Used 1998 Chrysler Concorde Features & Specs

More about the 1998 Concorde
Overview
See Concorde Inventory
Engine TypeGasGas
Transmission4-speed automatic4-speed automatic
Drive TypeFront wheel driveFront wheel drive
CylindersV6V6
Combined MPG2022
Drivetrain
Drive typeFront wheel driveFront wheel drive
Transmission4-speed automatic4-speed automatic
Fuel & MPG
EPA mileage est. (cty/hwy)17/26 mpg18/28 mpg
Range in miles (cty/hwy)289.0/442.0 mi.306.0/476.0 mi.
Fuel tank capacity17.0 gal.17.0 gal.
Combined MPG2022
Fuel typeRegular unleadedRegular unleaded
Engine
Torque222 lb-ft @ 4000 rpm188 lb-ft @ 4900 rpm
Base engine size3.2 l2.7 l
Horsepower220 hp @ 6600 rpm200 hp @ 6000 rpm
Turning circle37.6 ft.37.6 ft.
Base engine typeGasGas
CylindersV6V6
Safety
head airbagsNot availableNot available
side-mounted airbagsNot availableNot available
Front Seats
Front head room38.3 in.38.3 in.
Front leg room42.2 in.42.2 in.
Front hip room56.4 in.56.4 in.
Front shoulder room59.1 in.59.1 in.
Rear Seats
Rear head room37.2 in.37.2 in.
Rear hip Room56.8 in.56.8 in.
Rear leg room41.6 in.41.6 in.
Rear shoulder room58.4 in.58.4 in.
Measurements
Length209.1 in.209.1 in.
Maximum towing capacity2000 lbs.1500 lbs.
Curb weight3531 lbs.3451 lbs.
Cargo capacity, all seats in place18.7 cu.ft.18.7 cu.ft.
Ground clearance5.1 in.5.1 in.
Height55.9 in.55.9 in.
Wheel base113.0 in.113.0 in.
Width74.7 in.74.7 in.
