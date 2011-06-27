  1. Home
  2. Chrysler
  3. Chrysler Crossfire
  4. Used 2006 Chrysler Crossfire
  5. Consumer Reviews

Used 2006 Chrysler Crossfire Consumer Reviews

More about the 2006 Crossfire
5(83%)4(11%)3(6%)2(0%)1(0%)
4.8
18 reviews
Write a review
See all Crossfires for sale
List Price Estimate
$3,912 - $7,397
Used Crossfire for Sale
None for sale nearby. Instead:
See all for sale
1234

Trending topics in reviews

Pros
Cons

She is 100% Merc & Chrysler in name only

Aldo, 08/01/2010
10 of 11 people found this review helpful

She & i say She, is a Peregrine Falcon. On the highway, all other cars for her are pigeons, with the exception of a few eagles. She is 100% pure German Mercedes, with with nothing of Chrysler in her, except the name. For those that don't believe, lift her hood & check out the 12 spark plugs on her 6 cylinder engine. And what a fine engine she has! It pulls like a turbine fed small locomotive, just like her 8 cylinder big brothers! Love her!

Report Abuse

A fun loving beauty!

Cincinnati Slim, 04/21/2007
5 of 5 people found this review helpful

This is such a cool little car! Beautiful, impractical, cramped and hard to see out and I'm just crazy about it. Like a super hot girlfriend, you overlook her bad habits because you're having so much fun! Some car reviewers have said the car's chassis and brakes are so good that It could use more power. I'm sure not complaining. I think it's a blast to drive yet, unlike most performance cars I've had, it is very forgiving. The ESP/Traction Control/ABS systems work very well especially in bad weather. It really makes you feel like a hero.

Report Abuse

What a deal

rampage, 02/10/2008
4 of 4 people found this review helpful

I bought this on a whim when I was looking for a Mazda 3 wagon a year ago. The $19k price tag was a deal maker. Driving it is a treat and I'm still impressed with its handling, braking and looks. The 6 speed manual taps the power in the engine efficiently and it feels great to be pressed back into the seat upon acceleration. The only drawback is that is does not go up icy hills well so it's garaged when it snows. My 6'3" tall husband cannot strech his legs out straight, but he is very willing to make the sacrafice. Cargo area is plentiful for everyday and weekend jaunts. I swore I would never own a Chrysler product but this is the best car I've ever had.

Report Abuse

Beautiful Styling & a Great Ride

ShirazRoadster, 10/18/2008
4 of 5 people found this review helpful

Bought the car last summer on a whim, $14k off the sticker price helps, right? The car is great once you get it out of first gear (they should have combined 1st and 2nd, you have to shift too quickly), has styling that gets a "Nice car!" at least once a day, and has gas mileage that is much better than I was expecting of around 22-24 mpg.

Report Abuse

Awesome!

Shagfire, 08/19/2007
2 of 2 people found this review helpful

I've only had the car a couple of weeks, but it is a blast to drive! It gets a lot of looks from passersby. This car comes highly recommended by all agents in the car industry that we have spoken to. I look forward to many years of driving this sweet little beauty.

Report Abuse
1234
Items per page:
51050
Write a review
See all Crossfires for sale

Related Used 2006 Chrysler Crossfire info

Shop used vehicles in your area

Popular new car reviews and ratings

Vehicle rankings by type

Other models to consider

Research Similar Vehicles