Consumer Rating
(18)
2006 Chrysler Crossfire Review

Type:

Pros & Cons

  • Sleek and sexy styling, tight handling, strong acceleration in SRT-6 version, comfortable cabin, coupe's quiet ride.
  • Needs more low-end torque, imprecise steering, SRT-6's harsh ride, some interior surfaces feel cheap, tiny stereo buttons.
Edmunds' Expert Review

Even though the 2006 Chrysler Crossfire falls short of German sport coupes and roadsters in terms of athleticism and refinement, it nevertheless presents an interesting alternative with its one-of-a-kind style and likable compromise between highway comfort and sporty dynamics. The SRT-6 version ups the performance level considerably, but its harsh ride can be punishing for everyday use.

Vehicle overview

The promise of DaimlerChrysler has often been one of cars with German engineering and American styling. As a prime example, look no further than the 2006 Chrysler Crossfire. The Crossfire's distinctive exterior styling is a hallmark of Chrysler innovation but underneath is a considerable amount of hardware cribbed from the first-generation Mercedes-Benz SLK roadster.

Even though it's been a few years now since the car's introduction, the Crossfire still looks fresh. Alas, the regular Crossfire's driving dynamics don't quite match what the styling would seem to promise. While it can be fun to drive on a twisty road, the lack of low-end torque and imprecise steering can be letdowns for more demanding drivers. The Crossfire is better at delivering a smooth, quiet highway ride that allows either the coupe or the convertible to be an excellent candidate for an intimate weekend getaway.

If that sounds like a dull way to spend Saturday and Sunday, the 2006 Crossfire SRT-6 should better suit your fast-paced fancy. Based on the AMG version of the old SLK, the SRT-6 coupe and convertible effectively quell any complaints for lack of power. Thanks to its 330-horsepower supercharged V6, this Crossfire can get to 60 mph in about 5 seconds. In addition to its special engine, the Crossfire SRT-6 benefits from 40 percent firmer spring rates and dampers, larger brake rotors and wheels, and a prominent rear spoiler.

For buyers looking for a guilty pleasure that doesn't eat up as much of their retirement savings as European brands, the 2006 Chrysler Crossfire might be worth a look. However, the car's aged underpinnings don't do it any favors, especially in regard to driving dynamics and interior design. Make sure you test-drive competitors like the Chevrolet Corvette and Porsche Cayman before making a decision.

2006 Chrysler Crossfire models

The 2006 Chrysler Crossfire is available in coupe and convertible body styles, both of which seat two and come in base, Limited and SRT-6 trim. Base models come with such features as dual-zone manual air-conditioning, a four-speaker CD stereo, cloth upholstery, a height-adjustable driver seat, leather-wrapped steering wheel, full power accessories and, on convertibles, a power top with rear glass defroster. Limited models add power-adjustable leather seats with heaters, tire-pressure monitor and an eight-speaker, 240-watt Infinity stereo system. The SRT-6 adds 18-inch wheels up front and 19-inchers in back and Nappa Pearl leather seats with Alcantara suede inserts amongst its many performance upgrades.

2006 Highlights

A Special Edition package is new this year, and includes exclusive Inferno Red paint and unique exterior styling enhancements.

Performance & mpg

Base Crossfire models are powered by a Mercedes-engineered 3.2-liter V6 that produces 215 hp and 229 pound-feet of torque. Base coupes are available only with a six-speed manual transmission, while other Crossfires can be had with either the manual or a five-speed automatic. SRT-6 performance comes courtesy of a supercharged, 3.2-liter V6 with 330 hp and 310 lb-ft of torque. The only transmission choice is a sport-oriented five-speed automatic with manual-shift capability.

Safety

Standard safety equipment on the 2006 Chrysler Crossfire includes four-wheel antilock disc brakes with brake assist, traction and stability control and side airbags that protect passengers' heads and torsos. A tire-pressure monitor is standard on the Limited and SRT-6.

Driving

Although capable of respectable 0-to-60-mph times in the high-6-second range, neither the regular 2006 Chrysler Crossfire coupe nor roadster feels especially fast. Low-end torque is lacking, with most of the usable power available between 3,000 and 5,000 rpm. The V6's power delivery is relatively smooth, but this isn't an engine that begs to be run to redline. The Crossfire's stiff body structure and oversize tires give it crisp handling characteristics when exercised on back roads. The steering is light on feedback and precision compared to cars like the BMW Z4 and Audi TT, but as it is, the Crossfire is fun enough to toss around on a twisty road.

The SRT-6 does manage to bump the thrill meter up several notches, albeit at the cost of ride quality, as the SRT-6 has, without a doubt, one of the stiffest rides we've experienced. Power is plentiful at all speeds, with 90 percent of peak torque available from 2,300 to 6,200 rpm. The engine provides a delightful soundtrack under full throttle, yet will cruise down the highway in relative silence. Skimming off speed is no problem, as larger brakes provide excellent pedal and short stopping distances. The real fun begins when the road turns twisty, as the SRT-6 exhibits a flat attitude through the corners while its massive tires provide immense grip.

