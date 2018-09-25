  1. Home
Edmunds Rating
7.6 / 10
Consumer Rating
(15)

2019 Chrysler 300 Sedan

What’s new

  • No significant changes for 2019
  • Part of the second 300 generation introduced for 2011

Pros & Cons

  • Cabin is quiet, with an upscale look and feel
  • Available V8 engine suits the car's personality well
  • Touchscreen technology interface is easy to use
  • Hard to see out the back because of small rear window and thick roof pillars
  • V8 engine is limited to two trim levels
MSRP Starting at
$29,470
2019 Chrysler 300 Sedan pricing

Which 300 does Edmunds recommend?

Chrysler used to offer a wide assortment of 300 configurations, but these days the lineup is pared down. We say go for the 300 Limited. It comes standard with a lot of features you'll probably want from a premium sedan, such as leather upholstery and heated and ventilated front seats. Consider getting the optional SafetyTec Plus package for its advanced driver safety features.

Edmunds' Expert Review

Overall rating

7.6 / 10

The 2019 Chrysler 300 might announce itself loudly, both through sharp exterior lines and the rumble of an available V8 engine. But one of its best qualities is how well it shuts out the noise and bumpy roads along the daily commute. The 300's appeal continues with its modern tech features. The infotainment system ranks as one of our favorites with its large touchscreen interface, wide range of features, and quick responses. We also like the two available premium sound systems as well as a full set of driver assistance features such as forward collision warning and adaptive cruise control.

Detroit once stamped out big rear-wheel-drive sedans like the Chrysler 300 at a torrid pace. These days, it's hard to find a car that truly competes with it. Domestic counterparts such as the Buick LaCrosse or the Chevrolet Impala are similarly big and stately, but they lack the 300's rear-wheel drive and V8 muscle. The Genesis G80 is a close analog since it offers similarly blissful isolation in a rear-wheel-drive package and an optional V8. Ultimately, the 300's core appeal is that there's nothing else quite like it on the road today.

2019 Chrysler 300 models

The 2019 Chrysler 300 is a full-size sedan available in four trim levels: 300 Touring, 300S, 300 Limited and 300C. The Touring is decently equipped, while the 300S gets a few more features plus sportier handling. For the Limited, Chrysler adds more comfort-oriented features. The 300C tops the range with the most standard features as well as a V8 engine.

The standard engine in the Touring, S, and Limited trims is a 3.6-liter V6 (292 horsepower and 260 lb-ft). The same engine makes a bit more power in the 300S (300 hp and 264 lb-ft). An eight-speed automatic transmission is standard, as is rear-wheel drive. All-wheel drive is optional. Optional for the 300S and standard for the 300C is a 5.7-liter V8 (363 hp and 394 lb-ft) with the eight-speed automatic and rear-wheel drive only. 

The 300 Touring base trim comes nicely equipped with features that include 17-inch wheels (19-inch wheels for all-wheel-drive models), heated mirrors, an auto-dimming rearview mirror, a rearview camera, keyless entry and ignition, dual-zone automatic climate control, a leather-wrapped steering wheel, and a power-adjustable driver's seat. Tech features include an 8.4-inch touchscreen interface, Apple CarPlay and Android Auto, and a six-speaker sound system with two USB ports and satellite radio.

The main option package to consider for the Touring is the Driver Convenience Group package, which includes 18-inch wheels, a comfort-tuned suspension, LED foglights and remote start.

The sport-oriented 300S comes with 20-inch wheels with performance tires (19s with AWD), a sport-tuned suspension (RWD only), heated and power-adjustable front seats, leather upholstery, LED foglights, remote start and transmission paddle shifters. On the rear-wheel-drive 300S, you can opt for the 5.7-liter V8 engine.

Moving up to the 300 Limited brings heated and ventilated front seats, heated rear seats, a power-adjustable and heated steering wheel, driver-seat memory settings and an auto-dimming driver-side mirror.

Finally, the 300C comes standard with 20-inch wheels, adaptive xenon headlights, heated and cooled front cupholders, upgraded leather upholstery and an upgraded steering wheel.

A panoramic sunroof is optional across the range of trim levels, and many of the upper trim features are available on the lower trims as stand-alone options or via various packages. Other options to be on the lookout for (depending on the trim level) include a navigation system, a nine-speaker Alpine or a 19-speaker Harman Kardon premium sound system, and a power rear window sunshade.

Available on all but the Touring trim is the SafetyTec Plus package, which includes front and rear parking sensors, automatic high beams, automatic wipers, lane keeping assist, adaptive cruise control, blind-spot monitoring, rear cross-traffic alert, and a forward collision mitigation system with automatic emergency braking.

