The promise of DaimlerChrysler has often been one of cars with German engineering and American styling. As a prime example, look no further than the 2006 Chrysler Crossfire. The Crossfire's distinctive exterior styling is a hallmark of Chrysler innovation but underneath is a considerable amount of hardware cribbed from the first-generation Mercedes-Benz SLK roadster.

Even though it's been a few years now since the car's introduction, the Crossfire still looks fresh. Alas, the regular Crossfire's driving dynamics don't quite match what the styling would seem to promise. While it can be fun to drive on a twisty road, the lack of low-end torque and imprecise steering can be letdowns for more demanding drivers. The Crossfire is better at delivering a smooth, quiet highway ride that allows either the coupe or the convertible to be an excellent candidate for an intimate weekend getaway.

If that sounds like a dull way to spend Saturday and Sunday, the 2006 Crossfire SRT-6 should better suit your fast-paced fancy. Based on the AMG version of the old SLK, the SRT-6 coupe and convertible effectively quell any complaints for lack of power. Thanks to its 330-horsepower supercharged V6, this Crossfire can get to 60 mph in about 5 seconds. In addition to its special engine, the Crossfire SRT-6 benefits from 40 percent firmer spring rates and dampers, larger brake rotors and wheels, and a prominent rear spoiler.

For buyers looking for a guilty pleasure that doesn't eat up as much of their retirement savings as European brands, the 2006 Chrysler Crossfire might be worth a look. However, the car's aged underpinnings don't do it any favors, especially in regard to driving dynamics and interior design. Make sure you test-drive competitors like the Chevrolet Corvette and Porsche Cayman before making a decision.