt Infinity stereo system.

2007 Highlights

The high-performance SRT-6 version is no longer available.

Performance & mpg

All Crossfires are motivated by a 3.2-liter V6 engine that routes 215 hp and 229 pound-feet of torque to the rear wheels. In base models, the V6 is mated to a six-speed manual transmission, while Limited models can be equipped with either the six-speed manual or a five-speed automatic with a manual shift mode.

The 2007 Chrysler Crossfire runs from zero to 60 in less than 7 seconds when equipped with the manual transmission; figure a few 10ths more for the five-speed auto. EPA fuel economy estimates are 17 mpg city/25 highway for manual-equipped Crossfires, and 21/28 for models with the automatic.

Safety

Standard safety equipment on the 2007 Chrysler Crossfire includes antilock brakes with brake assist, traction control, stability control and side airbags. A tire pressure monitor comes standard on Limited models.

Driving

Despite the modest power rating of the 2007 Chrysler Crossfire's V6, it provides respectable thrust above 3,000 rpm. Low-end torque, however, is deficient, and the engine sounds taxed above 5,000 rpm. The Crossfire is a reasonably adept canyon carver, but steering feel and response are lackluster. As long as you don't expect genuine sports-car performance from the Crossfire, it likely won't disappoint.

Interior

For those who are familiar with the first-generation SLK, the Crossfire's cozy cabin will feel awfully familiar. Among the Crossfire's original touches are the gigantic blind spots that go hand-in-hand with that "boattail" rear end. To Chrysler's credit, though, the Crossfire's two-tone interior with metallic trim is pleasant enough to behold. That trim, however, is mostly just painted plastic, and there has been no attempt to spruce up the blocky Mercedes stereo and its undersized buttons. Cargo space, not surprisingly, is at a premium -- though in this way, at least, the Crossfire is not alone among similarly priced sport coupes.

Consumer reviews

Read what other owners think about the 2007 Chrysler Crossfire.

5(81%)
4(19%)
3(0%)
2(0%)
1(0%)
4.8
21 reviews
Write a reviewSee all 21 reviews
Trending topics in reviews

Most helpful consumer reviews

2007 Chrysler Crossfire-Pretty wonderful
Gene Randall,08/08/2017
Limited 2dr Hatchback (3.2L 6cyl 6M)
Make sure it has good all season tires-Goodyear has a set. These tires are very expensive. Make sure no fluid leaks, radiator secure, lighting all works properly, Tmps light works properly. I have had two of these cars and both reports a false positive. Eventually was able to sort the problem-two tires were under inflated-light will signal with this condition. If one low then waits until that tire is 25% low. I had a convertable and now have a coupe. I personally perfer the coupe. The convertable is fun and may handle a bit better. Both cars pull one "G" on the skid path. Steering is a little old fashion-recirculating ball instead of rack and pinion. However this is a solid car with Mercedes running gear, driveline and gauges and switchgear. So if you are looking for a Mercedes vehucle without cash outlay then this is the car for you. I paid $7000.00 for each one- the coupe is a 2007 and has 78000 miles, the convertable was a 2005 and had 105000 miles. I would recomend that you buy the lowest milage car you can find. Also check service records and make sure proper oil changes are made . 8.5 quarts of Mobile one full synthetic. Also make sure that it has always been filled with premium gas-otherwise can cause engiene issues. Also might want to replace the Key Fob cases- can be had on Amazon for 10.00 each.
Best car for the money
Len,10/04/2008
I bought my '07 limited for $19k with 2000 miles in April 2008. I like it because it is a great balance between comfort and performance, and for the money I didn't consider anything else. It is fun to drive, good on gas, maneuverable and relatively quick. I am 6'2" and fit comfortably in it, the seats are supportive yet the matte orangy-brown leather is soft on the back. I drove the car on a 4 hour trip through NYC traffic and was comfortable the whole time. I could not imagine having the car automatic, but don't get along with the shifter sometimes.
fun to drive, but with some problems of concern
norman,02/28/2018
Limited 2dr Convertible (3.2L 6cyl 6M)
great vehicle, airbag was on the list to be replaced. convertible window -poor- overweight. causes window to separate from top. not covered by extended warranties. if you buy one, its worth it, but look to have something that protects you in case this happens. Chrysler made the top only. top needs to be stronger to hold window: If you buy a new top, just make sure it is a quality with some kind of warranty. Update: Top replaced with guarantee, window came apart again had rear window re-done. I would highly recommend this vehicle, for just the fun factor alone. 3/4/20
Love my 2007 convertible
Bill,03/10/2019
2dr Convertible (3.2L 6cyl 6M)
I wanted a head turner reasonably priced quality made and didn’t want to spend for a Mercedes. So for a second car this was perfect. Found a mint 2007 covered in a barn with 12000 miles on it. Bought it on sight for 14000k. Great deal very happy
See all 21 reviews of the 2007 Chrysler Crossfire
Write a review