Trim tested

Each vehicle typically comes in multiple versions that are fundamentally similar. The ratings in this review are based on our full test of the Chrysler 300S (5.7-liter V8 | 8-speed automatic | RWD).

Scorecard

Overall7.6 / 10
Driving7.5
Comfort7.5
Interior8.0
Utility7.5
Technology8.0

Driving

7.5
Don't let the "S" fool you; this is no sport sedan. It may have summer tires and a stiff suspension, but any sporting intentions are purely coincidental. No, this is a sport touring sedan built for gobbling up the miles on long, open roads. It comes with a V6, but the optional V8 is sublime. Get it.

Acceleration

8.0
The optional 363-horsepower Hemi V8 excels at moving the 4,441-pound 300S sedan. Zero to 60 mph takes 5.7 seconds and the big V8's power delivery is so smooth as to be almost underwhelming, but smooth upshifts, full-throated exhaust rumble and a mild neck whip tell you otherwise.

Braking

7.5
The brakes ease the 300S to a stop smoothly, and the brake pedal reacts readily to a light touch. Our 60-0 mph panic-stop test led to little more than mild nosedive when we jumped on the pedal, and the sticky summer tires that came on our 300S brought it to rest in just 110 feet.

Steering

7.0
The steering feels good on-center at highway speed, with solid heft adding stability for lane changes. The weight and resistance lighten up at slower parking lot speeds as well. But the steering is slightly numb, which reminds us that this is no sport sedan, but rather a big touring cruiser.

Handling

7.0
The stiff suspension and sticky tires give the 300S about as much ability as it could ever have when the road gets tight. The taut suspension prevents excessive body roll, but the firm settings and sticky tires can only do so much in the presence of so much mass. This is not a light and nimble car.

Drivability

8.0
This V8 is exceptionally smooth and powerful, while the eight-speed transmission always finds the right gear. Paddle shifters give you the choice to do it yourself, and the shift response is swift and smooth. This big car expertly blends snappy response with big-car civility.

Comfort

7.5
We've criticized older 300 sedans for a wallowy ride, but the 300S errs on the side of firm sportiness, to its detriment. The constant tension in the car's ride is out of character with its core mission as a stately sedan. That said, this is a supremely quiet car with comfortable seats.

Seat comfort

8.0
The seats are wide in the Chrysler 300, and they're comfortably shaped and supportive over the long haul. The 300S has sport seats with prominent-looking bolsters, but they still ride comfortably and don't feel hard or confining. They're more show than go, which is fine for an interstate cruiser.

Ride comfort

6.5
The 300S rides stiff enough on the road — especially a rough road — that your less car-enthusiast passengers are likely to notice. The sound of road impacts is nicely muted, but the shocks and vibrations transfer into the cabin easily. We expect that non-S 300 models will fare better in this area.

Noise & vibration

8.5
The phrase "quiet as a tomb" applies. Road noise struggles to enter the cabin, and wind noise only fares a bit better as it rushes over the pillars. This is where the 300S excels in delivering on its luxury premise. It's quiet enough that you may end up driving faster than you intended.

Climate control

7.5
The cabin heats up and cools down with impressive speed, and the main tactile controls are simple to see and use at a glance. Less commonly used detail functions are built into touchscreen menu. The seats also heat and cool with impressive speed, but our test car's heated steering wheel didn't work that well.

Interior

8.0
Big on the outside, big on the inside — the 300 adheres to this classic formula. It earns high marks for ease of entry and exit, a solid driving position, straightforward controls and copious passenger space. The main downside is the iffy visibility that results from its chunky styling.

Ease of use

8.0
Most major controls are nicely placed and easy to understand at a glance. Less common functions such as seat heaters/coolers are nested in Uconnect touchscreen menus and take some familiarity. But even here the buttons are large and the menus are clear. You won't struggle to understand this car.

Getting in/getting out

8.5
The big doors swing wide open, making for easy entry and exit for both front and rear passengers. The squared-off rear roofline helps avoid backseat ducking, too. Front seats have pronounced thigh bolsters for fostering a "sport seat" illusion, but they're pliable and easy to slide over.

Driving position

8.0
Just about anyone can settle in comfortably behind the wheel of a 300 thanks to the range of power seat adjustments and a generous tilt-and-telescoping steering column.

Roominess

8.5
This is the classic American sedan. It has rear-wheel drive and a big engine up front, yet it still offers ample space for shoulder room, headroom, legroom and hiproom. There is plenty of room to spread out in the 300S, even with five passengers. It's arguably the primary reason you buy a 300S.

