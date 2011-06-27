Vehicle overview

The unloved 2007 Chrysler Crossfire trudges forward as a largely forgotten legacy of the short-lived Mercedes-Benz/Chrysler union. Touted as a winning combination of American styling and German engineering, the Crossfire is in reality a reskinned previous-generation Mercedes-Benz SLK roadster, which debuted in 1997. The only significant difference is that the Crossfire gets either a fixed roof or a ragtop in place of the SLK's retractable hardtop. This formula may have generated some excitement back when the Crossfire first came out, but that was 2004, and this is now. Today, buyers can choose from a plethora of sport coupes that perform much better than the antiquated Crossfire. If your heart is set on the Chrysler, though, you'll at least enjoy the hefty discounts that are likely on this unloved model.

If you know anyone who doubts that beauty is only skin deep, ask them if they've ever heard of the Crossfire. From a primordial recirculating-ball steering system to an ancient 3.2-liter 215-horsepower V6, the Crossfire's spec sheet isn't pretty by contemporary standards. Furthermore, the interior is cramped, and the old-school switchgear will remind you of the '90s -- which isn't surprising, since it was lifted straight out of the old SLK. Only the Crossfire's distinctive sheet metal distinguishes it as a product of the present decade.

Nonetheless, there are some things to be said in the Crossfire's favor. Thanks to some German know-how, the Crossfire coupe imparts an impressive sense of solidity that belies its age. Its meaty tires offer sports carlike adhesion, even though the archaic steering system never feels reassuring. And the Crossfire's acceleration remains adequate for its class, which is surprising in light of its aged components.

Trouble is, the Crossfire's $35K price tag puts it in fast and cutting-edge company. The Nissan 350Z/Infiniti G35 cousins, for example, boast markedly better performance for the same or less money. If you're drawn to the Crossfire's Germanic roots, the similarly packaged BMW Z4 starts around this price point. So does the coupe version of the BMW 328i. The Crossfire may cut a dashing figure, but it's outclassed by the competition in just about every other way.