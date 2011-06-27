2019 Chrysler 300 Sedan Consumer Reviews
Love my 300
This car gets 33 miles to gallon on highway.
2019 the beast chrysler 300 sport
It's Awesome if you want a 4 door sedan look no more . Its here sport model it looks like a Bentley in and out and jas an awesome stereo its fast and very quiet inside.. you can whisper to your partner and still hear the leather is great and well.made and the wheels are 20 inches. It's on the Mercedes Benz platform that chrysler had with dalmer we paid $46000.00 love it. It also has lane control brake control everything you want ..if it had Mercedes on the outside it would be $80.000.00
I got a great deal from a great car dealer ship (
Look for the car you want,shop around and know how much you want to pay.Dont be afraid to question the price.
Best Ever.
Is Been three weeks since I bought my New 300 Touring sport package, and I'm Loving it. I'm still Impressed with this vehicle. It's my second one. My first one was a 2010 Touring also. Hope they continue in the near future, I'm Looking forward.
Old School Elegance Meets Sport Specs
I loved the car! Interior appointments met expectations raised by the styling. Acceleration was good, the interactive communication system was possibly the best offered, and fit and finish were above average. The ride was firm and controlled yet comfortable, as you would expect in a luxury model.
