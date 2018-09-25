2019 Chrysler 300 Sedan
What’s new
- No significant changes for 2019
- Part of the second 300 generation introduced for 2011
Pros & Cons
- Cabin is quiet, with an upscale look and feel
- Available V8 engine suits the car's personality well
- Touchscreen technology interface is easy to use
- Hard to see out the back because of small rear window and thick roof pillars
- V8 engine is limited to two trim levels
Which 300 does Edmunds recommend?
Edmunds' Expert Review
Overall rating7.6 / 10
The 2019 Chrysler 300 might announce itself loudly, both through sharp exterior lines and the rumble of an available V8 engine. But one of its best qualities is how well it shuts out the noise and bumpy roads along the daily commute. The 300's appeal continues with its modern tech features. The infotainment system ranks as one of our favorites with its large touchscreen interface, wide range of features, and quick responses. We also like the two available premium sound systems as well as a full set of driver assistance features such as forward collision warning and adaptive cruise control.
Detroit once stamped out big rear-wheel-drive sedans like the Chrysler 300 at a torrid pace. These days, it's hard to find a car that truly competes with it. Domestic counterparts such as the Buick LaCrosse or the Chevrolet Impala are similarly big and stately, but they lack the 300's rear-wheel drive and V8 muscle. The Genesis G80 is a close analog since it offers similarly blissful isolation in a rear-wheel-drive package and an optional V8. Ultimately, the 300's core appeal is that there's nothing else quite like it on the road today.
2019 Chrysler 300 models
The 2019 Chrysler 300 is a full-size sedan available in four trim levels: 300 Touring, 300S, 300 Limited and 300C. The Touring is decently equipped, while the 300S gets a few more features plus sportier handling. For the Limited, Chrysler adds more comfort-oriented features. The 300C tops the range with the most standard features as well as a V8 engine.
The standard engine in the Touring, S, and Limited trims is a 3.6-liter V6 (292 horsepower and 260 lb-ft). The same engine makes a bit more power in the 300S (300 hp and 264 lb-ft). An eight-speed automatic transmission is standard, as is rear-wheel drive. All-wheel drive is optional. Optional for the 300S and standard for the 300C is a 5.7-liter V8 (363 hp and 394 lb-ft) with the eight-speed automatic and rear-wheel drive only.
The 300 Touring base trim comes nicely equipped with features that include 17-inch wheels (19-inch wheels for all-wheel-drive models), heated mirrors, an auto-dimming rearview mirror, a rearview camera, keyless entry and ignition, dual-zone automatic climate control, a leather-wrapped steering wheel, and a power-adjustable driver's seat. Tech features include an 8.4-inch touchscreen interface, Apple CarPlay and Android Auto, and a six-speaker sound system with two USB ports and satellite radio.
The main option package to consider for the Touring is the Driver Convenience Group package, which includes 18-inch wheels, a comfort-tuned suspension, LED foglights and remote start.
The sport-oriented 300S comes with 20-inch wheels with performance tires (19s with AWD), a sport-tuned suspension (RWD only), heated and power-adjustable front seats, leather upholstery, LED foglights, remote start and transmission paddle shifters. On the rear-wheel-drive 300S, you can opt for the 5.7-liter V8 engine.
Moving up to the 300 Limited brings heated and ventilated front seats, heated rear seats, a power-adjustable and heated steering wheel, driver-seat memory settings and an auto-dimming driver-side mirror.
Finally, the 300C comes standard with 20-inch wheels, adaptive xenon headlights, heated and cooled front cupholders, upgraded leather upholstery and an upgraded steering wheel.
A panoramic sunroof is optional across the range of trim levels, and many of the upper trim features are available on the lower trims as stand-alone options or via various packages. Other options to be on the lookout for (depending on the trim level) include a navigation system, a nine-speaker Alpine or a 19-speaker Harman Kardon premium sound system, and a power rear window sunshade.
Available on all but the Touring trim is the SafetyTec Plus package, which includes front and rear parking sensors, automatic high beams, automatic wipers, lane keeping assist, adaptive cruise control, blind-spot monitoring, rear cross-traffic alert, and a forward collision mitigation system with automatic emergency braking.