Visibility

7.0
Rearward visibility is scarce due to a rising beltline and massive roof pillars. The side windows are nice and tall, but there are massive blind spots that necessitate careful and deliberate lane changes. The standard rearview camera comes in handy while in reverse, and the display is sharp and crisp.

Quality

8.0
Assembly appears tight and finished, with good cabin materials and attention to panel gaps. Tight seals are part of the reason this car is so quiet. It feels like a more expensive German or Japanese legacy luxury car.

Utility

7.5
A big trunk, split-and-folding rear seat, plenty of storage space and expansive rear-seat room make the 300S not just an excellent car for carrying passengers but also for cargo. The large but narrow trunk will inhale many things, but you'll need to consider how to arrange a full load.

Small-item storage

7.0
There is plenty of cup and bottle storage in the center console, rear armrest and door pockets. The wide bin below the armrest is good for stashing personal items including wallets, phones and sunglasses.

Cargo space

7.5
The 300's 16.3-cubic-foot trunk is decent for a big sedan. The 60/40-split folding rear seats add utility. But the liftover height is higher than average, and the trunk is a bit narrow between the wheels.

Child safety seat accommodation

7.5
There are three sets of LATCH anchor points across the back, and they're relatively easy to access. The rear seat is roomy enough that front passengers probably won't have to scoot forward. Three full-size seats can fit across the back, too. The generous rear door openings allow easy access.

Technology

8.0
Uconnect is one of the best infotainment systems available, both for its larger touchscreen and its intuitive interface that effectively mixes useful tactile controls with a touchscreen interface for deeper functions. Other highlights include crisp graphics and optional audio systems.

Smartphone integration

7.5
Apple CarPlay and Android Auto come standard, and that makes phone pairing a true plug-and-play activity. Standard Bluetooth pairing is simple, too. USB ports are clearly marked and easy to access.

Driver aids

8.0
Our tester came with optional driver aids including front and rear parking sensors, blind-spot warning and rear cross-traffic alert systems, and a full suite of collision avoidance features. Lane departure and lane-keeping assist systems were quite effective.

Voice control

7.5
The system requires a fairly standard adherence to specific syntax and works fine for placing calls, selecting audio functions, and finding a point of interest, but nothing much more sophisticated than that. Press and hold the button longer, however, and you'll get Siri through your paired iPhone.

5 star reviews: 87%
4 star reviews: 13%
3 star reviews: 0%
2 star reviews: 0%
1 star reviews: 0%
Average user rating: 4.9 stars based on 15 total reviews

Trending topics in reviews

  • appearance
  • comfort
  • spaciousness
  • seats
  • safety
  • fuel efficiency
  • wheels & tires
  • driving experience
  • road noise
  • value
  • technology
  • sound system
  • oil
  • infotainment system
  • interior
  • maintenance & parts
  • handling & steering

Most helpful consumer reviews

5 out of 5 stars, Love my 300
Cheri,
Touring 4dr Sedan (3.6L 6cyl 8A)

This car gets 33 miles to gallon on highway.

5 out of 5 stars, 2019 the beast chrysler 300 sport
Jedster,
S 4dr Sedan (3.6L 6cyl 8A)

It's Awesome if you want a 4 door sedan look no more . Its here sport model it looks like a Bentley in and out and jas an awesome stereo its fast and very quiet inside.. you can whisper to your partner and still hear the leather is great and well.made and the wheels are 20 inches. It's on the Mercedes Benz platform that chrysler had with dalmer we paid $46000.00 love it. It also has lane control brake control everything you want ..if it had Mercedes on the outside it would be $80.000.00

5 out of 5 stars, I got a great deal from a great car dealer ship (
Alberto Renteria,
Touring 4dr Sedan (3.6L 6cyl 8A)

Look for the car you want,shop around and know how much you want to pay.Dont be afraid to question the price.

5 out of 5 stars, Best Ever.
Edward Diaz,
Touring 4dr Sedan (3.6L 6cyl 8A)

Is Been three weeks since I bought my New 300 Touring sport package, and I'm Loving it. I'm still Impressed with this vehicle. It's my second one. My first one was a 2010 Touring also. Hope they continue in the near future, I'm Looking forward.