Interior

Both the coupe and convertible offer comfortable accommodations for two adults. Getting into the coupe is a little tricky because of the low roof that curves down to meet the side windows, but once inside, headroom is plentiful due to the car's domed shape. Unfortunately, rearward visibility is seriously limited.

The handsome two-tone cockpit features basically the same layout as the first-generation SLK. Peer closely at its metallic trim and you'll see that most of it is merely plastic with a silver finish. Moreover, the outdated Mercedes stereo head unit has numerous small, unlabeled buttons that are difficult to use. As in most two-seaters, you shouldn't expect to load more than a couple of duffel bags into either the coupe or convertible. In the SRT-6, a fair amount of tire noise tends to spoil freeway cruising.

Consumer reviews

Read what other owners think about the 2006 Chrysler Crossfire.

5(83%)
4(11%)
3(6%)
2(0%)
1(0%)
4.8
18 reviews
Trending topics in reviews

Most helpful consumer reviews

She is 100% Merc & Chrysler in name only
Aldo,08/01/2010
She & i say She, is a Peregrine Falcon. On the highway, all other cars for her are pigeons, with the exception of a few eagles. She is 100% pure German Mercedes, with with nothing of Chrysler in her, except the name. For those that don't believe, lift her hood & check out the 12 spark plugs on her 6 cylinder engine. And what a fine engine she has! It pulls like a turbine fed small locomotive, just like her 8 cylinder big brothers! Love her!
A fun loving beauty!
Cincinnati Slim,04/21/2007
This is such a cool little car! Beautiful, impractical, cramped and hard to see out and I'm just crazy about it. Like a super hot girlfriend, you overlook her bad habits because you're having so much fun! Some car reviewers have said the car's chassis and brakes are so good that It could use more power. I'm sure not complaining. I think it's a blast to drive yet, unlike most performance cars I've had, it is very forgiving. The ESP/Traction Control/ABS systems work very well especially in bad weather. It really makes you feel like a hero.
What a deal
rampage,02/10/2008
I bought this on a whim when I was looking for a Mazda 3 wagon a year ago. The $19k price tag was a deal maker. Driving it is a treat and I'm still impressed with its handling, braking and looks. The 6 speed manual taps the power in the engine efficiently and it feels great to be pressed back into the seat upon acceleration. The only drawback is that is does not go up icy hills well so it's garaged when it snows. My 6'3" tall husband cannot strech his legs out straight, but he is very willing to make the sacrafice. Cargo area is plentiful for everyday and weekend jaunts. I swore I would never own a Chrysler product but this is the best car I've ever had.
Beautiful Styling & a Great Ride
ShirazRoadster,10/18/2008
Bought the car last summer on a whim, $14k off the sticker price helps, right? The car is great once you get it out of first gear (they should have combined 1st and 2nd, you have to shift too quickly), has styling that gets a "Nice car!" at least once a day, and has gas mileage that is much better than I was expecting of around 22-24 mpg.
Features & Specs

MPG
15 city / 23 hwy
Seats 2
6-speed manual
Gas
215 hp @ 5700 rpm
MPG
15 city / 22 hwy
Seats 2
5-speed shiftable automatic
Gas
330 hp @ 6100 rpm
MPG
15 city / 23 hwy
Seats 2
6-speed manual
Gas
215 hp @ 5700 rpm
Safety

NHTSA Overall Rating

The National Highway Transportation Safety Administration offers independent analysis.
  • Frontal Barrier Crash Rating
    OverallNot Rated
    Driver5 / 5
    Passenger4 / 5
  • Side Crash Rating
    OverallNot Rated
  • Side Barrier Rating
    OverallNot Rated
    Driver5 / 5
    PassengerNot Rated
  • Combined Side Barrier & Pole Ratings
    Front SeatNot Rated
    Back SeatNot Rated
  • Rollover
    Rollover5 / 5
    Dynamic Test ResultNo Tip
    Risk Of RolloverNot Rated
Used 2006 Chrysler Crossfire Overview

The Used 2006 Chrysler Crossfire is offered in the following submodels: Crossfire Coupe, Crossfire Convertible, Crossfire SRT-6. Available styles include SRT-6 2dr Coupe (3.2L 6cyl S/C 5A), 2dr Coupe (3.2L 6cyl 6M), 2dr Convertible (3.2L 6cyl 6M), SRT-6 2dr Convertible (3.2L 6cyl S/C 5A), Limited 2dr Coupe (3.2L 6cyl 6M), and Limited 2dr Convertible (3.2L 6cyl 6M).