Trim tested
Scorecard
|Overall
|7.6 / 10
|Driving
|7.5
|Comfort
|7.5
|Interior
|8.0
|Utility
|7.5
|Technology
|8.0
Driving7.5
Acceleration8.0
Braking7.5
Steering7.0
Handling7.0
Drivability8.0
Comfort7.5
Seat comfort8.0
Ride comfort6.5
Noise & vibration8.5
Climate control7.5
Interior8.0
Ease of use8.0
Getting in/getting out8.5
Driving position8.0
Roominess8.5
Visibility7.0
Quality8.0
Utility7.5
Small-item storage7.0
Cargo space7.5
Child safety seat accommodation7.5
Technology8.0
Smartphone integration7.5
Driver aids8.0
Voice control7.5
Consumer reviews
Read what other owners think about the 2019 Chrysler 300.
Trending topics in reviews
- appearance
- comfort
- spaciousness
- seats
- safety
- fuel efficiency
- wheels & tires
- driving experience
- road noise
- value
- technology
- sound system
- oil
- infotainment system
- interior
- maintenance & parts
- handling & steering
Most helpful consumer reviews
This car gets 33 miles to gallon on highway.
It's Awesome if you want a 4 door sedan look no more . Its here sport model it looks like a Bentley in and out and jas an awesome stereo its fast and very quiet inside.. you can whisper to your partner and still hear the leather is great and well.made and the wheels are 20 inches. It's on the Mercedes Benz platform that chrysler had with dalmer we paid $46000.00 love it. It also has lane control brake control everything you want ..if it had Mercedes on the outside it would be $80.000.00
Look for the car you want,shop around and know how much you want to pay.Dont be afraid to question the price.
Is Been three weeks since I bought my New 300 Touring sport package, and I'm Loving it. I'm still Impressed with this vehicle. It's my second one. My first one was a 2010 Touring also. Hope they continue in the near future, I'm Looking forward.
Features & Specs
|Touring 4dr Sedan
3.6L 6cyl 8A
|MSRP
|$29,470
|MPG
|19 city / 30 hwy
|Seating
|Seats 5
|Transmission
|8-speed shiftable automatic
|Horsepower
|292 hp @ 6350 rpm
|S 4dr Sedan
3.6L 6cyl 8A
|MSRP
|$36,645
|MPG
|19 city / 30 hwy
|Seating
|Seats 5
|Transmission
|8-speed shiftable automatic
|Horsepower
|300 hp @ 6350 rpm
|Touring 4dr Sedan AWD
3.6L 6cyl 8A
|MSRP
|$31,970
|MPG
|18 city / 27 hwy
|Seating
|Seats 5
|Transmission
|8-speed shiftable automatic
|Horsepower
|292 hp @ 6350 rpm
|S 4dr Sedan AWD
3.6L 6cyl 8A
|MSRP
|$39,145
|MPG
|18 city / 27 hwy
|Seating
|Seats 5
|Transmission
|8-speed shiftable automatic
|Horsepower
|300 hp @ 6350 rpm
Safety
Our experts’ favorite 300 safety features:
- Forward Collision Mitigation
- Forward collision warning with automatic braking is optional on the 300, and it gets a Superior rating from the IIHS.
- Lane Departure Warning
- Optional lane departure warning and prevention warns drivers if they drift out of their lane and will even make minor steering corrections.
- Uconnect Access
- Uconnect Access (standard on the 300) includes automatic crash notification, roadside assistance and stolen vehicle assistance.
NHTSA Overall Rating 4 out of 5 stars
The National Highway Transportation Safety Administration offers independent analysis.
|Frontal Barrier Crash Rating
|Rating
|Overall
|4 / 5
|Driver
|4 / 5
|Passenger
|4 / 5
|Side Crash Rating
|Rating
|Overall
|5 / 5
|Side Barrier Rating
|Rating
|Overall
|5 / 5
|Driver
|4 / 5
|Passenger
|5 / 5
|Combined Side Barrier & Pole Ratings
|Rating
|Front Seat
|4 / 5
|Back Seat
|5 / 5
|Rollover
|Rating
|Rollover
|4 / 5
|Dynamic Test Result
|No Tip
|Risk Of Rollover
|11.3%
IIHS Rating
The Insurance Institute of Highway Safety uses extensive crash tests to determine car safety.
|Side Impact Test
Good
|Roof Strength Test
Good
|Rear Crash Protection / Head Restraint
Good
|IIHS Small Overlap Front Test
|Not Tested
|Moderate Overlap Front Test
Good
Chrysler 300 vs. the competition
Chrysler 300 vs. Chevrolet Impala
These two large sedans both offer roomy and upscale interiors and are priced similarly. The Impala's styling is more subtle and understated and won't draw the same kind of attention that the 300 will — something many drivers may prefer. The key difference is that the Impala is a front-wheel-drive car and lacks the fundamental shove of the 300's rear-wheel-drive setup. Some drivers won't mind, but more performance-oriented drivers will notice the change.
