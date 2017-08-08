Used 2007 Chrysler Crossfire for Sale Near Me

36 listings
  • 2007 Chrysler Crossfire Limited in Dark Blue
    used

    2007 Chrysler Crossfire Limited

    115,580 miles
    No accidents, 3 Owners, Lease

    $6,500

    Details
  • 2006 Chrysler Crossfire Limited in Yellow
    used

    2006 Chrysler Crossfire Limited

    23,559 miles
    No accidents, 4 Owners, Personal Use

    $15,777

    Details
  • 2008 Chrysler Crossfire Limited in Dark Blue
    used

    2008 Chrysler Crossfire Limited

    16,894 miles
    No accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use

    $18,900

    Details
  • 2006 Chrysler Crossfire in Red
    used

    2006 Chrysler Crossfire

    31,989 miles
    No accidents, 5 Owners, Corporate Fleet

    $13,777

    Details
  • 2006 Chrysler Crossfire Limited in White
    used

    2006 Chrysler Crossfire Limited

    66,995 miles
    1 Accident, 2 Owners, Personal Use

    $8,990

    Details
  • 2008 Chrysler Crossfire Limited in Gray
    used

    2008 Chrysler Crossfire Limited

    89,867 miles

    $9,910

    Details
  • 2006 Chrysler Crossfire Limited in White
    used

    2006 Chrysler Crossfire Limited

    123,779 miles
    1 Accident, 5 Owners, Rental Use

    $6,990

    Details
  • 2008 Chrysler Crossfire Limited in Silver
    used

    2008 Chrysler Crossfire Limited

    48,278 miles
    No accidents, 3 Owners, Corporate Fleet

    $10,999

    Details
  • 2008 Chrysler Crossfire Limited in Gray
    used

    2008 Chrysler Crossfire Limited

    118,602 miles
    No accidents, 4 Owners, Lease

    $7,998

    Details
  • 2005 Chrysler Crossfire Limited in White
    used

    2005 Chrysler Crossfire Limited

    67,929 miles
    No accidents, 2 Owners, Personal Use

    $6,925

    $2,127 Below Market
    Details
  • 2005 Chrysler Crossfire SRT-6 in Dark Blue
    used

    2005 Chrysler Crossfire SRT-6

    10,087 miles
    No accidents, 2 Owners, Personal Use

    $28,990

    Details
  • 2005 Chrysler Crossfire Limited in Dark Blue
    used

    2005 Chrysler Crossfire Limited

    38,049 miles
    No accidents, 2 Owners, Personal Use

    $13,990

    $396 Below Market
    Details
  • 2005 Chrysler Crossfire SRT-6 in Dark Blue
    used

    2005 Chrysler Crossfire SRT-6

    11,516 miles
    No accidents, 1 Owner, Lease

    $28,990

    Details
  • 2005 Chrysler Crossfire Limited in White
    used

    2005 Chrysler Crossfire Limited

    18,121 miles
    No accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use

    $17,900

    Details
  • 2005 Chrysler Crossfire Limited in Gray
    used

    2005 Chrysler Crossfire Limited

    44,570 miles
    No accidents, 2 Owners, Personal Use

    $13,900

    Details
  • 2005 Chrysler Crossfire Limited in Black
    used

    2005 Chrysler Crossfire Limited

    58,000 miles
    Title issue, 3 Owners, Corporate Fleet

    $9,995

    Details
  • 2005 Chrysler Crossfire Limited in Yellow
    used

    2005 Chrysler Crossfire Limited

    20,394 miles
    No accidents, 2 Owners, Personal Use

    $18,900

    Details
  • 2005 Chrysler Crossfire Limited in Dark Blue
    used

    2005 Chrysler Crossfire Limited

    70,970 miles
    1 Accident, 3 Owners, Corporate Fleet

    $8,999

    Details

Consumer Reviews for the Chrysler Crossfire

Overall Consumer Rating
4.821 Reviews
  • 5
    (81%)
  • 4
    (19%)
2007 Chrysler Crossfire-Pretty wonderful
Gene Randall,08/08/2017
Limited 2dr Hatchback (3.2L 6cyl 6M)
Make sure it has good all season tires-Goodyear has a set. These tires are very expensive. Make sure no fluid leaks, radiator secure, lighting all works properly, Tmps light works properly. I have had two of these cars and both reports a false positive. Eventually was able to sort the problem-two tires were under inflated-light will signal with this condition. If one low then waits until that tire is 25% low. I had a convertable and now have a coupe. I personally perfer the coupe. The convertable is fun and may handle a bit better. Both cars pull one "G" on the skid path. Steering is a little old fashion-recirculating ball instead of rack and pinion. However this is a solid car with Mercedes running gear, driveline and gauges and switchgear. So if you are looking for a Mercedes vehucle without cash outlay then this is the car for you. I paid $7000.00 for each one- the coupe is a 2007 and has 78000 miles, the convertable was a 2005 and had 105000 miles. I would recomend that you buy the lowest milage car you can find. Also check service records and make sure proper oil changes are made . 8.5 quarts of Mobile one full synthetic. Also make sure that it has always been filled with premium gas-otherwise can cause engiene issues. Also might want to replace the Key Fob cases- can be had on Amazon for 10.00 each.
