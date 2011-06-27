Used 2009 Chrysler 300 SRT-8 Consumer Reviews
Muscle with Luxury
I have to admit, going from a highpower two seater to this monster was quite a shock. I really enjoy getting out of a vehicle unwrinkled. I have an incredible amount of raw horsepower under the hood. I mean those fancy two seat cars are fun but no real dignity or comfort climbing in and out of one. The SRT8 not only has comfort and ease of handling but an incredible amount of space in the interior. Way to old these days to entertain in the back seat but this baby could hold an entire salesman convention party. We're talking more room in the front seat of the 300 than a Range Rover front seat.
excellent car
I traded in my 2007 SRT Design for a 09 300c SRT8 (wish I would have purchased the SRT8 to start with) the 07 was nice but the performance increase with the 6.1 Hemi is amazing. Even at 4000+ pounds this car performs! And the looks, well, I see guys driving Mercedes checking my car out while driving down the road or at stop lights. Anyone looking for a incredibly fun car to drive and one that will get you looks from everyone else, the 300C is the car, go with SRT8 if you can afford it.
Sponsored cars related to the 300
Related Used 2009 Chrysler 300 SRT-8 info
Shop used vehicles in your area
- Used Acura RDX 2017
- Used Ford Explorer 2015
- Used Ford Mustang 2004
- Used Jeep Wrangler 2010
- Used BMW 3 Series 2015
- Used Chevrolet Impala 2017
- Used Honda Accord 2009
- Used Jeep Grand Cherokee 2016
- Used Volkswagen Jetta
- Used Toyota Corolla 2018
Popular new car reviews and ratings
- Buick LaCrosse 2019
- 2020 Porsche 718 Cayman
- 2020 Hyundai Ioniq Electric
- Lexus RX 350L 2020
- 2020 Ioniq Hybrid
- Toyota RAV4 Hybrid 2019
- 2020 Nissan NV200
- 2020 XC90
- 2019 BMW ALPINA B7
- 2020 X2
Vehicle rankings by type
- Best SUVs
- Best Sedans
- Best Hybrids
- Best Electric Cars
- Best Trucks
- Best Minivans
- Best Hatchbacks
- Best Convertibles
Other models to consider
- Toyota Corolla 2019
- Toyota Corolla Hatchback 2021
- 2020 RAV4
- 2020 Prius Prime
- Toyota Highlander 2020
- 2021 Toyota Corolla Hybrid
- 2019 Toyota Camry
- Toyota RAV4 Hybrid 2019
- 2020 Mirai
- 2019 4Runner