Chrysler 300 vs. Genesis G80
Just as we're lamenting the demise of powerful rear-wheel-drive sedans with optional V8 engines, the Genesis G80 arrives to remind us all is not lost. The G8 straddles the line between mainstream luxury and more high-dollar, executive-class luxury. As such, it costs a little more than the 300, but you'll find it in the cabin detail, where everything has just a little more gravity and flair than the 300. A worthy competitor and worth a look.
Chrysler 300 vs. Dodge Charger
Despite the difference in appearance and name, the Dodge Charger and the Chrysler 300 are fundamentally the same vehicle underneath, offering similar drivetrains and entertainment features. They differ with intent: The Charger's array of high-output V8 engines aim for a sportier experience, and the 300's softer ride provides more comfort and refinement.
FAQ
Is the Chrysler 300 a good car?
What's new in the 2019 Chrysler 300?
According to Edmunds’ car experts, here’s what’s new for the 2019 Chrysler 300:
- No significant changes for 2019
- Part of the second 300 generation introduced for 2011
Is the Chrysler 300 reliable?
Is the 2019 Chrysler 300 a good car?
How much should I pay for a 2019 Chrysler 300?
The least-expensive 2019 Chrysler 300 is the 2019 Chrysler 300 Touring 4dr Sedan (3.6L 6cyl 8A). Including destination charge, it arrives with a Manufacturer's Suggested Retail Price (MSRP) of about $29,470.
Other versions include:
- Touring 4dr Sedan (3.6L 6cyl 8A) which starts at $29,470
- S 4dr Sedan (3.6L 6cyl 8A) which starts at $36,645
- Touring 4dr Sedan AWD (3.6L 6cyl 8A) which starts at $31,970
- S 4dr Sedan AWD (3.6L 6cyl 8A) which starts at $39,145
- C 4dr Sedan (5.7L 8cyl 8A) which starts at $41,945
- Limited 4dr Sedan AWD (3.6L 6cyl 8A) which starts at $40,995
- Limited 4dr Sedan (3.6L 6cyl 8A) which starts at $38,495
- Touring L 4dr Sedan (3.6L 6cyl 8A) which starts at $33,115
- Touring L 4dr Sedan AWD (3.6L 6cyl 8A) which starts at $35,615
What are the different models of Chrysler 300?
More about the 2019 Chrysler 300
The 2019 Chrysler 300 is something of a throwback. It's a big and brawny American sedan with rear-wheel drive at a time when that's faded out of fashion. And it looks like the sort of car that hybrids were designed to replace. It's a dinosaur that can be had with a pounding Hemi V8 under its hood. It's everything a 21st-century sedan isn't supposed to be, and that's why buyers love it.
Sold only as a four-door, the 300 is available in four trim levels. The least expensive model is the Touring that includes features such as 17-inch polished alloy wheels as standard equipment. Or it wears 19-inch wheels when ordered with all-wheel drive. Its standard power is Chrysler's 292-horsepower 3.6-liter V6 paired with an eight-speed automatic transmission.
The next jump to the 300S makes us take notice. The S gets a performance suspension, bigger wheels and leather upholstery. The drivetrain options are the same as the Touring, but the V6 is tweaked to put out 300 hp, paddle shifters are now fitted to control the transmission manually, and oh yeah, there's an optional 363-hp V8 engine.
Next up the ladder is the 300 Limited, which adds luxury features such as ventilated and heated front and heated rear seats, a heated wood and leather steering wheel, and driver-seat memory settings. At the top of the line is the 300C that gets almost all of the 300's options as standard.
There's nothing timid about the 2019 Chrysler 300 and there's something reassuring in its old-school American sedan demeanor. Use the buying tools here on Edmunds to optimize a 300 to your specifications and then get a great deal from a great dealer.
2019 Chrysler 300 Sedan Overview
The 2019 Chrysler 300 Sedan is offered in the following styles: Touring 4dr Sedan (3.6L 6cyl 8A), S 4dr Sedan (3.6L 6cyl 8A), Touring 4dr Sedan AWD (3.6L 6cyl 8A), S 4dr Sedan AWD (3.6L 6cyl 8A), C 4dr Sedan (5.7L 8cyl 8A), Limited 4dr Sedan AWD (3.6L 6cyl 8A), Limited 4dr Sedan (3.6L 6cyl 8A), Touring L 4dr Sedan (3.6L 6cyl 8A), and Touring L 4dr Sedan AWD (3.6L 6cyl 8A).
