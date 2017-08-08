Used 2007 Chrysler Crossfire for Sale Near Me
36 listings
- 115,580 milesNo accidents, 3 Owners, Lease
$6,500
- 23,559 milesNo accidents, 4 Owners, Personal Use
$15,777
- 16,894 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use
$18,900
- 31,989 milesNo accidents, 5 Owners, Corporate Fleet
$13,777
- 66,995 miles1 Accident, 2 Owners, Personal Use
$8,990
- 89,867 miles
$9,910
- 123,779 miles1 Accident, 5 Owners, Rental Use
$6,990
- 48,278 milesNo accidents, 3 Owners, Corporate Fleet
$10,999
- 118,602 milesNo accidents, 4 Owners, Lease
$7,998
- 67,929 milesNo accidents, 2 Owners, Personal Use
$6,925$2,127 Below Market
- 10,087 milesNo accidents, 2 Owners, Personal Use
$28,990
- 38,049 milesNo accidents, 2 Owners, Personal Use
$13,990$396 Below Market
- 11,516 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Lease
$28,990
- 18,121 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use
$17,900
- 44,570 milesNo accidents, 2 Owners, Personal Use
$13,900
- 58,000 milesTitle issue, 3 Owners, Corporate Fleet
$9,995
- 20,394 milesNo accidents, 2 Owners, Personal Use
$18,900
- 70,970 miles1 Accident, 3 Owners, Corporate Fleet
$8,999
Gene Randall,08/08/2017
Limited 2dr Hatchback (3.2L 6cyl 6M)
Make sure it has good all season tires-Goodyear has a set. These tires are very expensive. Make sure no fluid leaks, radiator secure, lighting all works properly, Tmps light works properly. I have had two of these cars and both reports a false positive. Eventually was able to sort the problem-two tires were under inflated-light will signal with this condition. If one low then waits until that tire is 25% low. I had a convertable and now have a coupe. I personally perfer the coupe. The convertable is fun and may handle a bit better. Both cars pull one "G" on the skid path. Steering is a little old fashion-recirculating ball instead of rack and pinion. However this is a solid car with Mercedes running gear, driveline and gauges and switchgear. So if you are looking for a Mercedes vehucle without cash outlay then this is the car for you. I paid $7000.00 for each one- the coupe is a 2007 and has 78000 miles, the convertable was a 2005 and had 105000 miles. I would recomend that you buy the lowest milage car you can find. Also check service records and make sure proper oil changes are made . 8.5 quarts of Mobile one full synthetic. Also make sure that it has always been filled with premium gas-otherwise can cause engiene issues. Also might want to replace the Key Fob cases- can be had on Amazon for 10.00 each.
