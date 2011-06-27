Used 1998 Chrysler Concorde Features & Specs
|Overview
|Engine Type
|Gas
|Gas
|Transmission
|4-speed automatic
|4-speed automatic
|Drive Type
|Front wheel drive
|Front wheel drive
|Cylinders
|V6
|V6
|Combined MPG
|20
|22
|Drivetrain
|Drive type
|Front wheel drive
|Front wheel drive
|Transmission
|4-speed automatic
|4-speed automatic
|Fuel & MPG
|EPA mileage est. (cty/hwy)
|17/26 mpg
|18/28 mpg
|Range in miles (cty/hwy)
|289.0/442.0 mi.
|306.0/476.0 mi.
|Fuel tank capacity
|17.0 gal.
|17.0 gal.
|Combined MPG
|20
|22
|Fuel type
|Regular unleaded
|Regular unleaded
|Engine
|Torque
|222 lb-ft @ 4000 rpm
|188 lb-ft @ 4900 rpm
|Base engine size
|3.2 l
|2.7 l
|Horsepower
|220 hp @ 6600 rpm
|200 hp @ 6000 rpm
|Turning circle
|37.6 ft.
|37.6 ft.
|Base engine type
|Gas
|Gas
|Cylinders
|V6
|V6
|Safety
|head airbags
|Not available
|Not available
|side-mounted airbags
|Not available
|Not available
|Front Seats
|Front head room
|38.3 in.
|38.3 in.
|Front leg room
|42.2 in.
|42.2 in.
|Front hip room
|56.4 in.
|56.4 in.
|Front shoulder room
|59.1 in.
|59.1 in.
|Rear Seats
|Rear head room
|37.2 in.
|37.2 in.
|Rear hip Room
|56.8 in.
|56.8 in.
|Rear leg room
|41.6 in.
|41.6 in.
|Rear shoulder room
|58.4 in.
|58.4 in.
|Measurements
|Length
|209.1 in.
|209.1 in.
|Maximum towing capacity
|2000 lbs.
|1500 lbs.
|Curb weight
|3531 lbs.
|3451 lbs.
|Cargo capacity, all seats in place
|18.7 cu.ft.
|18.7 cu.ft.
|Ground clearance
|5.1 in.
|5.1 in.
|Height
|55.9 in.
|55.9 in.
|Wheel base
|113.0 in.
|113.0 in.
|Width
|74.7 in.
|74.7 in.