Features & Specs

MPG
15 city / 23 hwy
Seats 2
6-speed manual
Gas
215 hp @ 5700 rpm
MPG
15 city / 23 hwy
Seats 2
6-speed manual
Gas
215 hp @ 5700 rpm
See all Used 2007 Chrysler Crossfire features & specs

Safety

NHTSA Overall Rating

The National Highway Transportation Safety Administration offers independent analysis.
  • Frontal Barrier Crash Rating
    OverallNot Rated
    DriverNot Rated
    PassengerNot Rated
  • Side Crash Rating
    OverallNot Rated
  • Side Barrier Rating
    OverallNot Rated
    Driver5 / 5
    PassengerNot Rated
  • Combined Side Barrier & Pole Ratings
    Front SeatNot Rated
    Back SeatNot Rated
  • Rollover
    Rollover5 / 5
    Dynamic Test ResultNo Tip
    Risk Of RolloverNot Rated
More about the 2007 Chrysler Crossfire

Used 2007 Chrysler Crossfire Overview

The Used 2007 Chrysler Crossfire is offered in the following submodels: Crossfire Hatchback, Crossfire Convertible. Available styles include Limited 2dr Convertible (3.2L 6cyl 6M), 2dr Convertible (3.2L 6cyl 6M), 2dr Hatchback (3.2L 6cyl 6M), and Limited 2dr Hatchback (3.2L 6cyl 6M).

What's a good price on a Used 2007 Chrysler Crossfire?

Shop with Edmunds for perks and special offers on used cars, trucks, and SUVs near Ashburn, VA. Doing so could save you hundreds or thousands of dollars. Edmunds also provides consumer-driven dealership sales and service reviews to help you make informed decisions about what cars to buy and where to buy them.

Which used 2007 Chrysler Crossfires are available in my area?

Shop Edmunds' car, SUV, and truck listings of over 6 million vehicles to find a cheap new, used, or certified pre-owned (CPO) 2007 Chrysler Crossfire for sale near. Simply research the type of car you're interested in and then select a used car from our massive database to find cheap prew-owned vehicles for sale near you. Once you have identified a used vehicle you're interested in, check the AutoCheck vehicle history reports, read dealer reviews, and find out what other owners paid for the Used 2007 Chrysler Crossfire.

Can't find a used 2007 Chrysler Crossfires you want in your area? Consider a broader search.

Find a used Chrysler Crossfire for sale - 12 great deals out of 21 listings starting at $14,615.

Find a used Chrysler for sale - 7 great deals out of 10 listings starting at $20,539.

Find a used certified pre-owned Chrysler Crossfire for sale - 5 great deals out of 13 listings starting at $13,318.

Find a used certified pre-owned Chrysler for sale - 10 great deals out of 16 listings starting at $9,084.

Should I lease or buy a 2007 Chrysler Crossfire?

Is it better to lease or buy a car? Ask most people and they'll probably tell you that car buying is the way to go. And from a financial perspective, it's true, provided you're willing to make higher monthly payments, pay off the loan in full and keep the car for a few years. Leasing, on the other hand, can be a less expensive option on a month-to-month basis. It's also good if you're someone who likes to drive a new car every three years or so.

Check out Chrysler lease specials
Check out Chrysler Crossfire lease specials

Related Used 2007 Chrysler Crossfire info

Shop used vehicles in your area

Popular new car reviews and ratings

Vehicle rankings by type

Other models to consider

Research Similar Vehicles