Features & Specs

Touring 4dr Sedan features & specs
Touring 4dr Sedan
3.6L 6cyl 8A
MSRP$29,470
MPG 19 city / 30 hwy
SeatingSeats 5
Transmission8-speed shiftable automatic
Horsepower292 hp @ 6350 rpm
S 4dr Sedan features & specs
S 4dr Sedan
3.6L 6cyl 8A
MSRP$36,645
MPG 19 city / 30 hwy
SeatingSeats 5
Transmission8-speed shiftable automatic
Horsepower300 hp @ 6350 rpm
Touring 4dr Sedan AWD features & specs
Touring 4dr Sedan AWD
3.6L 6cyl 8A
MSRP$31,970
MPG 18 city / 27 hwy
SeatingSeats 5
Transmission8-speed shiftable automatic
Horsepower292 hp @ 6350 rpm
S 4dr Sedan AWD features & specs
S 4dr Sedan AWD
3.6L 6cyl 8A
MSRP$39,145
MPG 18 city / 27 hwy
SeatingSeats 5
Transmission8-speed shiftable automatic
Horsepower300 hp @ 6350 rpm
See all 2019 Chrysler 300 Sedan features & specs

Safety

Our experts’ favorite 300 safety features:

Forward Collision Mitigation
Forward collision warning with automatic braking is optional on the 300, and it gets a Superior rating from the IIHS.
Lane Departure Warning
Optional lane departure warning and prevention warns drivers if they drift out of their lane and will even make minor steering corrections.
Uconnect Access
Uconnect Access (standard on the 300) includes automatic crash notification, roadside assistance and stolen vehicle assistance.

NHTSA Overall Rating 4 out of 5 stars

The National Highway Transportation Safety Administration offers independent analysis.

Frontal Barrier Crash RatingRating
Overall4 / 5
Driver4 / 5
Passenger4 / 5
Side Crash RatingRating
Overall5 / 5
Side Barrier RatingRating
Overall5 / 5
Driver4 / 5
Passenger5 / 5
Combined Side Barrier & Pole RatingsRating
Front Seat4 / 5
Back Seat5 / 5
RolloverRating
Rollover4 / 5
Dynamic Test ResultNo Tip
Risk Of Rollover11.3%
IIHS Rating

The Insurance Institute of Highway Safety uses extensive crash tests to determine car safety.

Side Impact Test
Good
Roof Strength Test
Good
Rear Crash Protection / Head Restraint
Good
IIHS Small Overlap Front TestNot Tested
Moderate Overlap Front Test
Good

Chrysler 300 vs. the competition

Chrysler 300 vs. Chevrolet Impala

These two large sedans both offer roomy and upscale interiors and are priced similarly. The Impala's styling is more subtle and understated and won't draw the same kind of attention that the 300 will — something many drivers may prefer. The key difference is that the Impala is a front-wheel-drive car and lacks the fundamental shove of the 300's rear-wheel-drive setup. Some drivers won't mind, but more performance-oriented drivers will notice the change.

Chrysler 300 vs. Genesis G80

Just as we're lamenting the demise of powerful rear-wheel-drive sedans with optional V8 engines, the Genesis G80 arrives to remind us all is not lost. The G8 straddles the line between mainstream luxury and more high-dollar, executive-class luxury. As such, it costs a little more than the 300, but you'll find it in the cabin detail, where everything has just a little more gravity and flair than the 300. A worthy competitor and worth a look.

Chrysler 300 vs. Dodge Charger

Despite the difference in appearance and name, the Dodge Charger and the Chrysler 300 are fundamentally the same vehicle underneath, offering similar drivetrains and entertainment features. They differ with intent: The Charger's array of high-output V8 engines aim for a sportier experience, and the 300's softer ride provides more comfort and refinement.

FAQ

Is the Chrysler 300 a good car?

The Edmunds experts tested the 2019 300 both on the road and at the track, giving it a 7.6 out of 10. You probably care about Chrysler 300 fuel economy, so it's important to know that the 300 gets an EPA-estimated 19 mpg to 23 mpg, depending on the configuration. What about cargo capacity? When you're thinking about carrying stuff in your new car, keep in mind that the 300 has 16.3 cubic feet of trunk space. And then there's safety and reliability. Edmunds has all the latest NHTSA and IIHS crash-test scores, plus industry-leading expert and consumer reviews to help you understand what it's like to own and maintain a Chrysler 300. Learn more

What's new in the 2019 Chrysler 300?

According to Edmunds’ car experts, here’s what’s new for the 2019 Chrysler 300:

  • No significant changes for 2019
  • Part of the second 300 generation introduced for 2011
Is the Chrysler 300 reliable?

To determine whether the Chrysler 300 is reliable, read Edmunds' authentic consumer reviews, which come from real owners and reveal what it's like to live with the 300. Look for specific complaints that keep popping up in the reviews, and be sure to compare the 300's average consumer rating to that of competing vehicles. Learn more

Is the 2019 Chrysler 300 a good car?

