2019 Chrysler 300 Sedan Consumer Reviews

Love my 300

Cheri, 02/27/2019
Touring 4dr Sedan (3.6L 6cyl 8A)
34 of 36 people found this review helpful

This car gets 33 miles to gallon on highway.

Safety
Technology
Performance
Interior
Comfort
Reliability
Value
2019 the beast chrysler 300 sport

Jedster, 12/11/2018
S 4dr Sedan (3.6L 6cyl 8A)
46 of 51 people found this review helpful

It's Awesome if you want a 4 door sedan look no more . Its here sport model it looks like a Bentley in and out and jas an awesome stereo its fast and very quiet inside.. you can whisper to your partner and still hear the leather is great and well.made and the wheels are 20 inches. It's on the Mercedes Benz platform that chrysler had with dalmer we paid $46000.00 love it. It also has lane control brake control everything you want ..if it had Mercedes on the outside it would be $80.000.00

Safety
Technology
Performance
Interior
Comfort
Reliability
Value
I got a great deal from a great car dealer ship (

Alberto Renteria, 02/10/2019
Touring 4dr Sedan (3.6L 6cyl 8A)
30 of 35 people found this review helpful

Look for the car you want,shop around and know how much you want to pay.Dont be afraid to question the price.

Safety
Technology
Performance
Interior
Comfort
Reliability
Value
Best Ever.

Edward Diaz, 10/11/2019
Touring 4dr Sedan (3.6L 6cyl 8A)
5 of 5 people found this review helpful

Is Been three weeks since I bought my New 300 Touring sport package, and I'm Loving it. I'm still Impressed with this vehicle. It's my second one. My first one was a 2010 Touring also. Hope they continue in the near future, I'm Looking forward.

Safety
Technology
Performance
Interior
Comfort
Reliability
Value
Old School Elegance Meets Sport Specs

Car Doctor, 11/21/2019
Touring 4dr Sedan (3.6L 6cyl 8A)
4 of 4 people found this review helpful

I loved the car! Interior appointments met expectations raised by the styling. Acceleration was good, the interactive communication system was possibly the best offered, and fit and finish were above average. The ride was firm and controlled yet comfortable, as you would expect in a luxury model.