What do people think of the 2019 Chrysler 300 Sedan?
Consumer ratings and reviews are also available for the 2019 Chrysler 300 Sedan and all its trim types. Overall, Edmunds users rate the 2019 300 Sedan 4.9 on a scale of 1 to 5 stars. Edmunds consumer reviews allow users to sift through aggregated consumer reviews to understand what other drivers are saying about any vehicle in our database. Detailed rating breakdowns (including performance, comfort, value, interior, exterior design, build quality, and reliability) are available as well to provide shoppers with a comprehensive understanding of why customers like the 2019 300 Sedan.
Edmunds Expert Reviews
Edmunds experts have compiled a robust series of ratings and reviews for the 2019 Chrysler 300 Sedan and all model years in our database. Our rich analysis includes expert reviews and recommendations for the 2019 300 Sedan featuring deep dives into trim levels including Touring, S, C, etc. with careful analysis around pricing, features, performance, mpg, safety, interior, and driving and performance. Edmunds also offers expert ratings, road test and performance data, long-term road tests, first-drive reviews, video reviews and more.Read our full review of the 2019 Chrysler 300 Sedan here.
Our Review Process
This review was written by a member of Edmunds' editorial team of expert car reviewers. Our team drives every car you can buy. We put the vehicles through rigorous testing, evaluating how they drive and comparing them in detail to their competitors.
We're also regular people like you, so we pay attention to all the different ways people use their cars every day. We want to know if there's enough room for our families and our weekend gear and whether or not our favorite drink fits in the cupholder. Our editors want to help you make the best decision on a car that fits your life.
What's a good price for a New 2019 Chrysler 300 Sedan?
Shop with Edmunds for perks and special offers on new cars, trucks, and SUVs near Ashburn, VA. Doing so could save you hundreds or thousands of dollars. Edmunds also provides consumer-driven dealership sales and service reviews to help you make informed decisions about what cars to buy and where to buy them.
Which 2019 Chrysler 300 Sedans are available in my area?
2019 Chrysler 300 Sedan Listings and Inventory
There are currently 2 new 2019 [object Object] 300 Sedans listed for sale in your area, with list prices as low as $39,135 and mileage as low as 0 miles. Simply research the type of used car you're interested in and then select a car from our massive database to find cheap used cars for sale near you. Once you have identified a vehicle you're interested in, check the AutoCheck vehicle history reports, read dealer reviews, and find out what other owners paid for the 2019 Chrysler 300 Sedan.
Shop Edmunds' car, SUV, and truck listings of over 6 million vehicles to find a cheap new, used, or certified pre-owned (CPO) 2019 [object Object] 300 Sedan for sale near you.
Can't find a new 2019 Chrysler 300 Sedan 300 Sedan you want in your area? Consider a broader search.
Find a new Chrysler 300 for sale - 8 great deals out of 23 listings starting at $11,419.
Find a new Chrysler for sale - 7 great deals out of 19 listings starting at $12,978.
Why trust Edmunds?
Edmunds has deep data on over 6 million new, used, and certified pre-owned vehicles, including all models of the 2019 Chrysler 300 Sedan and all available trim types: Limited, Touring, C, etc. Rich, trim-level features & specs and options data tracked for the 2019 Chrysler 300 Sedan include (but are not limited to): MSRP, available incentives and deals, average price paid, warranty information (basic, drivetrain, and maintenance), features (interior and exterior color, upholstery, bluetooth, navigation, cruise control, parking assistance, lane sensing, keyless ignition, satellite radio, folding rears seats,run flat tires, wheel type, tire size, sunroof, etc.), vehicle specifications (engine cylinder count, drivetrain, engine power, torque, engine displacement, transmission), fuel economy and MPG (city, highway, and combined, fuel capacity, range), vehicle dimensions (interior cabin space, vehicle length and width, seating capacity, cargo space). Edmunds also provides tools to allow shopper to compare vehicles to similar models of their choosing by warranty, interior features, exterior features, specifications, vehicle dimensions, consumer rating, edmunds expert review, safety rating, and color.
Should I lease or buy a 2019 Chrysler 300 Sedan?
Is it better to lease or buy a car? Ask most people and they'll probably tell you that car buying is the way to go. And from a financial perspective, it's true, provided you're willing to make higher monthly payments, pay off the loan in full and keep the car for a few years. Leasing, on the other hand, can be a less expensive option on a month-to-month basis. It's also good if you're someone who likes to drive a new car every three years or so.