There's a lot to consider if you're wondering whether the 2019 Chrysler 300 is a good car. Edmunds' expert testing team reviewed the 2019 300 and gave it a 7.6 out of 10. Safety scores, fuel economy, cargo capacity and feature availability should all be factors in determining whether the 2019 300 is a good car for you. Learn more

How much should I pay for a 2019 Chrysler 300?

The least-expensive 2019 Chrysler 300 is the 2019 Chrysler 300 Touring 4dr Sedan (3.6L 6cyl 8A). Including destination charge, it arrives with a Manufacturer's Suggested Retail Price (MSRP) of about $29,470.

Other versions include:

  • Touring 4dr Sedan (3.6L 6cyl 8A) which starts at $29,470
  • S 4dr Sedan (3.6L 6cyl 8A) which starts at $36,645
  • Touring 4dr Sedan AWD (3.6L 6cyl 8A) which starts at $31,970
  • S 4dr Sedan AWD (3.6L 6cyl 8A) which starts at $39,145
  • C 4dr Sedan (5.7L 8cyl 8A) which starts at $41,945
  • Limited 4dr Sedan AWD (3.6L 6cyl 8A) which starts at $40,995
  • Limited 4dr Sedan (3.6L 6cyl 8A) which starts at $38,495
  • Touring L 4dr Sedan (3.6L 6cyl 8A) which starts at $33,115
  • Touring L 4dr Sedan AWD (3.6L 6cyl 8A) which starts at $35,615
What are the different models of Chrysler 300?

If you're interested in the Chrysler 300, the next question is, which 300 model is right for you? 300 variants include Touring 4dr Sedan (3.6L 6cyl 8A), S 4dr Sedan (3.6L 6cyl 8A), Touring 4dr Sedan AWD (3.6L 6cyl 8A), and S 4dr Sedan AWD (3.6L 6cyl 8A). For a full list of 300 models, check out Edmunds’ Features & Specs page. Learn more

More about the 2019 Chrysler 300

The 2019 Chrysler 300 is something of a throwback. It's a big and brawny American sedan with rear-wheel drive at a time when that's faded out of fashion. And it looks like the sort of car that hybrids were designed to replace. It's a dinosaur that can be had with a pounding Hemi V8 under its hood. It's everything a 21st-century sedan isn't supposed to be, and that's why buyers love it.

Sold only as a four-door, the 300 is available in four trim levels. The least expensive model is the Touring that includes features such as 17-inch polished alloy wheels as standard equipment. Or it wears 19-inch wheels when ordered with all-wheel drive. Its standard power is Chrysler's 292-horsepower 3.6-liter V6 paired with an eight-speed automatic transmission.

The next jump to the 300S makes us take notice. The S gets a performance suspension, bigger wheels and leather upholstery. The drivetrain options are the same as the Touring, but the V6 is tweaked to put out 300 hp, paddle shifters are now fitted to control the transmission manually, and oh yeah, there's an optional 363-hp V8 engine.

Next up the ladder is the 300 Limited, which adds luxury features such as ventilated and heated front and heated rear seats, a heated wood and leather steering wheel, and driver-seat memory settings. At the top of the line is the 300C that gets almost all of the 300's options as standard.

There's nothing timid about the 2019 Chrysler 300 and there's something reassuring in its old-school American sedan demeanor. Use the buying tools here on Edmunds to optimize a 300 to your specifications and then get a great deal from a great dealer.

2019 Chrysler 300 Sedan Overview

The 2019 Chrysler 300 Sedan is offered in the following styles: Touring 4dr Sedan (3.6L 6cyl 8A), S 4dr Sedan (3.6L 6cyl 8A), Touring 4dr Sedan AWD (3.6L 6cyl 8A), S 4dr Sedan AWD (3.6L 6cyl 8A), C 4dr Sedan (5.7L 8cyl 8A), Limited 4dr Sedan AWD (3.6L 6cyl 8A), Limited 4dr Sedan (3.6L 6cyl 8A), Touring L 4dr Sedan (3.6L 6cyl 8A), and Touring L 4dr Sedan AWD (3.6L 6cyl 8A).

What do people think of the 2019 Chrysler 300 Sedan?

Consumer ratings and reviews are also available for the 2019 Chrysler 300 Sedan and all its trim types. Overall, Edmunds users rate the 2019 300 Sedan 4.9 on a scale of 1 to 5 stars. Edmunds consumer reviews allow users to sift through aggregated consumer reviews to understand what other drivers are saying about any vehicle in our database. Detailed rating breakdowns (including performance, comfort, value, interior, exterior design, build quality, and reliability) are available as well to provide shoppers with a comprehensive understanding of why customers like the 2019 300 Sedan.

