Used 2007 Chrysler Crossfire for Sale Near Me

Make sure it has good all season tires-Goodyear has a set. These tires are very expensive. Make sure no fluid leaks, radiator secure, lighting all works properly, Tmps light works properly. I have had two of these cars and both reports a false positive. Eventually was able to sort the problem-two tires were under inflated-light will signal with this condition. If one low then waits until that tire is 25% low. I had a convertable and now have a coupe. I personally perfer the coupe. The convertable is fun and may handle a bit better. Both cars pull one "G" on the skid path. Steering is a little old fashion-recirculating ball instead of rack and pinion. However this is a solid car with Mercedes running gear, driveline and gauges and switchgear. So if you are looking for a Mercedes vehucle without cash outlay then this is the car for you. I paid $7000.00 for each one- the coupe is a 2007 and has 78000 miles, the convertable was a 2005 and had 105000 miles. I would recomend that you buy the lowest milage car you can find. Also check service records and make sure proper oil changes are made . 8.5 quarts of Mobile one full synthetic. Also make sure that it has always been filled with premium gas-otherwise can cause engiene issues. Also might want to replace the Key Fob cases- can be had on Amazon for 10.00 each.

