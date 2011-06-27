  1. Home
Used 2009 Chrysler 300 SRT-8 Consumer Reviews

More about the 2009 300
4.5
2 reviews
Pros

Pros
Cons

Muscle with Luxury

Mr. V., 07/29/2009
8 of 8 people found this review helpful

I have to admit, going from a highpower two seater to this monster was quite a shock. I really enjoy getting out of a vehicle unwrinkled. I have an incredible amount of raw horsepower under the hood. I mean those fancy two seat cars are fun but no real dignity or comfort climbing in and out of one. The SRT8 not only has comfort and ease of handling but an incredible amount of space in the interior. Way to old these days to entertain in the back seat but this baby could hold an entire salesman convention party. We're talking more room in the front seat of the 300 than a Range Rover front seat.

excellent car

Jim, 06/27/2009
5 of 5 people found this review helpful

I traded in my 2007 SRT Design for a 09 300c SRT8 (wish I would have purchased the SRT8 to start with) the 07 was nice but the performance increase with the 6.1 Hemi is amazing. Even at 4000+ pounds this car performs! And the looks, well, I see guys driving Mercedes checking my car out while driving down the road or at stop lights. Anyone looking for a incredibly fun car to drive and one that will get you looks from everyone else, the 300C is the car, go with SRT8 if you can afford it.

