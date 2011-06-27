Used 2006 Chrysler 300 SRT-8 Consumer Reviews

Love Hate Relationship! limopaul , 07/17/2013 20 of 22 people found this review helpful Loved this car from the day I drove it home. One owner black beauty only mod was a K&N drop in filter and I added a Borla exhaust system. Hella fast and fun to drive. Well maintained and garage kept, used as a Livery sedan and purchased with about 93k miles. Replaced front strut assemblies and wheel bearings (pricey). Car is nose heavy by design. All went well without any issues until cruising in the fast lane at about 70mph Engine lost power without warning, barely made it off of freeway and car had died at the offramp. Stranded with clients in car 85 miles from home! Broken valve spring, bent valve and pushrod, Had heads redone and with tow bill about a $2500 breakdown. Sold it Report Abuse

All about power! dan , 01/04/2007 4 of 4 people found this review helpful The SRT 8 is one wild ride....loads of power and torque. Not for everyone but if you like raw power, you will love one of these Mopar SRT 8's. Report Abuse

Black beast stevenik , 09/13/2006 5 of 6 people found this review helpful I was gonna purchase a 5.7L300C which I thought was great during test drive. decided to up to the SRT8,,Im so glad I did. I love this car !! Braking will change your hair do, acceleration next to a so called sports car at a stoplight will have you smiling for miles while looking in the rear view. Bad side, gas miles, brake dust, front spoiler is sooo low, I know I'm gonna break it sooner or later. tranny is alittle rough from 1st to 2cnd. Small prices to pay for this much fun. Ive done 140 in this car effortlessly. Report Abuse

too low walter alvarez , 05/24/2005 6 of 8 people found this review helpful so far it's been very good except when parking. The engine covers underneath are too low. Report Abuse